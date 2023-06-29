Sports
Two Kansas state football recruiting targets are approaching decision time
The recruiting processes are largely over for two of the top high school football talents in the state of Kansas, and all that remains now is a final decision.
Junction City defensive star Michael Boganowski and Lyndon lineman Kaedin Massey both made their last official visit to the state of Kansas last weekend and are on their way to the home game.
Massey posted on social media on Wednesday that he will announce his decision on Thursday evening, while Boganowski’s timetable is a little more fluid. But neither plans to let it drag on into their senior year.
“I think I’ll probably make a decision sometime in July,” said Boganowski, who will choose between K-State, Kansas, Oklahoma and Florida State. “I’m not so sure about the date, but I would like it done before my (senior) season.”
Massey will make his choice public at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a ceremony at Lyndon High School.
“Picking a kind of hat,” he said.
Michael Boganwoski, the state’s top high school candidate
Boganowski, a four-star prospect widely regarded as the state’s best player in the Class of 2024, projects as a college-level outside linebacker after playing more of a hybrid safety/linebacker role for Junction City High School. But at six feet, 200 pounds and with a sprint time of 4.49 over the 40 meters this summer, he could also compete as a safety.
Massey, who ranks as high as No. 3 in the state, switches back to the 11-man game after Lyndon switched to eight-man football in his last two seasons. At 6-8, 280 pounds, he is recruited as offensive tackle.
Both Boganowski and Massey were familiar with K-State’s coaches, campus and facilities after previous unofficial visits before last weekend. They were two of the Wildcats’ primary 2024 recruit in the state throughout the process.
Getting to know potential teammates
But on their last trip to Manhattan for decision day, they were looking for a more close-knit experience.
“I’ve been there a few times, but one of the main things I tried to get out of that last visit was spending time with more players,” said Massey. “Because you build a relationship with the coaches throughout the process, but you don’t meet and interact with many players.
“That was kind of the main goal.”
Same for Boganowski.
“I spoke to (players) briefly during visits, but this was the first time I actually sat down and talked.”
Boganowski said he had extensive conversations with freshman quarterback Avery Johnson, the top recruit in class last year, and senior safety Kobe Savage. Johnson also hosted Massey during the visit.
“He definitely has a vested interest in the offensive line,” Massey said with a chuckle.
Busy recruiting weekend for Wildcats
Boganowski and Massey weren’t the only visitors to the last big summer recruiting weekend. Up for the ride were three players quarterback Blake Barnett, athlete Jake Stonebraker and offensive lineman Ryan Howard who had already committed to the Wildcats.
Barnett and Stonebraker are two of the top three prospects from Colorado, while Howard is the younger brother of Wildcat quarterback Will Howard. Also visiting were St. Louis defensive end Caleb Redd and Scottsdale, Arizona wide receiver Plas Johnson.
Boganowski and Massey, who visited Mississippi, Oklahoma and Nebraska in addition to K-State, agreed they had gathered enough information over the past month to make informed decisions.
“The whole process went pretty well,” Boganowski said. “I definitely saw some things during these visits.
The same was true for Massey.
“I was very happy to go and see all those places again with the official (visits),” he said. “But now I’ve kind of gotten to the point where I’m sitting here talking to my family, thinking everything through before I make a decision.”
Based in Salina, Arne Green covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett Network. He can be reached at[email protected]or on Twitter at @arnegreen.
