Sports
Classism, racism and misogyny are rampant in cricket, report finds
A new report recommending ways to tackle the ongoing and historic racism, elitism and sexism prevalent in English and Welsh cricket was co-led by a UCL researcher.
titled “Hold up a mirror to cricketThe report was written by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, a committee set up by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the sport’s official governing body, to review evidence of inequality and discrimination and recommend action to address these issues.
The committee found a culture in which overt discrimination often proceeds without serious challenge and prevailing perceptions of interpersonal racism, sexism and other discriminatory practices are rife.
The report contains 44 recommendations to make the sport of cricket more inclusive. These include calling for a public apology for anyone who has experienced discrimination in the sport, an apology for the historic neglect and discrimination of women’s cricket and Black Caribbean cricket in England and Wales, the elaboration of a new Black Cricket Action Plan to investing in grassroots black cricket and talent development, and recognizing that there are few opportunities for those of lower economic status to advance within the sport.
Other recommendations include changes to the governance of the ECB, equal pay for women, the creation of a new regulator, improved funding for public schools and changes to the talent pathway for young athletes to advance in sports.
Dr. Michael Collins (UCL History), one of four commissioners who worked with committee chair Cindy Butts, said: “We conclude that, alongside entrenched and widespread forms of structural and institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination are pervasive in the game of cricket in England and Wales. Class prejudice is pervasive. Racism is still entrenched in cricket. Women are marginalized and routinely experience sexism and misogyny.”
In his contribution to the report, Dr. Collins from his “Windrush Cricket” project at UCL, which looks at the role of cricket in the Black experience of migration and settlement in Britain after World War II. This research will be published separately as a next year’s book.
Dr. Collins said: “The historic injustices Black Britons suffered in the game of cricket in the post-war periods – so many ruined lives – can be acknowledged, but can never be fully compensated. Yet we must build a better future for the present and future generations .”
The report also found that there is an elitist and exclusionary culture within the sport that favors private school networks within cricket’s talent pathways. Professional players are mostly privately trained and there are far fewer opportunities for public school attendees and people of other backgrounds to become professional players. Attracting players from a broader background would directly benefit the sport as it would increase the talent pool to attract players from.
One recommendation to address this would include ending the longstanding Eton v. Harrow and Oxford v. Cambridge matches at Lord’s Cricket Grounds and replacing them with a more meritocratic schedule for public schools and colleges to focus to qualify for national competitions. In addition, Lord’s Cricket Grounds, regarded as the sport’s most prestigious, should find time to host England’s women’s national test match team as well.
Dr. Collins said: “I believe these games are untenable. They paint the worst possible picture of elitism in cricket, and arguably have no place in modern Britain. Replacing these events with open public school competitions will make a real difference, but alternating the symbolism one with the other is also important.”
Over the course of two years, the commission surveyed more than 4,000 people involved in the sport of cricket, including players, leaders, staff and volunteers, 50% of whom said they had experienced some form of discrimination.
The report goes on to say that while there are serious issues embedded in cricket, these are not unique to the sport and reflect deep-rooted societal issues prevalent in the UK more broadly.
QuoteClassism, Racism and Misogyny Widespread in Cricket, Finds Report (2023, 28 June) Retrieved 28 June 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-classism-racism-misogyny-widespread-cricket.html
This document is copyrighted. Other than fair dealing for private study or research, nothing may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
|
Sources
2/ https://phys.org/news/2023-06-classism-racism-misogyny-widespread-cricket.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Classism, racism and misogyny are rampant in cricket, report finds
- AeroVanti shutters amid fraud allegations
- PTI Karachi chairman comes out of hiding and quits the party
- Hollywood Actors Union Plans To Extend Contract Talks As Deadline Approaches – Deadline
- Louis Vuitton signs Carlos Alcaraz as new ambassador
- Google reportedly violates standards in third-party ad deals
- Traveling with a pet? San Antonio International Airport joins ACS to share summer travel tips
- Experts Allay US Community Malaria Concerns
- Ties to the KGB? Come on guys. Lord Lebedev just wants to be a civil servant | Marine Hyde
- At the presidential palace, Jokowi reveals three examples of regional budget mismanagement
- WROW: ‘B’ boat triumphs in Henley Opener; Round of 16 for both boats Thursday
- Google’s Ad Scam Is Eerily Similar To Facebook’s Index Inflation Scam