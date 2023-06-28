Michelin-starred popcorn debuts next month at DC’s Premiere Tennis Tournament





DC’s marquee pro tennis tournament returns to Rock Creek Park next month with a host of culinary talents. Patrick O’Connell, the chef-owner of three Michelin stars Inn in Little Washington, will offer its famous truffle popcorn to fans in the chic Citi Lounge and suites. This is the first time the destination delicacy from its upscale tasting room in Washington, Virginia has been available at a public event. While confirmed tennis stars such as Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios provide entertainment on the court, several newly announced suppliers will feed spectators during the revamped tournament. Citi Open has been held annually at Rock Creek Park since 1969, combining this year with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic to complete the Mubadala Citi DC Open. The week-long event attracts an average of 72,000 attendees from Sunday, July 29 to Sunday, August 6 at the William HG FitzGerald Tennis Center. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 29 and start at $15. Chef Michael Mina, whose flagship will debut in 2023, will also make his debut Bourbon steak at the Four Seasons has been a DC staple since 2009. He plans to show off modern American dishes served in his second DC project Ridge cluba private rooftop pool and social club that opened this spring in the upper Northwests City Ridge development. World Central Kitchen founder and superstar chef Jos Andrs is back on site to showcase his Spanish cuisine. Maryland native Nick Stefanelli also returns with renditions of Italian dishes served at his Michelin-starred restaurant Masseria in Noma. Headlining liquor partner Stella Artois rolls out a new vintage airstream at Rock Creek Park this year, and tequila producer Real Azul teams up with chef Victor Albisus DMV-wide taqueria Taco Bamba to create a Real Azul Tequila Lounge for Mexican street food and agave spirits. Much of the food action usually takes place in Market Square, a grassy area overlooking practicing players. Returning local favorites Dukes Grocery, Roaming Rooster, King Street Oyster Bar and Oro Pizza are joined by Taco Bamba, which is gearing up to make a big DC comeback this year in City Ridge (and city ​​center in 2024). Catering and concessions are provided by Design Cuisine. Sweets will again be provided by Dolcezza, Georgetown Cupcake and Ice Cream Jubilee brands. Additions for 2023 include elegant French macaroons from Ladure and ice cream scoops from Van Leeuwen, the NYC cult import that DC is currently dotting stores. The annual sports showcase, managed by local tech titan Mark Ein since 2019, is now the fifth largest professional tennis event in the US and the only combined ATP-WTA 500 tennis tournament in the world.

