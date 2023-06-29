Former Michigan football player QB Ryan Mallett dies at age 35; reportedly drowning





Ryan Mallett, a former Michigan football quarterback who spent a season in Ann Arbor, passed away Tuesday, his employer confirmed. The Deltaplex News reported for the first time that Mallett drowned in Destin, Florida, and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett,” read a post on the White Hall, Arkansas, School District Facebook page, where Mallett was hired as head football coach a few months ago. “Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you keep his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the staff of the White Hall School District in your prayers.” Support local journalism:Subscribe to the Detroit Free Press. Born in Batesville, Arkansas, Mallett spent his freshman year at UM in 2007, before transferring to Arkansas (2008-10), where he is one of the school’s most decorated signal callers and holds more than a dozen records. Seen by some reviewers as an NFL first-round talent, Mallett was selected No. 74 overall in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. He spent three seasons with New England (2011- 13), parts of two years in Houston (2014-15) and the last three years of his playing career in Baltimore (2015-17). MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN FOOTBALL:Advice from Jim Harbaugh: ‘Follow JJ McCarthy wherever he goes’ Overall, he started eight games and appeared in 13 other games in six NFL seasons; he went 190-for-345 passes (55.1%) and threw nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Mallett was ranked UM’s third-best recruit by 247Sports since tracking such stats began. The five-star quarterback was rated the No. 5 overall player in America and No. 1 in Texas, where he was a standout at Texas High School (Texarkana) and was Texas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2006. Mallett played in parts of 11 games in Lloyd Carr’s final season at Ann Arbor, completing 61 of 141 passes (43.3%) for seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He largely supported Chad Henne and is widely known for his three-touchdown performance in Michigan’s 38-0 romp of Notre Dame. As a professional-style quarterback, however, Mallett’s style didn’t quite fit the roster’s new direction as UM hired coach Rich Rodriguez, who displayed a scattered offense. Mallett chose to transfer to his hometown of Arkansas, where he became a star when he was named second-team All SEC for the Razorbacks in both seasons (2009-10), while throwing for nearly 7,500 yards, 62 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Mallett is a pro-style quarterback who stands 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds with a huge arm. He still holds sixteen school records at Fayetteville, including passing yards in a season (3,627), passing yards in a game (408), passing touchdowns in a season (30), and passing touchdowns in a game (five, which he did three times ). Contact Tony Garcia at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter@realtonygarcia.

