Tennessee State hockey program first for HBCUs; help from NHL





Tennessee State University is poised to become the first historically black college and university to field a collegiate hockey team, the school revealed Wednesday ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville. Just two hours before the draft, held at Bridgestone Arena for the first time since 2003, TSU Athletic Director Dr. Mikki Allen that the Tigers will field a men’s club hockey team in 2024-25, with the intention of reaching NCAA Division I standing for 2026-27. Allen did not specifically say when a women’s hockey team will be introduced, but did note that TSU will field a women’s team after the men’s team is established. Still, the historic achievement has been a collective effort. Allen led the charge for HBCU hockey with the NHL, Sean Henry, CEO of Nashville Predators and the NHL Players’ Association. On stage Wednesday in the superpod rehearsal room at Bridgestone Arena, Allen, TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover, NHL Vice President of Hockey Development and Strategic Collaboration Kevin Westgarth and former NHL player Anson Carter and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman ask about HBCU hockey. “Together, we celebrate the power of collaboration as we break down barriers, diversify the game and propel hockey into a new era of inclusiveness,” Allen said in a press release. “This partnership serves as a catalyst that drives change and ensures that the game we love embraces the beauty of diversity. With Tennessee State University, the NHL and the Nashville Predators working hand-in-hand, we have the potential to shape the future of hockey.” and inspire future generations. Together we will pave the way to a more inclusive and united hockey community.” Why play hockey for TSU? The path to Wednesday’s groundbreaking announcement takes two years. In May 2021, TSU announced a feasibility study, funded by the Predators, to explore costs, requirements, and local interest in hockey on the HBCU campus. In February 2022, TSU and the Predators jointly announced a fundraising campaign titled “TSU Friends of Hockey Fundraising Team”. The fundraiser is designed to support scholarships for student-athletes, a location on campus, as well as travel and equipment. Allen said in February that the campus location would store at least one ice shelf. Allen chose not to disclose a fundraising figure at the time. TSU is seeking a Director of Club Hockey Operations, who will be responsible for the day-to-day oversight of the program. The Director will be responsible for student-athlete recruitment, as well as fundraising and finding corporate sponsorship. Until an appointment is made, TSU Assistant Athletic Director Nick Guerriero will handle the program. Where will TSU play hockey? The Ford Ice Center in Bellevue is the home of grassroots hockey in Nashville. But will TSU play there? It is unclear. Allen said there are “ongoing talks” about the possibility of an ice rink or hockey facility on the TSU campus or elsewhere. “There’s a lot of ice in this town,” Allen said. Black hockey Pros respond Carter and PK Subban, both black, co-chair the newly formed NHL Players Inclusion Coalition. Carter played for eight NHL teams between 1996 and 2006. Subban played three of his 13 seasons for Predators during his tenure. They all understood the meaning of Wednesday. “He’s ecstatic,” Carter said of Subban. “He understands what HBCUs mean and he also understands what hockey means here in Nashville.” For stories about Nashville SC or Tennessee football, contact Drake Hills at [email protected]. Follow Drake on Twitter at@LiveLifeDrake. Connect with Drake on Instagram at@drakehillsfootballand furtherFacebook.

