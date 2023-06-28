Louis Vuitton Signs Tennis Player Carlos Alcaraz as Brand Ambassador – WWD





PARIS — Fresh off his victory at the Queen’s Club tennis tournament, world number one player Carlos Alcaraz has been named Louis Vuitton’s newest house ambassador. The Spanish player will be the top seed at the Wimbledon tournament, which opens on Monday, and hopes to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Rafael Nadal, who won at Queen’s in 2008 before triumphing at Wimbledon for the first time. A few weeks later. The 20-year-old has set records as the youngest player to win tournaments on grass, clay and hard courts. When he won his first Grand Slam at the US Open in 2022, Alcaraz became the first man in history to top the tennis world rankings before the age of 20. He has captivated audiences with his explosive playing style and also won ATP 1000 titles in 2023 in Indian Wells and Madrid. “It is unprecedented for a player to achieve so much so young, but perhaps the most exciting thing is that he is only 20 years old. The future remains very bright,” Vuitton said in a statement on Wednesday. “With the same spirit of pursuit and excellence that is so dear to Louis Vuitton, the Murcia, Spain born athlete continues to raise the bar in the tennis world. Off the pitch, his unique charm and style have earned him fans inside and outside the sport, all of whom are sure to follow him in this exciting new chapter with the house,” the French luxury brand added. Alcaraz is sponsored by Nike for clothing and shoes and Babolat for rackets. He also has endorsement deals with Rolex, Calvin Klein and BMW. At Vuitton, he joins a string of brand ambassadors including J-Hope, Tahar Rahim and Jackson Wang, and campaign faces such as Lionel Messi. “The truth is that I feel very proud. You could even say it’s a dream for me to now be part of the Louis Vuitton family,” Alcaraz said of his new role. In a rare setback, Alcaraz entered the recent French Open as number one in the ATP rankings, but was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. After a short period in second place, he was again leader after the Queen’s victory. Alcaraz will play next in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition event at Hurlingham Tennis Club in London on Friday.

