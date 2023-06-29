Classism, racism and misogyny are rampant in cricket, report finds

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public domain



A new report recommending ways to tackle the ongoing and historic racism, elitism and sexism prevalent in English and Welsh cricket was co-led by a UCL researcher.

titled “Hold up a mirror to cricketThe report was written by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, a committee set up by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the sport’s official governing body, to review evidence of inequality and discrimination and recommend action to address these issues.

The committee found a culture in which overt discrimination often proceeds without serious challenge and prevailing perceptions of interpersonal racism, sexism and other discriminatory practices are rife.

The report contains 44 recommendations to make the sport of cricket more inclusive. These include calling for a public apology for anyone who has experienced discrimination in the sport, an apology for the historic neglect and discrimination of women’s cricket and Black Caribbean cricket in England and Wales, the elaboration of a new Black Cricket Action Plan to investing in grassroots black cricket and talent development, and recognizing that there are few opportunities for those of lower economic status to advance within the sport.

Other recommendations include changes to the governance of the ECB, equal pay for women, the creation of a new regulator, improved funding for public schools and changes to the talent pathway for young athletes to advance in sports.

Dr. Michael Collins (UCL History), one of four commissioners who worked with committee chair Cindy Butts, said: “We conclude that, alongside entrenched and widespread forms of structural and institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination are pervasive in the game of cricket in England and Wales. Class prejudice is pervasive. Racism is still entrenched in cricket. Women are marginalized and routinely experience sexism and misogyny.”

In his contribution to the report, Dr. Collins from his “Windrush Cricket” project at UCL, which looks at the role of cricket in the Black experience of migration and settlement in Britain after World War II. This research will be published separately as a next year’s book.

Dr. Collins said: “The historic injustices Black Britons suffered in the game of cricket in the post-war periods – so many ruined lives – can be acknowledged, but can never be fully compensated. Yet we must build a better future for the present and future generations .”

The report also found that there is an elitist and exclusionary culture within the sport that favors private school networks within cricket’s talent pathways. Professional players are mostly privately trained and there are far fewer opportunities for public school attendees and people of other backgrounds to become professional players. Attracting players from a broader background would directly benefit the sport as it would increase the talent pool to attract players from.

One recommendation to address this would include ending the longstanding Eton v. Harrow and Oxford v. Cambridge matches at Lord’s Cricket Grounds and replacing them with a more meritocratic schedule for public schools and colleges to focus to qualify for national competitions. In addition, Lord’s Cricket Grounds, regarded as the sport’s most prestigious, should find time to host England’s women’s national test match team as well.

Dr. Collins said: “I believe these games are untenable. They paint the worst possible picture of elitism in cricket, and arguably have no place in modern Britain. Replacing these events with open public school competitions will make a real difference, but alternating the symbolism one with the other is also important.”

Over the course of two years, the commission surveyed more than 4,000 people involved in the sport of cricket, including players, leaders, staff and volunteers, 50% of whom said they had experienced some form of discrimination.

The report goes on to say that while there are serious issues embedded in cricket, these are not unique to the sport and reflect deep-rooted societal issues prevalent in the UK more broadly.

Offered by University College London





