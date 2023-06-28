Sports
Following Mama to the table tennis club pays off
Kavinda Herath/Stuff
Table tennis player Keegan Jackson’s aim is to represent New Zealand and make those around him proud.
Keegan Jackson is eternally grateful to him for following his mother to the Southland table tennis center instead of staying in the car.
While the 17-year-old is today one of the most promising young players in a small but growing national para-table tennis community, his origin story has humble beginnings.
In the months since he underwent 14 hour surgery in early 2020 to relieve some of the more debilitating aspects of his congenital scoliosis (a lateral curvature of the spine that is quite rare and even rarer in boys), he and his mother, Renata, were looking for a sport that would keep him active, but wouldn’t put too much strain on his recovering body.
Renata stumbled upon table tennis, and while Keegan wasn’t exactly thrilled, she managed to get him to the parking lot by pretending they were going to the supermarket.
We rocked to Southland ping pong and I wasn’t thrilled, but Mom said she’d go in and I could stay in the car if I wanted to. I could hear her talking in there, so after a while I went in, he said.
I went straight to the adults because I wanted to learn. They offered to do a few sessions with me and it started from there.
Weight gain before and after surgery was a concern for Keegan.
He also learned to walk and move his body again after the operation, which made him 3-4 cm taller. Even his skin adjusted to his newly aligned body.
Within 12 months he had lost 10 kg. At first he didn’t win a match against able-bodied opponents, but he kept learning and getting better.
Eventually, he started winning and was spotted by a coach associated with New Zealand para-table tennis, which gave him the opportunity to attend a training camp in Auckland, where he met some of the most inspiring people from his life. met young life.
Now table tennis is life for the Aurora College Year 12 student. Jackson was an early selector in the Active Southlands Rangatahi Leadership Group, a pilot initiative led by Liam Howley that offers young people an alternative path to develop their confidence and tools to be successful in sports and life.
He made such an impact in that group that he became the first athlete to be promoted to SBS Bank Academy Southland, a two-year program that supports many of Southlands’ top athletes in nutrition, mental skills, strength and conditioning, and life of an athlete.
That was cool. “I was sad to leave Liam, but at the same time, the step up was probably the best thing I could have done and I learned so much,” Jackson said.
Ultimately, the goal is to represent New Zealand and make those around him proud.
He got a taste of that early on when he won the athlete with a disability award at the Southland High School Sports Awards last year.
We went there with the idea, no way. I thought this was just an opportunity to learn for the future, but when I got on stage and they called my name, I was in shock. I looked over and mom and grandpa were crying. I also nailed the speech.
Jackson is thrilled that other young people are given the same opportunity to thrive through sport, which is why he is calling for the inaugural iAM Games to be held in Invercargill on July 8 and 9.
The iAM Games is a two-day festival full of fun and participation for young people aged 5-21 who have experience with a physical or mental disability, neurodiversity or hearing or vision impairment.
I wish we had that years ago. You see people at the Halberg Games, they just shine and their real personality shines through. I think iAM Games will be like that. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing their stories – at the end of the day everyone is there for the same reason, to meet new friends and try something different.
For more information or to register for the iAM Games, visit the events section at activesouthland.co.nz or email [email protected].
