A report written by politically correct assholes will not convince me that cricket is racist

Some days it feels like there are forces at work that won’t rest until everything we love about this country, every tradition, every innocent pastime, every innocent aside, every sweet courtesy, every exciting sport, every beloved book, every patriotic song, every You must laugh, aintcha?, are forced to prostrate before our merry foes and beg forgiveness.

Yesterday, when a groundbreaking review was published in Cricket by the Independent Commission for Equity, was one such day. The word equity in the commission title is an instant giveaway.

Equality should not be confused with its more mature and likeable older sibling, Equality. Justice means imposing a quota on a given situation, regardless of merit or ability. In the US, fairness has seen high-scoring Asian students banned from university admissions to make way for black students who fail the grade. Equality automatically lowers standards, but it is considered racist to point this out. Even when one ethnic minority is disadvantaged in favor of the other.

Equality means being deeply concerned about the composition of the NHL (National Hockey League) while not being curious about the composition of the NBA (basketball). For reference, in 2021, the NBA had 73.2 percent Black players, 16.8 percent White players, 3.1 percent Latino players, and 0.4 percent Asian players. Most of us wouldn’t see a problem with black players dominating the upper echelons of basketball.

The same is true in athletics where no one complains about the disproportionately black sprinters. It only becomes a problem when many white people do well in a sport, which of course has nothing to do with ability. It must be due to dishonesty, privilege or institutional racism.

Naturally, the ICEC’s new report accuses English cricket of being racist, sexist and elitist. It’s English, how can it not? The invaluable role that cricket has played in bringing together Britons of different ethnicities who would otherwise live in silos, their paths never crossing, is not mentioned. Cricket is one of the greatest solutions to racial tension, I think, a blissfully innocent shared passion, but then again I am not a professional DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) officer whose income depends on finding discrimination wherever I look .

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it accepts the report’s findings will shock and disappoint many. They sure disappoint me. To an appalling degree, our institutions have been taken over by self-hating whites, politically correct boredom who would rather believe Azeem Rafiq than the patently decent Michael Vaughan who served with such distinction as England captain. Vaughan narrowly avoided a cancellation as, during his time playing for Yorkshire, he played what most Brits would surely still consider a light-hearted aside. Vaughan was acquitted of making the racist remark, but his botched crucifixion will discourage white players from making anything other than the most innocuous remark to non-white teammates in the future. What an own goal for racial harmony that is.

One of the more silly findings of the reports is that female cricketers playing at the national professional level are disproportionately white. And white, privately educated men are over-represented in the game. Is that the crickets fault? Would considerations such as personal choice, culture, family preference and access to sports at school be the main drivers here, not racism?

I remember seeing a documentary that revealed that promising young Asian kids had great guns at the junior level, until their ambitious parents decided they were wasting their time handling bat and ball and should focus on something safer like law or medicines. Could it be parental attitudes towards cricket that need to change, not cricket?

According to Dr. Rakib Ehsan, author of Beyond Grievance: What the Left Is Getting Wrong About Ethnic Minorities, the ICEC report is poorly judged and counterproductive. The report paints an exaggerated doom and gloom picture of English cricket, a beloved national sport that brings diverse communities closer together in our modern democracy, says Dr Ehsan. diverse in race, ethnicity, creed, class and country of birth. This would only be possible if cricket were a fairly inclusive sport, so the accusation that it suffers from widespread discrimination rings somewhat hollow. The timing of the report is deeply unfortunate given that Rehan Ahmed, a Nottingham-born teenager of Pakistani Muslim descent, was called up by England for the second Ashes test match at Lords last week.

Totally like that. The Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Brigade may be clad in the garb of liberal reason, but make no mistake, their goals are Marxist. Like woodworms, they gnaw at the very foundations of our society, hoping the damn thing will someday collapse. And the brainwashed forces conspire to help them.

Here’s something funny. In their early years coaching package, the ECB does nothing but promote cricket to young people from ethnic minority backgrounds and people with disabilities. But instead of actively championing what they are already promoting, they cowardly capitulate to the new report. And all the while, the interest in cricket occasionally wanes. The sport may perish, but at least it will die a virtuous, disproportionately non-white death.

The men I love most love cricket and they are the best men. (And some of the women I love, too.) Nothing will convince me otherwise.

If you disagree, as I passionately do, with the ECB’s response to this miserable report, please use [email protected] to let them know.