Rishabh Pant updates Insta bio with chilling info amid recovery reports | Cricket

While Rishabh Pant is still recovering from an accident that left him on the shelf, Team India and its legion of fans can’t wait to see their young wicketkeeper batsman back. It’s been six months since Pant’s near-fatal car accident on Dec. 30, 2022, which led to multiple injuries, and while there’s no set timeline for the 25-year-old’s comeback, videos of his training and recovery have been positively received . way. With the ICC announcing the schedule for the 2023 World Cup in India later this year, Pant is in a race against time to make a full recovery, even if the odds don’t look too promising. However, that hasn’t stopped Pant from working out. From being bedridden, Pant has come a long way with his rehabilitation, but he has a longer bridge to cross. Rishabh Pant is on his way back, but a full recovery may take some time. (Getty)

Pant’s injuries have ruled him out of the IPL, the final of the World Test Championship, and he will miss a lot more. However, the only thing he is grateful for is his second innings, which Pant started after surviving the crash on the Delhi-Roorkie highway. And on Wednesday, Pant took to Instagram and updated his bio with a brand new piece of information. “Second DOB 05/01/23,” it read, referring to the date of his second birth, nearly a week after the accident. Of course, Pant’s official date of birth remains October 4, 1997.

After initially being treated at Saksham Hospital in Roorkie and then at MAX, Dehradun, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai where he underwent successful knee ligament surgery. Pant had torn all three major ligaments in his knee, two of which were reconstructed early and the third after six weeks. After initially being expected to miss most of 2023, it was reported that Pant’s recovery was progressing faster than expected. He attended the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where Pant was pain free, but his lower body strength and mobility remained a concern.

Fortunately, Pant has made a great recovery from walking on crutches to walk freely, albeit with a kneecap. In the course of his recovery, Pant has expressed his gratitude to those who saved his life by saving the cricketer in the nick of time, thus avoiding life-threatening injuries he could have sustained. As part of his recovery at the NCA, Pant must try as many physical activities as possible, ranging from swimming, aquatherapy and table tennis. He recently posted a photo on Instagram with teammates KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal, raising hopes for a miraculous speedy recovery.