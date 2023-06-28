Sports
Participants revealed for 2023 Big 12 Football Media Days presented by Old Trapper
Football
The student-athletes attending the Big 12 Football Media Days 2023 presented by Old Trapper have been announced. In addition to the players, the head coach of each school will also be present.
The two-day event will take place on Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
This season marks the debut of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston in the league.
ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ provide television coverage beginning at 12:00 PM CT on Wednesday and 8:30 AM CT on Thursday.
Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas will be in attendance on July 12, while UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and West Virginia will take the stage on July 13.
2023 Big 12 Football Media Days presented by Old Trapper Player participants
Baylor
QB Blake Shapen
TE Drake Dabney
W. R. Josh Cameron
DL TJ Franklin
L.B. Mike Smith Jr.
BYU
QB Kedon Slovis
W. R. Kody Epps
L. B. Ben Bywater
DE Tyler Batty
P. Ryan Rehkow
UCF
W. R. Javon Baker
DT Ricky Hairdresser
QB John Rhys Plumlee
THE Josh Celiscar
OL Uncertain unit
Cincinnati
QB Emory Jones
DB Deshawn pace
D. L. Jowon Briggs
D. L. Dontay Corleone
Houston
DL Nelson Caesar
OL Jack Freeman
LB Speech Hypolite
OL Patrick Paul
state of Iowa
WR Jaylin Noel
DB Beau Freyler
DB TJ Tampa
L. B. Gerry Vaughn
Kansas
QB Milestone Daniels
R. B. Devin Neal
LB Rich Miller
SKenny Logan Jr.
K-state
QB Will Howard
O. L. Cooper Beebe
L. B. Daniel Green
S Kobe Savage
Oklahoma
QB Dillon Gabriel
W. R. Drake Stoops
DL Jonah Laulu
LB Danny Stutsman
Oklahoma state
L.B. Collin Oliver
CB Korie Black
W. R. Brennan Presley
OL Preston Wilson
TCU
SBud Clark
OL Brandon Coleman
LB Jamoi Hodge
CB Josh Newton
TE Jared Wiley
Texas
QB Quinn Ewers
W.R. Jordan Whittington
W. R. Xavier Worthy
L. B. Jaylan Ford
DB Jahdae Barron
Texas Tech
QB Tyler Shough
W. R. Jerand Bradley
R. B. Tahj Brooks
DL Tony Bradford Jr.
D. L. Jaylon Hutchings
West Virginia
OL Zach Frazier
OL Doug Nester
DL Sean Martin
L. B. Lee Kpogba
DB Aubrey Burks
|
