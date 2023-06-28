Results at the end of day 2





The WTT Contender Zagreb continued to captivate table tennis enthusiasts with its exciting matches and impressive display of skill. The second day concluded with several players advancing to the next round while others were eliminated, adding to the excitement and suspense of the tournament. In the second qualifying round of men’s singles, India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran showed his prowess but came up short against a formidable opponent. Unfortunately, Vladislav Ursu was also unable to secure a win, ending his journey in the tournament. The qualifying round 2 of the women’s singles saw some intense battles. Ayhika Mukherjee showed her determination and fought bravely but could not overcome her opponent’s ruthless performance. On the other hand, Sutirtha Mukherjee demonstrated her exceptional skills and emerged victorious, securing a well-deserved spot in the next round. The third round of men’s singles qualifying saw France’s Lilian Bardet deliver an outstanding performance by outsmarting his Indian counterpart, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. Meanwhile, Jules Rolland showed his dominance by overpowering Manav Vikash Thakkar in an outright victory. Croatia’s Lea Rakovac showed her talent and tenacity in the Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 2, triumphing over Ayhika Mukherjee. In another thrilling match, Sutirtha Mukherjee continued her winning streak and showed her resilience and skill to defeat Spain’s Sofia-Xuan Zhang. Harmeet Desai, Xue Fei, Reeth Tennison and Ivana Malobabic faced tough challenges and sadly succumbed to their opponents, closing their journey in the tournament. In the Men’s Doubles Qualifying Round 1, the dynamic duo of Manav Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah showed remarkable teamwork, taking a convincing win and advancing to the next stage. As the tournament progresses, the intensity increases and the competition gets fiercer. The WTT Contender Zagreb promises more exciting matches as the remaining players compete for honors and strive to make their mark in the world of table tennis. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting encounters as the tournament unfolds. WTT Contender Zagreb 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians Only) Vladislav Ursu lost to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Results: 9-11, 6-11, 9-11 Sutirtha Mukherjee defeated Zauresh Akasheva Results: 11-6, 12-10, 11-3 Lilian Bardet (France) def. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (India) Results: 14-12, 11-9, 9-11, 11-15 Manav Vikash Thakkar lost 0-3 to Jules Rolland Results: 9-11, 3-11, 2-11 Lea Rakovac (Croatia) defeated Ayhika Mukherjee (India) 3-0 Results: 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 Sutirtha Mukherjee (India) defeated Sofia-Xuan Zhang (Spain) 3-1 Results: 4-11, 11-5, 11-3, 15-13 Harmeet Desai lost 0-3 to Vitor Ishiy Results: 1-11, 8-11, 9-11 Xue Fei lost to Manush Utpalbhai Shah Results: 8-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11 Reeth Tennison (India) lost to Sreeja Akula (India) Results: 6-11, 11-9, 9-11, 5-11 Ayhika Mukherjee (India) defeated Ivana Malobabic (Croatia) 3-2 Results: 11-4, 3-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-3 Manav Thakkar / Manush Utpalbhai Shah defeated Akhyar / Ismail 3-0 Results: 11-4, 11-2, 11-3



