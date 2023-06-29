Sports
Olympic weightlifting champion Jang Mi-ran was put in charge of the sports administration
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) — Jang Mi-ran, one of the most successful weightlifters in Olympic history, now becomes South Korea’s top cabinet official in the sport.
Jang, the 2008 Olympic weightlifting champion, was appointed second deputy minister of culture, sports and tourism on Thursday.
The ministry has two deputy ministers, with the first vice minister, Chun Byong-keuk, who oversees cultural and tourism affairs, and Jang who will oversee sports-related affairs under Culture Minister Park Bog-gyoon.
Thursday’s appointment is the latest kudos to the 39-year-old, who has worked in academia since her retirement in 2013.
Jang is the third top athlete to become the second deputy minister of sports, after former shooter Park Jong-gil and ex-swimmer Choi Yoon-hee.
Jang has a much more decorated athletic resume than those two predecessors.
Jang competed in the +75 kg category and won the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics with a then world record of 326 kg. She also broke world records in the snatch at 140kg, and in the clean and jerk at 186kg.
This gold medal was sandwiched between silver in 2004 and bronze in 2012, her last London Olympics. Jang is the only female weightlifter to medal in three consecutive Olympics.
Jang won four consecutive world titles, starting in 2005. Only three female lifters have won more world championships in the competition’s history, dating back to 1987.
Jang had a late start to her weightlifting career, compared to other elite lifters, picking up her first barbell in 1999, while still in high school.
Just five years later, however, Jang captured silver at the Olympic Games in Athens with a total of 302.5 kg. She and gold medalist from China, Tang Gonghong, were the only ones to surpass 300 kg in total.
Four years later, Jang then destroyed the Beijing competition with her record-breaking performance, becoming the first South Korean female weightlifter to win Olympic gold. No one even came close to lifting a total of 300 kg. The silver and bronze medalists, Olha Korobka of Ukraine (277 kg) and Mariya Grabovetskaya of Kazakhstan (270 kg), were both stripped of their medals after testing positive for banned substances.
Jang battled shoulder pain at the 2012 London Olympics and originally placed fourth with a total weight of 289 kg. She was elevated to the bronze medal four years later, when third-place finisher from Armenia, Hripsime Khurshudyan, was disqualified for doping.
During her athletic career, Jang was known as a studious type. She received a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Korea University in 2010. Two years later, Jang received a master’s degree in physical education from Sungshin Women’s University.
In 2015, Jang received a PhD in Physical Education from Yong In University. She became a professor at the same school in 2016. After studying at Kent State University starting in 2017, Jang rejoined the faculty of Yong In in 2021.
Jang sought a seat on the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes Commission, but lost to 2004 Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min in a race to become the South Korean nominee in 2015.
Jang has also helped young athletes with scholarships through her eponymous foundation established in 2012. The foundation has so far helped Olympic athletes in judo, table tennis and diving.
[email protected]
(END)
|
Sources
2/ https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20230629002800315
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Olympic weightlifting champion Jang Mi-ran was put in charge of the sports administration
- Alliance with Russia seems less of a good bet for China
- Vibey New French Restaurant Lalou is coming to West Hollywood this fall
- Investigation reveals that Google violated standards in advertising transactions
- Actor Kevin Spacey arrives in court this morning to stand trial for sex offenses
- Pioneers in the 2023 NHL Draft
- PlayLab Inc creates a plexiglass skatepark for Vans in Paris
- ECU Health Announces Board Quality Leadership Award Winners
- Carl Pei’s Nothing raises $96M ahead of phone launch (2)
- Himalayan earthquake: last major earthquake 500 years ago, another imminent | Dehradun News
- Twelve American football referees in action officiating at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
- This is how Karan Johar paid tribute to his guru Yash Chopra