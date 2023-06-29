Football transfer rumours: Mbapp to Liverpool or Manchester United? | Football

Ccould the Premier League be about to land the big one? If we are to believe the reports in France, then Kylian Mbappe will really leave PSG this summer. Now, of course, and this has been going on for several years, it is Real Madrid who are expected to sign him.

But the Rumor Mill likes to fantasize, and just imagine Mbapps flying down for Liverpool or Manchester United. Mbapp v Haaland: Imagine the Super Sunday hype and excitement? Our competition! But what about the money 240 million since you ask? Both teams are brimming with talent in his position, and that elsewhere in the team are the ailing giants from the North West needing reinforcements? Well, what about, and what is the transfer window if it’s not a journey of fantasy and pretense? Stars in your eyes, little one, where do you go to dream, as Bucks Fizz once had

Elsewhere in the transfer marketand as reported on the Guardian website: Harry Kane saying yes, no in post-match interviews is one possibility; he wants to come from Tottenham to Bayern Munich, although Daniel Levy wants to stick to his man because that’s what Levy does. Maybe a 100 million offer will put Dan on the phone.

Arsenal are now leading the chase Declan Rice, the Guardian also reports, their offer has reached 100 million, plus 5 million add-ons. That seems to have met West Ham’s pricing unless a bidding war with Manchester City is launched. And there could be a problem with paying in installments where somehow City can find the money and pay directly. The fee would represent a Premier League record for an England player, surpassing the 100 yards City fired at Jack Grealish two years ago. Of Jurrien Timber coming from Ajax and Kai Havertz from Chelsea, that adds up to quite a summer for Arsenal, should all that happen.

To remind Moses Caicedo? All the rage in January, and subject to last-minute bids from Chelsea and Arsenal, but no bids this summer. The Ecuadorian signed a new contract in January, although Brighton expected to sell him during this period. And yet their move to Ajax Holy Muhammad wait for Caicedo to pay out; Alexis Mac Allister has already left for Liverpool.

Chelsea are in a similar position with a pair of strikers: could Inter be tempted to keep Romelu Lukaku for another season? Can Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transferred to Galatasaray after deciding the Saudi Pro-League wasn’t for him? Chelsea wants money, has paid 10.3 million, but the Turkish club believes that an unwanted striker should leave for free.

James Madison, a mainstay of these pages for several years, could finally get the move that has been left behind. The £40m fee looks reasonable from a Tottenham Hotspur point of view and medical treatment is imminent for a player who turned down a move to Newcastle.