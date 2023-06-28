How the couple Ayhika and Sutirtha conquered Tunis!

Naihati is a small municipality in Kolkata known as the birthplace of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the author of the national song, Vande Mataram.

In an important event, two young sportswomen from Naihati have put their names on the table tennis world map.

On a damp evening at the Salle Omnisport de Rades Indoor Stadium in Tunis, Tunisia, Indian duo Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee made history by claiming their first tour title in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender event.

As childhood friends and started their career under the guidance of famed coach Mihir Ghosh, the pair has risen to prominence in a short span of time and promises more given the way they have performed in 2022-23.

Ayhika and Sutirtha have done quite well as a duo, reaching the finals of the WTT Contender in Muscat (Oman) last March and reaching the quarter-finals in the WTT Star Contender in Goa, underlining their rapid progress.

Considering the quality of the players in Tunis, Ayhika and Sutirtha trained hard together for over two months under the watchful eye of former national champions and husband-wife pair Soumyadeep Roy and Paulomi Ghatak at Soumyadeep Roy TT Academy in Kolkata. Their hard work and planning paid off.

We are happy with our first title. Our focus was on the doubles. We practiced regularly and worked on the smallest details, and we are happy that our hard work has paid off, Ayhika told The Hindu from Tunis airport, where she and Sutirtha were waiting for the next flight to Zagreb.

It was the contrasting personalities of the two rowers that worked in part to their advantage. Sutirtha is more serious while Ayhika is jovial and fun. Ayhika is a joy to play with. Whenever I’m under pressure she calms me down with words like it’s okay we can do it. And just her smile is enough to keep me focused, says Sutirtha.

It’s not just their personality, their playstyles are as different as chalk and cheese. Sutirtha uses a short pimple on her forehand while Ayhika uses funny rubber on her backhand. So it helps to confuse the opponents. During counterattacks, Ayhika slows down the pace and makes the rival pair do the same with her anti-spin rubber that is difficult for the opponents to reverse. Sutirtha is very good at her forehand and backhand attack. Our different playing styles helped to win, Ayhika emphasises.

The pair caused quite a stir in the tournament, beating the top three seed en route to the title.

It started with an easy victory over the Americans, Amy Wang and Rachel Sumo, before scalping Taipei third seeds Huang Yi-Hua and Chen Szu-Yu in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the Indians created the biggest upset by knocking out the top seeds, Jeon Jihee and Shin Yubin from Korea, who were the silver medalists at the 2023 World Championships in Durban.

In the final, the Indians exuded confidence and did not let themselves be pressured by beating the second seed from Japan, Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto.

As you can see, we didn’t start well in the first two games. Even in the final I said to Sutirtha, let’s start the way we started. Let’s be focused even if we lose the first or second game. But we won the first two games, and the third game we lost focus after 4-4. And in the fourth, when the score was tied at 9-9, Sutirtha’s serve was great. It was our confidence that was key, says Ayhika.

In fact, Ayhika and Sutirtha’s first WTT tournament in Muscat, as a pair, was a revelation as they reached the finals, defeating top-seeded Puerto Rico pair Adriana Diaz and Melanie Diaz in the first round. Ayhika and Sutirtha then lost to the Chinese pair of Rui Zhang and Man Kuai in the summit encounter. Interestingly, the duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath placed second there.

It was after that tournament that the pair started to learn their abilities and realized that they needed to train together more and practice diligently if they were to do well at the international level.

Though both are mainly singles players, Ayhika is ranked No. 2 in India and 118 in the world, while Sutirtha is India’s No. 4 in India and 116 in the world, they try to play both singles and doubles in a bid to get their ranking. with the Asian Games and the Paris Olympics coming up. As a duo, we want to perform well in WTT events and qualify for the Asian Games and Asian Championships, says Sutirtha.

After the Tunis crown, the pair has moved up 18 places to 18th in the world, five places behind the Manika-Archana duo.

Their coach Soumyadeep says the need to focus more on doubles became more apparent after the WTT Star Contender in Goa where the pair reached the last eight. That was the trigger to make them train harder, says Soumyadeep, adding: Their combination is good because of their different playing styles. With that in mind, we set to work. Their patience and aggression made them do well in Tunis.

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Soumyadeep says Ayhika-Sutirtha’s singles ranking will be important. So they have to balance both singles and doubles. They have four more tournaments this year. They can move up the rankings, he says.

Mamata Prabhu, India’s coach at Tunis, says the different playing styles and rubbers used by Ayhika and Sutirtha had a devastating effect on the opponents. Sutirtha has just rubber on her hindquarters and a short pimple on her front. Ayhika, on the other hand, has a short pimple on the forehand and anti-spin (Gorilla brand) on her backhand. With four different rubbers we could use n number of strategies. We used them effectively against the Koreans and Japanese in the semi-finals and finals respectively, she says.

Ayhika and Sutirtha, who are looking for sponsors, are now playing in Zagreb (Croatia) in the qualifying rounds in singles and have qualified in the main draw in doubles.

Their aim now is to break into the top 10 in world doubles. After a heart-warming show in Tunis, there is certainly room for optimism and hope.