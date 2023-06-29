Kirby Smart ignores the Georgia football team’s warning signs at his peril

The exact moment when you lost Kirby Smart’s attention is easy to pinpoint. At one point, his eyes dart into the distance, as if the rest of the world around him has disappeared and his brain is telling the rest of his body to be somewhere else, thinking of something that will help him win a prize. football game instead of whatever he has to do in that second the switch flips.

And usually it doesn’t take long.

That quality is probably one of the many reasons Smart has transformed Georgia into college football’s preeminent program, winner of its last two national championships and poised to add more in the years to come.

But a recent series of reports from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on how Smart and the Georgia program handle disciplinary issues has revealed a potential fragility we’ve seen in multiple potential dynasties that eventually fell.

The issues raised in Wednesday’s piece are serious enough in their own right that Smart would be foolish to attempt to brush it off with smugness.

The Journal-Constitution found that 11 players were retained in the program during Smart’s seven seasons as head coach after women filed abuse allegations against them with local law enforcement or the university. The report included new details on specific incidents, including one in 2022 where a recruit was investigated for assault as a 16-year-old while visiting after curfew violations and drunkenness. That player, defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett, was not charged and will play as a freshman for Georgia this fall.

In another case, the paper found, Georgia staffer Bryant Gantt was in the room in 2021 when police interviewed former Bulldogs receiver George Pickens about a sexual assault allegation against linebacker Adam Anderson by a woman who said she passed out drunk and woke up became when Anderson penetrated her without permission.

According to the Journal-Constitution, friends of the prosecution had told police that Pickens had implicated Anderson. But with his parents and (the staffer) in the room, Pickens declined to answer questions, according to court records.

And when Anderson asked to be released on bail, Gantt was there to serve as a character witness along with eight Georgia football players to ask for his release. Anderson, currently facing a second rape charge, was subsequently suspended and never played for Georgia again.

While the school’s statement to the newspaper states that the school applies the same disciplinary processes to athletes as regular students and that it cooperates fully with law enforcement and the Equal Opportunity Office and Office of Student Conduct when an allegation of sexual misconduct is made against an athlete, the report paints a detailed picture of how a major football program uses its resources and reach when a player faces legal trouble.

That’s nothing new in college sports. But the investigation around Georgia and someone like Gantt, who is essentially the team’s fixer when players get into trouble off the field, began hours after the national championship parade in January. Georgia player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident that appeared to be the result of street racing. Jalen Carter, who drove the other car involved in the incident, pleaded not guilty to reckless driving and racing charges before becoming the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft.

Gantt, of course, was there that night, standing by with unique access to the crime scene and players while they were questioned by the police. Between 2016 and 2023, Gantt has interacted with court officials on 82 separate legal cases involving players, according to reports from the Journal-Constitution. law firm according to its official biography page on Georgia’s website, joined the football program in 2011 when Mark Richt was still the head coach.

While Smart has maintained there is no culture problem in his program, the reality is that Georgia has built an entire infrastructure to minimize legal issues involving players and keep them out of public view. The so-called internal discipline rarely leads to suspensions or dismissals from the team.

That could explain, for example, why speeding and other traffic violations are far too common among Georgia players under Smart, including at least 60 incidents of exceeding the speed limit at more than 20 miles per hour and at least seven citations of more than 40 miles per hour , according to the Journal-Constitution.

No one knew about those incidents before January. But the tragedy provided an opening for people to poke around at what was going on in the Smarts program in addition to the championships and assembly line of NFL Draft picks.

It was not a good sight to say the least.

Many Georgia fans will naturally rally behind the Smarts defense as they are in the middle of the school’s most successful run ever. Fans generally don’t want to know how the sausage is made when they win, win, win again.

But history shows that glossing over or minimizing these issues has a corrosive effect when a coach’s sole focus is winning at the expense of everything else.

What plagues a program off the field will eventually seep into the product on the field. Happens every time.

Just ask Florida fans how quickly Urban Meyers’ kingdom fell after national titles in 2006 and 2008 as off-field incidents piled up. Ask Florida State fans how their vaunted culture languished after Jimbo Fisher spent two years apologizing for Jameis Winston’s troubles. LSU’s demise under Les Miles makes much more sense in light of the scandals simmering beneath the surface in its later years.

We can continue. This is the history of college football. No one wins forever and no one is impervious to a breakdown in discipline, even mighty Georgia. What is left unaddressed up front will metastasize into an ugly quagmire of dysfunction and eventually lose.

At this point, no one is accusing Smart of wrongdoing or calling for his resignation. That would be completely unreasonable. But Georgia’s image as a perfect program born of back-to-back national titles is undeniably punctured. The door has been broken open to what is actually happening under Smart’s watch and all the warning signs are flashing brightly.

He would be wise not to look past it, as he usually does with anything that doesn’t help him win the next game.

Follow USA TODAY sports columnist Dan Wolken on Twitter @DanWolken