Rostash goes to great lengths to excel

It’s a good thing Marisa Rostash doesn’t mind traveling.

She’s been working on it a lot lately.

The Monroe High tennis standout has been on the move this summer demonstrating her skills to college scouts and coaches from around the country.

I love traveling for the sport, it’s a fun experience and I’m extremely lucky that my parents support me and can give me these opportunities, she said.

Earlier this month, Rostash was in Orlando, Florida for a prospect camp hosted by the United States Tennis Association and last weekend flew to Charlotte, North Carolina for another prospect camp hosted by Belmont Abbey College.

It’s what you have to do in this sport, she said. It takes a lot of mental strength and physical stamina to cope with the travel and the demands of tennis in general, she said.

Rostash put that mental and physical prowess on full display this year for the Trojans who finished with a 13-4 record, including winning the Airport Invitational.

Those achievements led to the junior being named Monroe County Region Girls Tennis Player of the Year for a third time. She joins Joy Salow (1986-1988) and Rebekah Serbin (1992-1994) of Monroe as three-time winners. St. Mary Catholic Centrals Melissa DeNardo of SMCC (1998-2001) who won four times.

Rostash won as a freshman and sophomore while attending SMCC, and switched to Monroe this year for personal reasons.

Monroe head coach Stephen Reau hadn’t seen Rostash play this season, but after spending the season with her, he wasn’t surprised she deserved the credit again.

After seeing her play firsthand and challenge her for the number one spot, I was thrilled with the experience she had, he said. Watching her play and knowing her drive as a player, it comes as no surprise to me that she won this honour.

Reau said it is her desire to hone her skills that separates Rostash.

What makes her a great tennis player is her willingness to learn and her persistent motivation to get better, he said.

Rostash is proud of those qualities.

I play four to five days a week and put a lot of work into it, she said. There are highs and lows in the sport, but you learn to love the hard work that goes into it and the reward of winning is always worth it.

That dedication to the game was also the reason she didn’t join the Trojans volleyball team this year, having played during her time at SMCC.

I wanted to focus on tennis with recruiting coming up, she said.

The transfer to Monroe meant a move to Division 1 and participation in the Southeastern Conference, one of the toughest leagues in the state for tennis.

Rostash welcomed the challenge.

I really embraced playing in a higher division and playing against some of the best players in the country, she said.

The season came to an end for Rostash after being eliminated in the regional semi-finals, but she is optimistic about the season she’s had and is looking forward to her senior season.

I had a really nice season, my coach and teammates were great and I’m proud of my record, she said. I look forward to continuing next year.