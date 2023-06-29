Channel Princess Kate’s sporty style with these tennis shoes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

From the crown to the court! During the weekend, Princess Kate became tennis champion Roger Federer for a agreement ahead of the Wimbledon championship. We weren’t sure what we were more impressed with Kate’s tennis skills or Kate’s tennis style. Decked out in classic tennis white, the Duchess of Cambridge looked totally athlete. And we couldn’t help but notice her matching kicks, a pair of white sneakers from the official Wimbledon shop.

This Babolat sneakers are streamlined and supportive so you can run on and off the track! And we just found the exact same tennis shoes on Amazon for less than $100! Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, this fitness footwear will help you improve your game.

Grab the Babolat Jet Mach 3 Women’s All Court Tennis Shoes for net $90 at Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the date of publication, June 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Babloat Jet Mach 3 Women’s All Court Tennis Shoes are not your average athletic sneakers! This performance-oriented pair offers fashion, stability and comfort at the same time. Made with a combination of flexibility and durability, these shoes keep you grounded while adding a spring to your step. The cushioned foam pad also provides heel protection and shock absorption.

Manufactured with Michelin Premium technology, the Jet Mach 3 sole experiences less wear and tear than other tennis shoes. This redesigned sole is more responsive and less abrasive to protect your feet from pain!

According to shoppers, these tennis shoes require no break-in time! I love this shoe, gushed a customer. Great support and balance and stability from side to side. Wears well and looks good. A real quality shoe. Another reviewer raved, My favorite tennis shoes to date. Great on clay courts. They have really good balance and are comfortable with inserts. Less pain in my feet after playing. All around very happy.

Rock royal fashion like Princess Kate with the iconic Babolat tennis shoes!

