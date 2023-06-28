High rise living to meet abundant green space in the heart of Bethesda

This post was written by a member of the community. The opinions expressed here are those of the author himself.

The Grandviewan Erickson Senior Living community moving to the heart of Bethesda, Md. Servicesand activities – just what today’s retirees are looking for.

An important part of the attractive atmosphere, says George Mishraky, sales director of The Grandview, will be the integration of abundant outdoor and open-air spaces. “Across the 33-acre community, we were very conscious about integrating ‘green’ and outdoor spaces for activities,” notes Mishraky. “We designed The Grandview so that every outdoor facility has tables, umbrellas and space to gather.

For example, he explains, “In other Erickson Senior Living communities, we’ve seen bocce games attract significant spectators, so there will be tables around our bocce courts so residents can watch their friends play. “ Stepping out

Each apartment house There will be a terrace in both residential buildings, so that residents can easily enjoy the sun and enjoy the beautiful view. The terraces vary in size per floor plan, ranging up to 7 meters. It’s important to put your name on it The Grandview’s priority list so you have the best chance of finding the floor plan — including an outdoor patio — that works best for you,” he says. of special events, opportunities and benefits along the way.”

The Grandview also offers plenty of ways to enjoy the entire campus, including a walking trail that encircles the community. “The hiking trail runs along a stream that we are restoring from a neglected state,” says Mishraky. “It’s such a great feature, so we felt compelled to make it as beautiful as it once was. The waterway flows into two ponds that will also be restored.”

The Grandview’s landscaping has also been carefully designed to preserve an existing group of mature trees. An on-site “city park” will have picnic tables, ping pong tables, outdoor exercise equipment and a playground for visiting grandchildren. Residents can also take part in outdoor yoga classes, play on the bocce courts or take their four-legged friends to the fenced dog park. Other outdoor amenities include a pavilion for events and several common areas with fire pits and chairs for relaxing. Sustainability is important These green spaces will promote not only outdoor activities, but also sustainability, which is reflected in a number of other ways throughout the community.

“Where possible, green roofs will be installed and a ‘living wall’ will be placed on the terrace outside the fitness centre,” says Mishraky. “In an urban environment like ours, we wanted to create lots of places for residents, their friends and family to gather outside and enjoy the beautiful campus.” Outdoor dining Erickson Senior Living’s Signature Dining program promises resort style eateries for residents with a kitchen made to order. At The Grandview, restaurants with outdoor seating make these meals even more special. A restaurant on the main lobby level will have a covered outdoor patio, while a rooftop restaurant and wine bar will have outdoor seating for dining or lounging. “Even if you sit inside, when the weather is nice, the glass panels can be opened to create an indoor-outdoor experience. It’s going to be beautiful,” says Mishraky.

The area offers even more opportunities to enjoy lively outdoor activities. The Cabin John Stream Valley Trail has more than four miles of natural trails and two miles of paved trails, while the Bethesda Trolley Trail offers a four-mile trail that connects Bethesda and North Bethesda. Meanwhile, athletic fields, tennis, tai chi, and an enclosed ice rink (operational during the summer months) can be found in nearby Cabin John Regional Park. The park also offers eco-friendly wildlife programs, playgrounds, and picnic areas. “Obviously there’s so much to do outdoors at The Grandview!” says Mishraky. For more information on senior living at The Grandview, request your free brochure to get the scoop on amenities, floor plans and more.