FSU QB Jordan Travis currently weighs 212 pounds





FSU football redshirt senior quarterback Jordan Travis met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the offseason with the team. One aspect of the interview that stood out to me was that Travis stated that he currently weighs 212 pounds and plans to maintain the weight into the 2023 season. During the 2022 season, the West Palm Beach native had a phenomenal campaign, completing 226 of his 353 passes (64 percent) for 3,214 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He was also dynamic on the ground, recording 82 carries for 417 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. During his four seasons with the Seminoles, durability was at times a concern. When he suffered a lower body injury against Louisville, everyone hit the panic button and thought he was going to leave the season. However, Travis defied the odds and finished the year on a high. The coaching staff got a bunch of playmakers on offense to help their quarterback during his last season at Tallahassee, like Keon Coleman (Michigan State), Jaheim Bell, Kyle Morlock (Shorter), Destyn Hill (2021 signer), Hykeem Williams, Vandrevius Jacobs and Darren Lawrence. They also loaded into the trenches adding Jeremiah Byers (UTEP), Casey Roddick (Colorado), Keiondre Jones (Auburn), Lucas Simmons and Andre Otto. Florida State will look to build on its 36.1 PPG starting in 2022. With players like Southern Miss, Boston College, Duke, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, North Alabama playing, can that number rise to nearly 40 PPG by 2023? The crowd has certainly generated buzz around redshirt senior quarterback Jordan Travis, who has the 4th best odds (+1200) to win the Heisman Trophy next season. At one time, FSU fans were convinced that Travis couldn’t throw a pass more than 15 yards out. It’s still incredible to fathom the progression he’s had as a quarterback under the leadership of head football coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz.

