Immediate analysis: Blue Jackets rank Adam Fantilli #3 overall





With the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Blue Jackets selected University of Michigan center Adam Fantilli. Here are five things to know about the second ever No. 3 overall pick (Pierre-Luc Dubois, 2016) in CBJ history.

READ MORE: 2023 CBJ NHL Draft hub What should we know about Fantilli? First, Fantilli is an 18-year-old center from Canada who spent last season with the University of Michigan. There, he set historic production levels, totaling 30 goals and 65 points in 36 games, leading college hockey in both stats. In addition, his mark of 1.81 points per game was the best in college hockey since current Winnipeg star Kyle Connor also played at UM in 2015. With those numbers, Fantilli became the third freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award as the best player at University. hockey, along with Paul Kariya and Jack Eichel. In addition, he won a pair of gold medals with Team Canada last season, first at the IIHF World Junior Championships and then at the IIHF World Championships. What sets Fantilli apart from the other options? The Blue Jackets were in an unmissable position in the eyes of many scouts and observers as this year’s draft is considered one of the most talented in recent years. So what separated Fantilli from other available centers like Will Smith and Leo Carlsson? It’s the all-around game, as Fantilli doesn’t seem to have any major weaknesses as a prospect. With his 1.90 meters he is a good size, he has an excellent scoring sense and he is also not afraid to confuse it with the opponent. Fantilli’s physical nature and ability to come in and make things happen in the foreground help him stand out from the pack and make him the kind of player you can build around. How do the experts describe his game? In our consensus poll that mixed the rankings of 15 different concept experts, Fantilli checked in as the second best prospect in design, and a preview of their descriptions of the pivot reveals that they all love his well-rounded game. Scott Wheeler of The Athletic says, “The physical element he’s got, that fiery competitiveness he’s got, his advantages end up being just a little bit higher than those (other prospects).” Adds FloHockey’s Chris Peters: “Adam Fantilli has so many attributes of a No. 1 center that you say, ‘This guy is going to trap us for a long time.'” And Dan Marr, the head of NHL Central Scouting, notes: “It was really exceptional what he was able to achieve this year.” What does he bring from the ice to the table? A few fun facts about Fantilli were gleaned from interviews with him, as well as a biography form filled out by the prospect at the NHL Scouting Combine in early June. He also played lacrosse growing up, enjoys snowboarding and continues to play golf, citing himself as having a handicap of about 8 or 9. Fantilli, a fan of the Boston Bruins and Patrice Bergeron who grew up in the Greater Toronto Area, is also a big movie buff (he likes Marvel movies and mob movies and says he’s seen the movie Elf over 300 times). He lists his favorite Taylor Swift song as “Love Story.” Watch: YouTube video When will he become a Blue Jacket? Fantilli dominated college hockey a year ago, so maybe he’ll get the chance to turn pro right away. He hasn’t said definitively one way or another whether he will return to school or move up to the pro ranks, as he said at the NHL Combine that the answer will come after discussions with the team that drafts him. However, it is thought that he would love to turn pro and join the Blue Jackets, so there is a chance that sooner or later he will wear union blue instead of corn and blue. GUARANTEE YOUR CHANCE TO SEE THE JACKETS

