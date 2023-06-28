Participants revealed for 2023 Big 12 Football Media Days presented by Old Trapper





Football

6/28/2023 1:00 PM

The student-athletes attending the Big 12 Football Media Days 2023 presented by Old Trapper have been announced. In addition to the players, the head coach of each school will also be present. The two-day event will take place on Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This season marks the debut of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston in the league. ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ provide television coverage beginning at 12:00 PM CT on Wednesday and 8:30 AM CT on Thursday. Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas will be in attendance on July 12, while UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and West Virginia will take the stage on July 13. 2023 Big 12 Football Media Days presented by Old Trapper Player participants Baylor QB Blake Shapen

TE Drake Dabney

W. R. Josh Cameron

DL TJ Franklin

L.B. Mike Smith Jr. BYU QB Kedon Slovis

W. R. Kody Epps

L. B. Ben Bywater

DE Tyler Batty

P. Ryan Rehkow UCF W. R. Javon Baker

DT Ricky Hairdresser

QB John Rhys Plumlee

THE Josh Celiscar

OL Uncertain unit Cincinnati QB Emory Jones

DB Deshawn pace

D. L. Jowon Briggs

D. L. Dontay Corleone Houston DL Nelson Caesar

OL Jack Freeman

LB Speech Hypolite

OL Patrick Paul state of Iowa WR Jaylin Noel

DB Beau Freyler

DB TJ Tampa

L. B. Gerry Vaughn Kansas QB Milestone Daniels

R. B. Devin Neal

LB Rich Miller

SKenny Logan Jr. K-state QB Will Howard

O. L. Cooper Beebe

L. B. Daniel Green

S Kobe Savage Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel

W. R. Drake Stoops

DL Jonah Laulu

LB Danny Stutsman Oklahoma state L.B. Collin Oliver

CB Korie Black

W. R. Brennan Presley

OL Preston Wilson TCU SBud Clark

OL Brandon Coleman

LB Jamoi Hodge

CB Josh Newton

TE Jared Wiley Texas QB Quinn Ewers

W.R. Jordan Whittington

W. R. Xavier Worthy

L. B. Jaylan Ford

DB Jahdae Barron Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough

W. R. Jerand Bradley

R. B. Tahj Brooks

DL Tony Bradford Jr.

D. L. Jaylon Hutchings West Virginia OL Zach Frazier

OL Doug Nester

DL Sean Martin

L. B. Lee Kpogba

DB Aubrey Burks

