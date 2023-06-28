Just Stop Oil protesters briefly disrupt the Ashes cricket test between England and Australia





England’s Johnny Bairstow carries a Just Stop Oil demonstrator off the field, Photo/AP

Two protesters from the Just Stop Oil group ran onto the pitch at Lords and briefly disrupted play, about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes test between England and Australia today. The environmentalists tried to sprinkle orange powder on the pitch, but the England and Australia players intervened. England’s Ben Stokes grabs hold of a Just Stop Oil protester during the first day of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Photo / AP England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow tackled a demonstrator and carried the person about 50 yards before leaving him in the hands of security over the boundary signs. England captain Ben Stokes and Australian batsman David Warner rounded up the other protester. Some orange powder was released, but only on the grass away from the field. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Security grabs hold of a Just Stop Oil protester during the first day of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Photo / AP Police have arrested and taken into custody three people, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Bairstow went to the England dressing room to clear some powder, Lord’s staff quickly cleared the small orange that fell to the grass and play resumed about five minutes later. Bairstow picks up a pitch invader#Ash pic.twitter.com/vCWCkXb3IA — The Barmy Army of England (@TheBarmyArmy) June 28, 2023 MCC statement from CEO Guy Lavender: pic.twitter.com/UXj8gQ4bvk — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 28, 2023 Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted other major sporting events in Britain this year. They briefly held the England team bus during the test against Ireland in London this month, focusing on Premier League football matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield. The activists want the British government to stop new fuel licensing and production. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Ben Stokes of England and David Warner of Australia (right) watch a protester being pushed to the ground during the first day of the second Ashes Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Photo / AP

