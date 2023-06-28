Head coach Diane Madl completes coaching staff for 2023 field hockey season





PROVISION, RI Providence College Field Hockey Head Coach Diane Madl announced today [June 28] that Kourtney Kennedy and Kellie Stigas will join her staff as assistant coaches. “I’m thrilled to welcome Kellie and Kourtney to our Friar Family,” said Madl. “We’re getting two great, up-and-coming coaches who will be fantastic role models for our student-athletes.” Kennedy spent the 2022 campaign as an assistant coach with Sacred Heart, following a distinguished playing career with Connecticut. The Watertown, Massachusetts native anchored the Huskies’ defense and earned NFHCA Mideast Region First Team, All-BIG EAST First Team and BIG EAST All-Tournament Team honors during her career. In 97 career games, Kennedy scored 10 goals and seven assists as she led her team to four consecutive BIG EAST regular season titles, four consecutive BIG EAST Tournament titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances. Kennedy was part of the Huskies’ perfect season in 2017, which saw the program win its fifth NCAA National Championship and finish the year 23-0. During her tenure with Sacred Heart, Kennedy was responsible for the Pioneers’ defense, practice planning, and recruiting, in addition to day-to-day operations of the program. Kennedy graduated from UConn in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management. In 2022 she obtained a Master of Science in sports management. Stigas comes to Providence College after serving as an assistant coach with Northeastern during the 2022 season. Stigas has also built an impressive NCAA Division I career at Northeastern. She appeared in 72 career games for the Huskies from 2014-2018, including 53 appearances in the starting lineup. The Huskies won the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) regular season title in 2014. Stigas tallied 30 career points on 11 goals and eight assists. She was a two-time team captain for the Huskies and was a five-time NFHCA All-Academic Team selection. After finishing her playing career with Northeastern, Stigas gained her first year of coaching experience in 2019 at the University of Massachusetts where she assisted in the day-to-day operations of the team. She returned to Northeastern as an assistant during the 2020-21 campaign and also gained a year of experience as an assistant coach at UMass Lowell (2021). Stigas graduated from Northeastern in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, with aminor in human services and a concentration in counseling. – GO BROTHERS! –

