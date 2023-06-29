My life as a table tennis national champion 50 years after Waheed Ekun

Table tennis legend Chief Waheed Ekun, the Agba Akin Mayegun of Ibadanland, looks back on winning the first National Sports Festival Table Tennis Championship in 1973 and dissects the level of the game today. He shares his experience with Niyi Alebiosu and OLAWALE OLANIYAN, how he is ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of winning the medal and his plan to open a foundation to train new talents for the games in Oyo State .

50 years ago you won a gold medal at the National Sports Festival, can you return your sense of achievement?

I remember in 1973, that was 50 years ago, I won the National Sports Festival Table Tennis Championship by beating Sunday Eboh in the final. In fact, the then head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, was the guest of honor. I was 17 years old at the time and I knew nothing but to play the game to the best of my ability. That time there were 12 states in Nigeria and all states took part in the championship from the first round to the semi-finals. I met players from different states until I got to the final which was watched by a huge crowd in the stadium because my opponent was a popular table tennis star in Lagos state, but I was a young player from Oyo state. From then on, Lagos always harassed us as the dominant force in the sport.

I was just praying to God for victory, for the crowd was cheering him, although I also had one rooting for me, they were not enough to silence the Lagosians.

When the match started, I won the first two games, but Eboh came back from behind to equalize the point, making it 2-2, and when I played the fifth round, I almost lost my concentration, but, like God willing, I won the last round to make it 3-2 and I was hugged by everyone in the hall. That was the scenario at the festival.

When we returned from the festival, we met Western State Governor Colonel David Jemibewon. He just gave me a warm handshake. All he did then was a handshake and he encouraged me to keep going. That was the great honor we had from the state.

Despite the fact that there was no compensation from the state, it didn’t bother me because I didn’t even expect a monetary reward. What did I want to spend money on? Nothing. Except I went to school and at that time I got a scholarship from Muslim Grammar School, Odinjo. I paid no fee to the extent that when there was a championship I would be sent to the stadium to prepare. That was all we did then.

I played several tournaments for the National Sports Festival. I was in Lagos to play the All Nigeria Championship in 1971, I was also in Port Harcourt for the All Nigeria Secondary School Championship, the Coca-Cola Championship before participating in the Sports Festival in August 1973.

How has the National Sports Festival made you more popular?

Actually, the festival was a good place to launch yourself on the international scene. After winning the National Sports Festival I was invited to the national team, then I played for the Nigerian team in the Central Africa Championship, West Africa Championship and in the All African Championship. That was the advantage of being on the national team. We had a good time, we all played and there was no complaint except that we didn’t stay in school. We played all the championships and camped in Lagos. I did not have the opportunity to attend classes, but because I had a scholarship from the school, I always got promoted on probation, but there was no probation at WASSCE. Thank goodness I have progressed thanks to my hard work and extracurricular classes.

How would you describe the standard of table tennis in the country then and now?

Table tennis in the country at that time was more popular and acceptable to everyone because not all talents play football. We had talent in both the junior and senior categories and it went really well and we did really well with the little allowance we got and we were all pleased.

We also enjoyed media coverage from the Nigerian Tribune, Daily Times, Daily Sketch and Western Nigerian Television stations. Every time we were in the spotlight, people knew more about us and that gave us more encouragement to do better.

To what should we attribute the malaise in the game these days?

So many factors are responsible for what we see in the game today. Things have changed. Perhaps we want to blame the playing public. Everyone who plays table tennis now wants to become a millionaire overnight and as soon as they don’t have that million they will look the other way and venture into football where they will make millions. That’s why there aren’t as many stars in table tennis as there used to be. Tennis stars of the time focused on the future, not the idea of ​​traveling abroad to play somewhere. There was no such thing, otherwise I would have been abroad since 1974.

In 1974, I was in Europe for three months with the national team, despite the fact that I was still a high school student. Although the idea of ​​staying behind crossed my mind, I mustered up the courage to come back and get better. Here I am today, thanking Almighty God.

Today, most of our players always have in the back of their minds that they want to travel out of the country and when they represent the country they use the passport to travel as soon as they come back and don’t show up again. That’s one of the things that kills our sports, especially table tennis. While going abroad is not a crime as they have the most facilities the Nigerian authorities had no negotiations on where the talents go so they just boarded for free that was what made our sport die as most of the stars left abroad.

I particularly remember in 1989 taking some Nigerians abroad for three months, four players to be exact, Sule Olaleye, Gbenga Ogundimu, Kazeem Badiru and Gbenga Akinola; who were junior players at the time. The report I wrote to the national body then, in the year 1990, was that the four players would surprise the Nigerians. The first tournament of the year was the Coca-Cola Championship, it was Kazeem Badru who won it, one of the guys I took to Germany. Others won in various championships, but in December of that year they said they had an interclub championship in the United States. They went with Nigerian Airways but did not return. That was the end and that is how Nigeria lost investments and opportunities from these guys representing the country. Since then they have not returned. That was 1989 and today they are big boys.

What are the plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of your award and the launch of the new foundation?

I have to be thankful to Almighty God that I have been through so many things in the past 50 years, but we got through it with the help of God. No serious injury or illness, my people do not ask Nigerians to donate money for me, many people we played together have disappeared, but it is by his grace that I am still alive.

I felt it is necessary to celebrate yourself when no one is celebrating you. Sunday Eboh, now based in Germany and one of the first Nigerians to travel out to play table tennis professionally, has pledged to be part of the celebration and even agreed to play a novelty match that day to reflect on what happened in 1973. just thankful to God. However, in 1974 I had a terrible accident. I was at my house in Agbeni, Ibadan with my brother and the house collapsed in the middle of the night.

The incident shocked the whole city, my brother was pulled dead from the rubble that day. We lay on the same bed, people thought I was in Liberty Stadium practice, but one of the guys said Waidi Ekun is inside, so people searched for a dead body until they saw my leg, thinking I was dead, so they pulled me out and took me to University College Hospital (UCH) where I was admitted for six months. I was a student at the time and I was told that Governor Jemibewon was visiting me in the UCH and that the hospital management was doing their best to ensure that I survived the accident.

If I survived that incident, it means I have something good to do, so I am thankful to God that I survived that accident.

At the anniversary, we plan to establish a foundation where we will nurture the young people to benefit from the world of table tennis.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN STAND