The Ashes 2023: England ‘too casual’ for Ashes cricket, says Michael Vaughan

England were “too casual” on the first day of the second Ashes Test and must realize that the match “isn’t just any match,” says former captain Michael Vaughan.

Amid a lackluster England performance, Australia reached 339-5 at the end after being brought to bat at Lord’s.

The hosts dropped two catches, threw 12 no-balls and lacked consistency with the ball and now have a tough job tying the series.

“I’m worried about England,” Vaughan said. “I see too much casualness.”

He added: “They went out last week at Edgbaston and today, when it really matters, England haven’t come on fast enough and hard enough to win the moment.

“It cost them.”

England have been widely praised for their resurgence under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes after an attacking approach on the pitch, coupled with a more relaxed environment off it, helped them win 11 of their opening 13 Tests.

But they were beaten by two wickets in a dramatic first Test at Edgbaston last week, after which opener Zak Crawley said the Lord’s throw would suit England better and they would “win by 150 runs”.

“Some reports, especially after the loss at Edgbaston, were very positive, almost as if England had won that test match. They hadn’t, they had lost,” said Vaughan.

“If you’re going to talk, you have to walk.”

He added: “I just feel like it’s just a game of cricket. The Ashes isn’t just a game of cricket.

“You can be as casual as you like against a lot of other sides, but I’m afraid this is the moment when it matters. Against Australia, this is what defines you.”

‘Absolutely chaotic’

England dropped both Australia openers in the morning session – first slip Joe Root unable to make a hard low catch after leading from Usman Khawaja and Ollie Pope spilling a more direct chance on David Warner at fourth slip .

They also appeared surprisingly flat, summed up by Australia’s batters having to wait for the hosts to emerge after a rain delay in darkness.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen described the situation as “absolutely chaotic”.

“It’s one thing to say ‘this is a great team to play in’, ‘we’re creating the best environment’,” Pietersen told Sky Sports.

“The English bowlers should have said on the stairs ‘we want to bowl in Australia’. It’s all too easy and fun.”

After Australia eased to 73-0, Josh Tongue, England’s choice bowlers in his second Test, bowled Khawaja and Warner on opposite sides of lunch to put England back in the game.

But Steve Smith didn’t hit 85 to share a lead of 102 with Marnus Labuschagne and 118 in 20.2 overs with Travis Head.

Head took advantage of England’s tame and wayward bowling to hit 77 off 73 balls before taking the first of two wickets in a Joe Root late in the day.

“They didn’t bowl well enough, they didn’t catch well enough and they’re bowling with no balls,” said Vaughan. “It’s just not good enough.

“When they took David Warner out, Steve Smith got four or five juicy half-volleys. It got him going.

“They got the main wicket from Labuschagne and Travis Head got two gifts.

“The match sharpness of this English side in the last two test matches was just not there.”