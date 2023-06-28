Five reasons why the Vancouver Whitecaps are thriving right now





Following their most impressive road performance of the season, a 3-2 victory over LAFC in Los Angeles last weekend, their first road win in over a year and ahead of a major road clash Saturday in Kansas City, here are five reasons why the Vancouver Whitecaps are currently finding some success:

1. Finish The Caps have not lost in four consecutive MLS games, five in a row in all competitions. Main striker Brian White scored three goals in those games, including the first goal in their 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact in the Canadian Championship finals. White has been about the best in MLS in terms of the quality of the scoring opportunity: he has the second most expected goals in the league with 9.35 (scoring seven times) and if you put that into a per -90 scores, he finds chances at by far the best rate in the league given how little he's played compared to the league's other top forwards. He has played 1,384 minutes so far in 2023, compared to Hany Mukhtar's 1,855 minutes; Mukhtar has the most anticipated goals in the league (9.58). Cristian Benteke has the third most anticipated goals in the league (8.87), but has also played far more than White (1,916 minutes). Main striker Brian White scored three goals in those games, including the first goal in their 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact in the Canadian Championship finals. White has been about the best in MLS in terms of the quality of the scoring opportunity: he has the second most expected goals in the league with 9.35 (scoring seven times) and if you put that into a per -90 scores, he finds chances at by far the best rate in the league given how little he’s played compared to the league’s other top forwards. He has played 1,384 minutes so far in 2023, compared to Hany Mukhtar’s 1,855 minutes; Mukhtar has the most anticipated goals in the league (9.58). Cristian Benteke has the third most anticipated goals in the league (8.87), but has also played far more than White (1,916 minutes). Article content Ad 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content I feel very much back to my normal self. Can press hard. Come across channels. Create problems for defenders, White said after training on Tuesday. As a team, the Caps have scored 30 goals, the seventh most in the league. I think we have a very cohesive group, White added. Sometimes it takes time. We all fell into our roles and understood them better every game, every week. White’s success should come as no surprise: the Whitecaps generate the most shots from the penalty area (8.2 per game) and the fourth most inside the box (1.3) in all of MLS. The Caps are also adept at actually getting the ball on target, averaging 5.1 shots on target per game, the third highest in MLS. Ad 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Photo by Anne-Marie Sorvin / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con 2. Creativity Many people consider Ryan Gauld to be Whitecaps most creative offensive player, but if you know, you know that Julian Gressel has actually created the most scoring chances: he has the fourth most expected assists (5.09) in all of MLS . Gauld’s total (3.67) isn’t shabby either, ranking 11th in the league in expected assists. And according to the statistics tracking website, he is excellent at making key passes, ranking fifth (2.6 per game). Who scored. Photo by Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY / PNG 3. From the outside in The Whitecaps lead the league in assists per game with 23. If you have Gressel and Gauld, this should come as no surprise. Caps’ creative duo is tied for 11th in the league in crosses-per-game (1.6). Luis Martins is 40th in the league with 0.9 assists per game. Ad 5 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Of course, balls flying in from the outside is far from a new strategy in Vancouver. Photo by Anne-Marie Sorvin / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con 4. Defend Of course attacking is nothing if you can’t keep the ball out of your net. The Whitecaps have been quite solid defensively, conceding their ninth goals in the league this season (23). That equates to the eighth-best goal difference in MLS (plus seven) The fact that the Caps play just 26 percent of the game in their own third speaks to their success at keeping the ball in the field and also explains why their offensive play is so solid. Dynamic defending drives this territorial advantage: Per game, Vancouver has made the third most tackles (18) and intercepted the third most opposing passes (11.6) in the league. Ad 6 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Photo by Ashley Landis / AP 5. Road problems The Caps have found most of their success at home, so finally getting a win last week in LA was huge. They’re in Kansas City on Saturday, the Caps won there last year as well. Vancouver is currently ninth in the MLS Western Conference, with a game or two left against most teams ahead of them. If they find some results along the way, they'll probably jump higher up the table, to a position more in line with their positive goal difference. We know we have a whole series of away games ahead of us, Gauld said. We have to make sure we don't wait another year for another away win.

