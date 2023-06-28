



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee State University announced Wednesday that it will become the first historically black college and university to introduce ice hockey. The program was developed in collaboration with the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players Association and the Nashville predators. The announcement was made hours before the start of the NHL draftwhich will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the city where TSU is located. Since 2017, the NHL and the players’ union have been sponsoring feasibility studies for U.S. colleges and universities interested in exploring the addition of Division I programs for men and women. TSU and the NHL began their studies in 2021. It is unclear whether the school will add men’s ice hockey, women’s ice hockey, or both. Thousands of inmates across the United States are getting their college degrees behind bars, most of them paid for by the federal Pell Grant program, which provides the most needy students with student loans that they don’t have to pay back. Thousands of inmates across the United States are getting their college degrees behind bars, most of them paid for by the federal Pell Grant program, which provides the most needy students with student loans that they don’t have to pay back. With further cuts expected, West Virginia University’s board of trustees on Friday proceeded to cut 12 graduate and doctoral programs amid a $45 million budget shortfall. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says the state is suing the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Education over accrediting agencies monitoring federal aid for students. Addition Tennessee States follows a trend of HBCUs adding sports beyond their more traditional offerings of football, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s athletics. Earlier this year, The Associated Press contacted 46 Division I and D-II HBCUs and five convention bureaus about the trend. Twenty schools responded, saying they had added at least 42 NCAA championship or emerging sports since 2016, including at least 32 sports since 2020 alone. In 2022-23, Fisk University became the first HBCU to offer gymnastics for women. Morgan State will become the only HBCU to offer Division I human wrestling next school year. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

