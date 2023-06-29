



Table tennis H NI The 2023 National Table Tennis Championship promises to be a competitive tournament as all the strongest athletes have signed up to participate. The 41st edition of Nn Dn newspaper, also known as the Petrovietnam Cup, will be hosted at i Yn Gymnasium in Qung Ninh Province from July 3 to 9. There will be 152 participants, including all 32nd SEA Games participants, from strong table tennis teams across the country, such as H Ni, H Ni T&T, Military, HCM City and Hi Dng. They will compete in seven categories for men’s and women’s singles, doubles and teams, and mixed doubles. Notable players include former SEA Games winner Nguyn c Tun, SEA Games bronze medalist Nguyn Anh T and SEA Games defending champion in Anh Hong and Trn Mai Ngc. Placements and drawings will be based on the results of the athletes from last year’s championship. In addition to medals for the top three players, the organizers will also award prizes to the best young male and female athletes, one for the tournament hosts and one for the city and province with strong table tennis development. Medals and trophies are given to high-ranking competitors and teams, along with a VN350 million (US$14,900) purse, in which the singles winner takes home VN30 million, while the winning team receives VN50 million. The championship is the highest tournament in the country. Nn Dn newspaper is proud to be a partner with the Vit Nam Table Tennis Federation to host such a prestigious event for the past 41 years,” said Qu nh Nguyn, deputy head of the organizing committee. “The championship is held at a time of strong development of table tennis in the country. Athletes have achieved remarkable achievements at the 32nd SEA Games. We took home a mixed doubles gold medal after 26 years of waiting. Our young players defeated mighty rivals on the continental It was the fourth SEA Games in a row that Vit Nam secured gold. “After the excellent results of young players last year and their great performance at the 32nd SEA Games, we believe that this year’s competition will promise surprises with many new faces. We expect interesting overthrows from the youngsters,” he said. He added that the participation of new teams such as BTS Qung Ninh, Hi Phng and HCM City Police along with two teams each from H Ni and HCM City proved the growing momentum of table tennis as a sport across the country. The championship will be an important basis for the Vit Nam Sports Administration and the federation to choose athletes for the national teams to compete in international tournaments later this year. As usual, the organizers will vote for Miss Table Tennis with ballots submitted by the organizing board, team representatives, referees and reporters. This year, a photo competition titled “Beautiful moments of the 41st Nhn Dn newspapers National Championship” will be held for all people with valuable prizes. Organizers will also carry out charitable activities by delivering gifts to local communities. The championship will be broadcast live on Nhn Dn TV and Qung Ninh Television. Information, results, images and video clips will be updated on the tournament’s fan page. VNS

