Steve Smith breaks cricket records in Ash’s masterclass at Lord’s





Steve Smith (pictured) is approaching another Ashes century by becoming the second-fastest player ever with 9,000 test runs. (Getty Images) Steve Smith has become the second fastest player once to reach 9,000 Test runs after taking charge of the second Ashes Test against England at Lord’s as he approaches a century. Australia faced a tricky proposition to bat first in overcast conditions at Lord’s, but David Warner and Usman Khawaja got off to a brilliant start. And Australia never looked back as they piled up the runs to finish the day at 5-339 in a dominant position heading into Day 2. Many questions were asked about Smith about how he would bounce back after his performance at Edgbaston, but the mercurial Aussie proved why he is the best Test batsman of his generation by becoming the first person to score 9,000 runs in fewer than 100 Test matches. ‘WASTE’: Michael Clarke’s ruthless swipe at infamous cricket feud ‘LOST SIGHT’: Cricket Great’s grim warning about Bazball ‘circus’ He reached the milestone just two innings away from Kumar Sangakkara’s 172 innings. Smith finished at 85 not out and will be looking for his 32nd century. Smith is just 15 runs short of Aussie cricket icon Steve Waugh’s 32 Test centuries, with Ponting (41 Testtons) the only Aussie above them on the all-time list. The 34-year-old came out for a mission and got into his rhythm early on. Averaging just under 60 throughout his Test career, Smith looked good and left England with no choice but to play his game after reaching the end of the day unscathed. As in the Test Championship final, Smith combined with the reckless Travis Head to make the Day 1 host question their tactics. David Warner, looking solid for his 66 runs to open the innings, praised the duo’s influence on the game of the day play and pointed to Head’s counter-attack taking the game away from England in overcast conditions. “He can take it from you in that half hour,” Warner said. “More than 100 strokes on that wicket is exceptional. He’s putting the pressure back on the bowling alley. Story continues Steve Smith and Alex Carey helped Australia to a leading position on Day 1 at Lord’s in the second Ashes test. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) “They bowled to him pretty well at first. The ball moved a bit and then he countered. He just manages to hit them on a back punt or get on top of the ball coming up off the wicket. He just finds a way.” Cricket fans are losing it over Steve Smith’s performance in the Ashes Cricket fans are running out of superlatives for Smith as he continues to break records on the biggest stage. Smith is closing in on England legend Jack Hobbs’ record for second most Ashes runs, which would put him second behind Sir Donald Bradman. He also became just the fourth Australian ever to surpass 9,000 runs, behind legends Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh. Head looked on track to challenge Victor Trumper’s 1902 95-ball century as the fastest scored by an Australian in England. But late in the day he stood stunned trying to take on Joe Root when England’s batsman turned lead spinner saw him coming. Root (2-19) also claimed cameron green‘s wicket in the same over, caught at half-way on a misplaced pull shot. Still, it was Australia’s day in conditions made for England. with AAP Sign up for our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.

