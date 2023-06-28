



GREENBORO, NC (theACC.com) Six ACC schools are among the top 20 in the final Division I LEARFIELD College Directors Cup standings announced Wednesday. Virginia led all ACC schools with a fourth-place finish, led by a third consecutive NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships and a second consecutive NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships. North Carolina joined the Cavaliers in the top 10 in eighth, followed by Duke (16th), Florida State (17th), NC State (19th), and Notre Dame (20th). The ACC’s six schools among this year’s top 20 are the second most of any conference. Louisville (32nd), Wake Forest (42nd), Syracuse (45th), and Miami (49th) give the ACC 10 institutions in the top 50. They are closely followed by Clemson (51st), Pitt (52nd), and Virginia Tech (55th ). The ACC led all conferences with nine NCAA team titles in 2022-23. In the league’s 70-year history, ACC institutions have captured 182 national team championships and 406 individual NCAA titles, including 29 during the most recent academic year (21 women’s, 8 men’s). The final 2022-23 LEARFIELD Directors Cup standings highlight the stellar performance of our student-athletes, coaches and programs, said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. Our league saw unprecedented athletic success on many levels, and we want to build on that momentum as we enter the new academic year. This is the 21st consecutive year that four or more ACC schools have made the top 30 in the LEARFIELD Directors Cup final standings. North Carolina and Virginia have ranked in the top 30 nationally in each of the 29 years the Directors Cup has been held. ACC teams have won NCAA championships this academic year in the following sports: Women’s Cross Country NC State

Field Hockey North Carolina

Men’s Soccer Syracuse

Women swim and dive Virginia

Fencing Notre Dame

Women’s Tennis North Carolina

Virginia men’s tennis

Women’s Wake Forest Golf

Men’s Lacrosse Notre Dame In addition, 16 ACC teams joined the conference’s NCAA championship teams to reach the national finals or semifinals: North Carolina Women’s Soccer NCAA Final

Florida State Womens Soccer NCAA Semifinals

Pitt Mens Soccer NCAA Semifinals

Pitt Volleyball NCAA Semifinals

Louisville Volleyball NCAA Final

Miami Men’s Basketball NCAA Semifinals

Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball NCAA Semifinals

NC State Women’s Tennis NCAA Final

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse NCAA Final

Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse NCAA Semifinals

Duke Mens Lacrosse NCAA Final

Virginia Mens Lacrosse NCAA Semifinals

Georgia Tech Men’s Golf NCAA Final

Florida State Men’s Golf NCAA Semifinals

North Carolina Men’s Golf NCAA Semifinals

Florida State Softball NCAA Final The ACC currently sponsors 27 NCAA sports, 14 for women and 13 for men, with women’s gymnastics expected to be the 28th in 2023-24. No autonomy Five conferences sponsor more than 28 sports, and the future 15 women’s sports will be the most of any peer conference. The LEARFIELD Directors Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) andUSA today. Points are awarded based on each institute’s finish in NCAA Championships. The full standings and scoring structure can be found on the NACDA website atwww.directorscup.org. In addition, visitwww.thedirectorscup.com and follow us on Twitter@ldirectorscup. About the ACC The Atlantic Coast Conference, now in its 70th year of competition and 15 members strong, has long enjoyed a reputation as one of the strongest and most competitive intercollegiate conferences in the country. ACC members Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest continue to build upon the cornerstones upon which the league was founded founded in 1953 with a consistent balance of academics, athletics and integrity. The ACC currently sponsors 27 NCAA sports, 14 for women and 13 for men, with member institutions in 10 states. Women’s gymnastics will be the league’s 28th sponsored sport in the 2023-24 academic year. In August 2019, ESPN and the ACC teamed up to launch ACC Network (ACCN), a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports and original programming across the league. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow @accsports on Instagram and @theACC on Twitter and on Facebook (facebook.com/theACC). About LEARFIELD

LEARNING FIELDis a leader in media, data and technology services in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD’s services include multimedia sponsorship management of licenses and collegiate sports facilities; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analysis and insights; ticket sales software; and ticketing, premium seating and fundraising services;branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor of NACDA’s acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2023/6/28/general-six-acc-schools-place-among-top-20-of-final-learfield-cup-standings.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos