Tennessee State becomes the first HBCU to offer hockey as a sport

University officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena along with officials from the NHL, NHL Players’ Association, Nashville Predators and College Hockey Inc., all partners in the effort.

“Bringing ice hockey to Tennessee State University is part of our ongoing commitment to providing our students with new opportunities and broadening new interests in areas where they had limited or no access,” said TSU President Glenda Glover. “We appreciate our continued partnership with the Nashville Predators, which has played a critical role in our decision to continue this historic venture.

TSU also plans to add NCAA Division I women’s hockey in due course.

“TSU has a tremendous legacy in athletics. Adding hockey to our programs opens a new chapter and builds on that legacy.”

TSU plans to begin play in 2024-25 with the intention of eventually advancing to NCAA Division I status, following Arizona State University in 2015-16 and Penn State University in 2012-13. Home games are played at one of the Predators’ Ford Ice Center facilities.

“The launch of the club team is another great step forward for both the game of hockey and the sport in our community to pursue the ultimate goal,” said Predators CEO Sean Henry. “TSU has been a great partner of the Predators for a long time and we are excited to assist in the work to become the first HBCU to field an NCAA Division I college hockey team.”

Henry said that Glover and TSU athletic director Mikki Allen “are visionaries in their respective positions and should be commended for continuing to build Nashville into the ultimate hockey city.”

TSU’s decision to offer club hockey comes after the university commissioned a feasibility study in 2021, funded by the NHL and the NHLPA’s Industry Growth Fund, to determine what would be required in terms of cost, staffing and facilities to have a team.

“We are thrilled when given the opportunity to add a collegiate level hockey program, but to announce the addition of club hockey at Tennessee State University is truly special,” said NHL vice president of hockey development and strategic partnerships. Kevin Westgarth. . “Welcoming club hockey to a legendary HBCU is an important step in the right direction for the sport and will undoubtedly add to the vibrant hockey community and inspire future players.”

The team will fall under TSU’s athletic department, which is seeking a Director of Club Hockey Operations who will provide fundraising, business partnerships, and student-athlete recruiting.

University officials said they will be looking for talented students and top players from the United States and Canada who want an HBCU experience and want to be hockey ambassadors on and off the ice.

TSU is one of more than 100 colleges and universities in the United States, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands that are federally designated as HBCUs. They were founded before 1964 with a primary mission of educating black Americans who were denied access to predominantly white institutions during the pre-civil rights era.

Notable HBCU graduates include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., United States Vice President Kamala Harris, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, film director Spike Lee, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, and talk show host Oprah Winfrey, a TSU alum.

TSU athletics is famous for the Tiger Belles, the women’s track and field team that produced 40 Olympians who won a combined 23 medals, including 13 golds. Among them was Wilma Rudolph, the first American woman to win three gold medals in one Olympic Games (Rome, 1960).

Now TSU will be the latest HBCU to offer so-called “non-traditional sports” for their students. Fisk University in Nashville debuted the first HBCU gymnastics team in 2022-23. St. Augustine University in Florida started the first HBCU cycling team in 2020.

Hampton University in Virginia established a men’s lacrosse program in 2016. Howard University in Washington, D.C., thanks to a donation from NBA star Stephen Curry, has revamped a golf program it had disbanded in the 1970s. And Howard is the only HBCU with an NCAA Division I swim and dive team.

Word of TSU’s announcement was greeted enthusiastically by several minority-oriented hockey programs. Jason McCrimmon, the American recipient of the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award at the 2023 NHL Awards on Monday, called the move “dope”. McCrimmon founded Detroit Ice Dreams, an NHL Hockey Is For Everyone affiliate, and is an ambassador for Learn, Play, Score, a program funded by the Detroit Red Wings.

“It’s huge, it shows the growth of the game,” he said. “The fact is, if I could go back 20 years, I would definitely consider that option.”

Rochelle Popyon, co-founder of the Black Hockey Mommies, a Facebook group founded in 2019 that goes on to host all-black youth hockey teams that compete in tournaments, said TSU’s announcement is great news.

“We want to encourage our kids to go to HBCUs,” Popyon said. “I think it would be so great for other HBCUs to not only get club hockey programs, but it would certainly be a start to make sure they can offer scholarships to our boys.”

Popyon happened to appear on the San Jose Sharks podcast “Teal for Change” in May pleading with TSU to start a hockey program so that Panthers players could become TSU Tigers.

“We have a team of 23 players ready already,” she said on the podcast. “Fill the team with the Panthers. Let’s do it.’

Malik Garvin, executive director of Ice Hockey in Harlem, another Hockey Is For Everyone affiliate, said his organization will do its part to become a potential pipeline for TSU players.

“I’m going to send kids there immediately,” Garvin said. “We’re going to fill their team.”