Syracuse Orange football: watch the running backs on the roster





Syracuse Orange’s off-season took on more unexpected turmoil with the news of LeQuint Allen’s suspension. Syracuse is now looking at a crucial season without the presumed starter to run back, so what options are behind Allen? SyracuseSe.com looked, but they were missing one incoming player, and it could be an intriguing reinforcement. The presumed next man is Juwaun Price, who moved to Syracuse from upstate New Mexico after the 2021 season. Price only had eight carries for 39 yards for the Orange, but in 2021 he had 135 carries for 693 yards (5.13 ypc) and 10 touchdowns for the Aggies. He also added 26 receptions for 181 receiving yards. The player not mentioned in the linked article was JUCO transfer Deston Hawkins. He is a 61 210lb coming back from Foothill College. 247 had him as the 5th ranked JUCO running back after carrying 137 runs for 1,164 yards and 18 touchdowns. These two players, along with freshmen Ike Daniels and Muwaffaq Parkman, would have more opportunities if Allen is not recovered in time for camp. Daniels seemed like the highest rated recruit, but he was sidelined in the spring game as Parkman fielded some carries with the 3rd string offense. Behind them are Mario and Josh Escobar, who would provide more practice depth and contribute to special teams. There is another possibility for the Orange to add to the position before August. Graduate transfers can enter the portal at any time, and if Syracuse doesn’t have a clear starter, they could become an attractive option for a player looking to impress. Are any of those players there a month before camp? That’s hard to know, but with the extra COVID year still in play, it just might be. Obviously the best option for Syracuse is to get Allen back and eligible to play this fall, but if that doesn’t happen the Orange will have to find a way to adapt to the hand they’ve been dealt .

