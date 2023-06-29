Louis Vuitton signs No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz as its newest ambassador





Grand Slam tennis champion and current world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has been named Louis Vuitton’s newest house ambassador. The Spanish tennis star was the youngest No. 1 in tennis history at age 19 with his win at the 2022 US Open. There he defeated Casper Ruud to become the youngest men’s champion at the US Open since Pete Sampras, 19, in 1990. as well as every Grand Slam event since Rafael Nadal, 19, at Roland Garros in 2005. More from Footwear News During his career to date, Alcaraz has won 11 ATP Tour singles titles, including the 2022 US Open and four Masters 1000 titles. He won the titles in Indian Wells and Madrid this year. Alcaraz, now 20, heads to Wimbeldon next week as the first Gentlemens Singles top seed without Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray or Nadal since 2003. In the announcement, Louis Vuitton said the two share the same spirit of pursuit and excellence. Off the field, his unique charm and style have won him fans inside and outside the sport, who are sure to follow him in this exciting new chapter with the Maison, the French fashion house continued. The truth is that I feel very proud. You could even say that it is a dream for me to now be part of the Louis Vuitton family, Alcaraz added. Best shoe news Sign up for FR newsletter. For the latest news, follow us Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

