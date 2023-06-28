



USC Football added another road grader in the 2024 class, getting a commitment from three-star Arlington (Tex.) offensive lineman on Tuesday Chinese police. Saina chose the Trojans over a finalist list that included Texas and Texas A&M. Arlington (Texas) Martin three-star interior offensive lineman Makai Saina chooses USC over Texas & Texas A&M. He is the No. 22 IOL in the Class of 2024. Make that 15 commits for the Trojans & fourth offensive lineman (second IOL). pic.twitter.com/kv4XLT2zRZ Ahmad Akkaoui (@AhmadMAkkaoui) June 28, 2023 Saina is the third entry of the week for the Trojans, joining four-star Millikan (California) wide receiver Ryan Pellum, who pledged Monday, and four-star Sierra Canyon (California) safety Marquis Gallegos, who also pledged Tuesday. . All in all, Saina is the 15th entry in the class. Saina made his official visit to USC for the Golden Hour weekend in mid-June. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Saina is rated a four-star contender in the 247Sports Composite, the No. 415 overall prospect and the No. 24 offensive lineman. He is a three-star contender in the 247Sports rankings and the No. 22 inside offensive lineman. He is the No. 64 recruit in Texas. He is the fourth line of attack for Josh Henson, alongside Colorado’s three-star Hayden Treter, NorCal’s four-star Manassa Itete, and four-star Florida’s Jason Zandamela. Saina played left tackle for Arlington last season and made a living doing so Texas District 8-6A first team honors. He plans to play offensive guard for the Trojans, giving Henson another solid internal lesson in 2024 between Treter, who plays guard in high school, and Zandamela, who plays center. USC signed five offensive linemen in its 2023 high school recruiting cycle. Saina is the second Texas commitment to USC in 2024, along with three-star McKinney (Tex.) running back Bryan Jackson. While Saina is a prospect from Texas, she also has roots in Hawaii, where she lived for the first seven years of his life. Saina, who is half Samoan, was selected for the 2024 Polynesian Bowl. USC first offered Saina in July 2022, then an unranked prospect.

