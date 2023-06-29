Wild Select Minnesota native Charlie Stramel 21st overall – Minnesota Wild





With their first selection of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Minnesota Wild center selected Charlie Stramel of the University of Wisconsin 21st overall. Stramel is a sizable center, standing at 6-foot-3 and 216 lbs. and is known more as a physical presence on the ice than individual puck skills or skating. The Rosemount, Minnesota native was able to play his first year in Wisconsin last year due to his birthday on October 15, where he scored five goals and 12 points in 33 games. However, there is still room to grow for Stramel. He was thrown into the toughest college hockey conference in the country in a top-six role on a team with very little structure. Some scouts would place the newest Wild prospect as a top-15 selection if he could stay in junior hockey or even just out of his 2021-22 season where he spent it in the national program. Now, Stramel joins a Wild prospect pool that is growing in skill at forward – with recent selections like Liam hgren and Danila Yurov – as the latest hard-working center that is a much more typical Minnesota-style selection. The Wild’s work is done for Wednesday, but they have a total of five picks on the second day of the draft, including two picks in the second round.

