How Wimbledon and apartheid South Africa blocked a teens’ tennis dream | Wimbledon

WWhen a telegram arrived from the All England Lawn Tennis Club inviting Hoosen Bobat to participate in the 1971 Wimbledon Youth Tournament, he read it over a dozen times to make sure it was addressed to him.

The feat was surreal for the then 18-year-old, who hails from a segregated suburb of Durban where life was a long struggle under South Africa’s brutal apartheid regime.

There was no level playing field, Bobat recalled on a recent trip to London. Subsequently, black players were denied facilities and unable to play against their white counterparts. Matches at all-white tennis centers were watched from cages, he recalls, and once a week he traveled 31 miles (50 km) to practice on private courts.

All the years of sacrifice had not been in vain, he thought when the news came, and with it the chance to become the first black tennis player from South Africa to play at Junior Wimbledon.

We just wanted to play tennis, he says. To make our people at home proud that black people, regardless of lack of facilities, lack of sponsorship, can still play on the biggest stage in the world.

In the 1970s, against the background of the anti-apartheid movement and increasing pressure from the international sports community, the country maintained its racist policies. In 1970, South Africa was excluded from the Davis Cup and the International Olympic Committee banned the country’s representatives, among other sports boycotts at the time.

Athletes were told by the white government not to mix politics and sport, Bobat recalls: But we used to say hang on, the moment you are born black in South Africa, you are the rest of spend your life erasing politics from sports.

While non-white players could not play at home, some foreign athletes boycotted playing in the apartheid state amid calls for a change in sports policies. Others, such as Indigenous Australian player Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, competed in 1971 under the designation of honorary white status or what Bobat calls window dressing.

Evonne Goolagong on her way to victory in the 1971 Wimbledon women’s singles final. She was designated honorary white when she played in South Africa. Photo: Express/Getty Images

In 1967, at the height of apartheid, the Bobats family was forcibly moved from their home of 50 years under the South African government’s Group Areas Act, which created racially segregated areas. The family was given three months to move 20 km outside the city.

That left a big impression on me at the time, seeing them talk to my grandmother and my mother like that, really mean, Bobat remembers. And I think to myself, but this is our house, we built it, but it didn’t matter.

At age 18, Bobat was part of a six-person team sent on a European tour organized by the non-racial Southern Africa Lawn Tennis Union (SALTU), separate from the country’s white tennis union. He applied for a leave of absence from his university, but was later denied by the school’s senate, forcing him to reapply on his return.

He had applied to participate in Junior Wimbledon and met all the criteria at the time. As a top junior, he won under-19 national titles and was a member of a recognized club of the International Lawn Tennis Federation (ILTF).

A week before the tournament, however, a telegram arrived from the ILTF requesting an emergency meeting in London. Bobat was surprised to see the head of the white SALTU union as he entered the office, and wondered, What is he doing here all the way from South Africa?

It was then, Bobat recalls, that the ILTF general secretary told him that the union leader objected to his joining. He said Bobat did not belong to any affiliated club nor was he the country’s official No. 1 player. Was a white union player, he was told.