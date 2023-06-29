Obetz and FOP reach agreement; plus other Obetz news

By Katelyn Sattler

Staff Writer

The City of Obetz and the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9 have agreed on the first contract they have been negotiating for more than a year.

The agreement was also approved in a vote by the Obetz police officers.

The agreement includes a pay increase for the police officers and 3 percent incremental increases for each of the years 2023, 2024 and 2025, as well as increases in vacation, sick, vacation and personal leave days.

The parties also agreed on a 36-hour workweek with four hours of paid physical and mental wellness time for the officers, recognizing that police work is mentally and physically demanding.

The FOP is not opposed to a fitness testing program, based on the Cooper Standard, with physical fitness standards for five exercises based on age and weight.

However, the FOP opposed disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment, for failing the test. Eleven FOP employment contracts in Franklin County have member eligibility tests, but none provide for possible termination if they fail the test.

Obetz City administrator Rod Davisson wanted officers held to a high standard. The first physical fitness test will take place in June 2024. For new hires, if an officer fails, they can train for 90 days at the Obetz Athletic Center with Obetz’s trainer. If they fail again, the cycle will repeat. If an officer fails a third time, Davisson wanted to fire the officer.

Because the FOP disagreed, the City of Obetz and the FOP had to appear before fact-seeker Margaret Nancy Johnson, who was appointed by the State Employment Relations Board on April 4.

Johnson advised that, if a member who joins Obetz on or after January 1, 2023, fails to achieve the minimum required final attempt test score, the employee may be subject to disciplinary action as set forth in Section 8, Discipline. The appropriateness of such discipline may be criticized in accordance with the grievance procedures in Article 6 of this collective bargaining agreement.

Salary increases for elected officials

At the June 26 meeting of the Obetz City Council, the council approved pay increases for the city’s elected officials.

The city charter allows for pay increases for elected officials to no more than 8 percent of current pay.

The last increase was probably about a decade ago, Davisson said.

According to Davisson, the elected officials have lost some of their heirs’ assets to qualify for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System because they don’t earn enough to meet the threshold.

The increases apply to newly elected officials just beginning their term, or re-elected officials continuing their terms.

Currently, the mayor of Obetz earns $21,600 per year, which will increase by $1,728 to $23,328. Members of the Obetz City Council earn $6,480 per year, which will increase by $518 to $6,998.

Redesign of Lancaster Park

Davisson said a redesign of Lancaster Park will provide more offerings for residents.

The redesign includes a splash pad on Lancaster Avenue with the shelter next to it. Further south there will be a table game area for ping pong, foosball and Connect 4. In addition there will be a playing field for Cornhole, lawn games and movies. In addition, there will be five pickleball courts with an east-facing seating area. Bicycle racks separate the park from the car park.

The redesign will be done in two phases: the first is the playing area and the second is the larger, more expansive streetscape. The curbs will be reworked and Lancaster Avenue will be repaved to Possum Holler. The fencing is replaced by fencing similar to what goes in at Buckstone. There will be a multi-use trail from Buckstone to Three Creeks Metro Park.

Phase 1 will cost approximately $1 million and Phase 2 approximately $2 million. The piles for the underground utilities will cost about $50,000 each.

Police vehicles

The Council approved $10,000 to repair current police vehicles.

Davisson said, “I can’t guarantee this will be it for this year.”

Soon the new Dodge Durangos will arrive.

Police Chief Mike Confer said the price of the new Durangos is $42,000 each, and $20,000 worth of equipment will then be added.