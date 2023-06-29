Jacksonville Athletics sets GPA record in 2022-23

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Jacksonville University student-athletes have once again set a new bar for academic achievement. After the end of Spring 2023, the athletic department’s GPA stood at 3.41, the highest semester grade in JU Athletics history. In addition, the academic year GPA record was also eclipsed, with a GPA of 3.39. Seventeen of the department’s programs achieved a 3.0 or higher this spring and a record number of fourteen teams a 3.3 or better.

“Our student-athletes continue to set the standard in the classroom,” said Senior Vice President and Athletic Director Alex Ricker-Gilbert. “The credit goes to them first and foremost, but I also want to thank our coaches and the Student-Athlete Services Department. Academic success will always be our number one priority and our staff understand that. Student-Athlete Services, led by Andy Heston, provides a support mechanism for our student-athletes that is as good as any in the country. We also thank the JU faculty for continuing to foster an environment where our students can be successful and that adds a lot to their experience. Congratulations to our student-athletes all!”

By the end of the spring semester, 83 percent (385 overall) of the Dolphins had a GPA of 3.0 or higher and 81 percent (374 overall) had a 3.0 or higher for the academic year. Partly as a result of those achievements, 122 graduates were awarded degrees and 280 student-athletes will receive ASUN Honor Roll recognition, not including the additional 42 individuals from the women’s rowing team who earned positions on the MAAC Honor Roll.

This spring all programs led the women’s golf team, with a GPA of 3.79. For the past 10 years, women’s golf has placed first or second among all programs in GPA. Head coach Kathryn Dougan commented on her squad posting the best grade of her JU tenure, saying, “I’m incredibly proud of this team’s efforts in the classroom. They set high standards for themselves in all aspects of student life- athlete. It is an honor for them to be recognized for their hard work.”

The men’s golf program led all male sports with a GPA of 3.67 in the spring, while also posting their best academic year GPA mark in the history of the program, with a 3.68 for 2022-23. Mike Blackburn, a long-time golf director, has witnessed success on and off the course. “We see our guys the way the NCAA does, as students and athletes,” Blackburn said. “We are incredibly proud of what these young men have achieved, they have really raised the bar.”

For major roster sports with more than 25 students, women’s lacrosse continued to carry the torch with a spring score of 3.72 and a program record of 3.73 for the academic year. Freshman head coach Tara Singleton was delighted with the results and her team’s overall approach. “I’m always amazed at the performance of this group,” said Singleton. “They are committed to the full student-athlete experience and work to be winners on and off the field.”

With six JU programs (men’s cross country, men’s rowing, men’s soccer, women’s basketball, women’s rowing and volleyball) setting semester records and another five (men’s golf, men’s rowing, women’s rowing, women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse) setting new year marks, there were exceptional contributions that paved the way for a new department record. This year’s student-athlete cohort was particularly notable for providing the broadest spread of academic programs ever sought in an academic year. time high. Additionally, with expanded eligibility offered by the NCAA in response to the pandemic, a record 48 graduate students were part of the 2022-2023 JU student-athlete population.

“I am extremely proud of the commitment and resilience of our students, especially with how challenging our spring logistics can be,” said Associate ADHeston. “This was one of the most talented and coachable cohorts of student-athletes I can remember. Our coaches did a fantastic job recruiting and it was clear, even at the beginning, that it could be a special group. I’m already excited to see if we can top it next year!”

The academic year 2023-2024 starts on Monday 14 August and athletics competitions will follow soon. The fall sports schedules will be published on judolphins.com in the coming months.