Sports
Equity in Cricket report: ‘Lord’s epitomizes English cricket and can drive much needed change’
Of all the times cricket looks in the mirror, this week is perhaps the clearest reflection.
Either accidentally or on purpose, the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket’s (ICEC) damning report on the “widespread” discrimination in the game crashed on the eve of a Lord’s Ashes Test – findings of racism, sexism, classism and elitism exposed just in time for the showpiece of the great Test series in the self-proclaimed ‘Home of Cricket’.
As the report says, Lord’s and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) play a “powerful and unique” role in the game. Over its 317 pages, Lord’s is mentioned 56 times and the MCC 125. Compared to the other four men’s Ashes venues this summer, The Oval pops up four times, Edgbaston, Headingley and Old Trafford not at all.
Of the 44 ICEC recommendations, Lord’s or the MCC is directly mentioned in three of them. Recommendation 18, which removes historic fittings between Eton and Harrow, and Oxford and Cambridge, has received the most attention.
“Those who advocate for the continuation of the historic matches do not seem to understand the damage they are doing to the reputation of MCC and Lord’s in the public imagination – reinforcing the view, whether justified or not, that MCC members are not feeling, elitist and unrepresentative of both the wider population and those who play cricket,” the report said.
“Because the game strives to become more inclusive, which should be clear, decisions like this at ‘the Home of Cricket’ do more harm than some people seem to realize.”
For those who have read or heard of the report, perceptions of the findings will be influenced by individual experiences with the game. It is human nature to let our opinions be shaped by the things that have happened to us.
If someone has spent some time playing cricket and has not been the subject of, witnessed or heard of any form of discrimination, he should consider himself extremely fortunate simply because the problems in the sport are a reflection of what is happening in society happens.
On a personal note, I’m from Stoke-on-Trent, have a state education and have been playing club cricket since I was nine or ten. I am now closer to 40 than I would like to be and, as far as I know, I have never been discriminated against based on race, gender or class. My dad once complained to the Staffordshire Under-12s coach because he thought I wasn’t playing enough, but the truth is my leg spin wasn’t very good – soon after I started keeping wicket.
I mention this because my own impression of Lord’s is formed by what I know (or think I know) to be cricket.
And it’s clear that Lord’s is unlike any other cricket ground in the country. The Veuve Clicquot booth provides ammunition for the champagne corks that are fired onto the outfield, there are more shirts and ties here than the other four Ashes Tests combined, and I’m not 100% sure I’ll be allowed into the pavilion (I’ve never tried on a match day, but everywhere else).
Not that any of this is “wrong” per se, or strictly limited to cricket. People dress up to go to Ascot or Wimbledon; it can be nice to have an experience that is different from the way you normally watch sports.
But if you feel somewhere else, like maybe you need to change your behavior, is that welcome? And if that somehow declares it to be the “Home of Cricket”, should everyone feel welcome?
Lord’s is inseparable from an MCC membership that controls the ground and therefore has a significant influence on the game.
According to the MCC’s own website, membership applications cannot be submitted until a candidate is at least 16 years old. A candidate must be nominated by a current full member and then interviewed by two “endorsers”. The waiting list is about 29 years, which means the youngest age a new member can be is 45 if they are lucky. Women were only admitted in 1999.
From a survey of its members conducted in November 2021, the MCC found that 95-96% of its members are white. There were not enough members who identified as Black, Black British, Caribbean or African to record a result. Of the 27% of members who responded, 48% thought the MCC should do more on equality, diversity and inclusion.
These figures add context to the row raging within the MCC over the historic matches, highlighted in such a scathing way by the ICEC report, along with the fact that England’s women have never played a Test at Lord’s.
But focusing only on the residual presence of the Eton-Harrow and Oxford-Cambridge matches would be tantamount to ignoring other truths regarding Lord’s and the MCC.
The England women have played 16 one-day internationals here, more than any other field in this country. The MCC Foundation supports over 3,200 state-trained players, operating 77 hubs across the UK. Lord’s claims to have welcomed the most diverse crowd for matches at The Hundred, compared to the other seven venues.
Perhaps one of the problems is the image cricket fans and the general public have of Lord’s. Perception can be reality. The perception is that Lord’s is male, old, white and privileged. The reality of the England men’s team playing at Lord’s on Wednesday is that it is all-white and nine of the XI went to private school for at least part of their education.
Of course most of the changes needed in the game will have to be driven by the England and Wales Cricket Board, but Lord’s, as the most recognizable symbol of the game in this country, has a part to play.
“Just as some within the game try to push it forward, others try to rely on history to hold it back,” the ICEC report says.
Lord’s is the living embodiment of cricket history. Now it can help shape its future.
