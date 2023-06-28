10 Players Entering Years 2-3 Who Shouldn’t Be Undervalued in Checkers

Fantasy football Twitter has nothing else going on at the moment. Of course I recommend some time outside, a report on Bateman getting a cortisone shot freaked out gamers.

It sounds like it was far from a big deal, although monitoring his health is paramount. I believe staying healthy is all he needs to become a true No. 1 receiver and locked breakaway candidate.

Health is the main obstacle preventing Rashod Bateman from breaking out in fantasy. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bateman has demonstrated full skills throughout two NFL seasons. He is a smooth under-route runner who can win at all three receiver positions and in the vertical play. It’s no coincidence the entire Ravens passing game fell apart the moment he started dealing with injuries. He’s a really good player, we just need him to stay on the pitch.

As healthy large if for some of these names I hand over Bateman as the clear WR1 in Baltimore Odell Beckham Jr. And Zay flowers. I’m a huge fan of the Flowers game, but I liked Bateman more as a prospect and have no issues with what he’s shown us in the competition so far.

I’m happy to take any reduction in the draft from an injury on a player I was all-in on last season as a breakaway candidate.

Moore failed to make up 40% of the Chiefs’ snaps in any game during his rookie season after being a Round 2 selection, despite the team using a mercurial receiver room. Some analysts would have you believe this fact is a death knell for his status going forward. It’s not.

Moore was a developmental receiver after playing at a lower level in college and going to a complex game by Andy Reid. It is not at all shocking not to have a big workload in year 1. He was good when he got playing time last year and got good reviews from Reid and this season Patrick Mahomes. I don’t know if Moore or any other Chiefs receiver will be a star, but he is by far my favorite bet at that position for KC right now.

Warren is shaping up to be a fascinating player to follow this season. He is a space-type back who surprisingly popped and earned a role as a rookie. It it looks like he has maintained this momentum through the off-season.

I am confident that Warren will continue to be a factor in the Steelers backfield. I’m less sure of how much work hell shaves off me Najee Harris projection. Harris has touched the ball a whopping 694 times since entering the league in 2021. He hasn’t been an efficient or explosive player, but if the offense around him improves, stats like his yards-per-carry average might get a boost in the future.

At this point, I consider Warren to be a desirable choice for a reversing insurance policy, but I’m skeptical that he has any legitimate startable standalone value in fantasy. However, he will be a nice addition to the Steelers’ rotation.

I can imagine a scenario where fantasy analysts spend all summer discussing the value of DAndre Swift And Rashad Penny and yet we arrive in December and Gainwell has played more snaps than both.

Swift has been underperforming a bit as a player and has dealt with injuries. Penny has been nothing short of excellent over the past two seasons when healthy, but is one important injury risk. Gainwell is a reliable defender who functions well in the passing game. He has earned playing time in high impact moments.

Gainwell enters checkers much later than either of his backfield mates. He will be a nice target for the late round this summer.

Pierce is a tall vertical X receiver who can get off the line against press coverage and function as a ball winner on the field in tight coverage. There are other receivers that fit this archetype far rather in fantasy designs.

Pierce has no clear path to production, he’s not going to overtake Pittman as the WR1 and passing volume should be low Anthony RichardsonIt’s his first year, but he’s a completely overlooked, talented player with an attack that I find interesting. His vertical play should overlap well with Richardson’s strengths. He’s going to offer at least some sporadic big games, even if his stats aren’t predictable.

But then again, I feel the same way about guys like Pickens and definitely Davis.

Doubs is already a hit for the Packers as a day 3 pick. He showed last year that he could play in the league as a rookie, but also showed some flaws and limitations in his game. He won’t be a consistent separator and his ball skills are a bit of a rollercoaster.

At the same time, it sounds like Doubs is going to hold a runway to open the season and is in touch with Jordanian love in OTAs. Doubs will have to play well to hold off rookie Jayden Reed once the season starts, but if he does, he is going to eat Christian Watsons target share on low volume, super young passing offense.

People have been arguing about the Broncos’ overrated reception area for two years now. I don’t think any of those guys will be a priority target for me for the second season in a row. Dulcich makes much more sense to me as a breakout tight end bet.

He’s the type of tight end that works in fantasy. He is a receiver first and second and a blocker third. Dulcich showed flashes of downfield skill as a rookie and if Sean Payton sprinkles some magic dust on this passing play, Dulcich will be a beneficiary who won’t get nearly the same level of hype as some of the Denver wide receivers.

A two-for-one special on the Patriots’ backup. I totally agree with Ramandre Stevenson as a legitimate RB1 in fantasy and a workhorse for New England. He is a physical, aggressive runner with strong passes. The team loves him and stuck with him through some injuries and mistakes last year, we can’t say that for every defender under Bill Belichick over the years.

However, it is still vital to know who the second man is in that backfield. Strong and Harris were both drafted last year and offered very minimal flashes. Both played well and scored in the Arizona game when Stevenson was beaten up.

It’s hard to say either one has a leg up right now. This is one of the sneakier training camp battles to watch. We need to know who Stevenson’s backup is by the time Week 1 starts.

I turn my wandering eye to Woods after years of pursuit Mo Alie Cox as the hulking intriguing athlete in the Colts’ cramped end room. It was common knowledge that Woods was a development player coming into the league and he didn’t do much as a rookie. I find the whole Colts offense intriguing, even though the passes might not be great to start the season like that Anthony Richardson gets wet feet. Woods is a path with little ADP to gain prominence with this team only as a mega-late best-ball option.