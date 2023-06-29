Olympic weightlifting champion Jang Mi-ran was put in charge of the sports administration

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) — Jang Mi-ran, one of the most successful weightlifters in Olympic history, now becomes South Korea’s top cabinet official in the sport.

Jang, the 2008 Olympic weightlifting champion, was appointed second deputy minister of culture, sports and tourism on Thursday.

The ministry has two deputy ministers, with the first vice minister, Chun Byong-keuk, who oversees cultural and tourism affairs, and Jang who will oversee sports-related affairs under Culture Minister Park Bog-gyoon.

Thursday’s appointment is the latest kudos to the 39-year-old, who has worked in academia since her retirement in 2013.

This photo, provided by the Presidential Office on June 29, 2023, shows the new Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Jang Mi-ran. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Jang is the third top athlete to become the second deputy minister of sports, after former shooter Park Jong-gil and ex-swimmer Choi Yoon-hee.

Jang has a much more decorated athletic resume than those two predecessors.

Jang competed in the +75 kg category and won the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics with a then world record of 326 kg. She also broke world records in the snatch at 140kg, and in the clean and jerk at 186kg.

This September 4, 2016 file photo shows former South Korean weightlifter Jang Mi-ran. (Yonhap)

This gold medal was sandwiched between silver in 2004 and bronze in 2012, her last London Olympics. Jang is the only female weightlifter to medal in three consecutive Olympics.

In this August 16, 2008 file photo, South Korean weightlifter Jang Mi-ran makes a successful attempt to win the gold medal in the women’s +75 kg competition at the Beijing Olympics at Beihang University Gymnasium in Beijing. (Yonhap)

Jang won four consecutive world titles, starting in 2005. Only three female lifters have won more world championships in the competition’s history, dating back to 1987.

Jang had a late start to her weightlifting career, compared to other elite lifters, picking up her first barbell in 1999, while still in high school.

Just five years later, however, Jang captured silver at the Olympic Games in Athens with a total of 302.5 kg. She and gold medalist from China, Tang Gonghong, were the only ones to surpass 300 kg in total.

In this Aug. 5, 2012 file photo, South Korean weightlifter Jang Mi-ran waves to the crowd after a failed cleanup attempt during the women’s +75kg competition at the London Olympics at London’s ExCeL-South Arena 3 . (Yonhap)

Four years later, Jang then destroyed the Beijing competition with her record-breaking performance, becoming the first South Korean female weightlifter to win Olympic gold. No one even came close to lifting a total of 300 kg. The silver and bronze medalists, Olha Korobka of Ukraine (277 kg) and Mariya Grabovetskaya of Kazakhstan (270 kg), were both stripped of their medals after testing positive for banned substances.

Jang battled shoulder pain at the 2012 London Olympics and originally placed fourth with a total weight of 289 kg. She was elevated to the bronze medal four years later, when third-place finisher from Armenia, Hripsime Khurshudyan, was disqualified for doping.

In this Aug. 5, 2012 file photo, South Korean weightlifter Jang Mi-ran touches weight plates after a failed attempt to clean during the women’s +75 kg competition at the London Olympics at ExCeL-South Arena 3 in London. (Yonhap)

During her athletic career, Jang was known as a studious type. She received a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Korea University in 2010. Two years later, Jang received a master’s degree in physical education from Sungshin Women’s University.

In 2015, Jang received a PhD in Physical Education from Yong In University. She became a professor at the same school in 2016. After studying at Kent State University starting in 2017, Jang rejoined the faculty of Yong In in 2021.

In this January 10, 2013 file photo, South Korean weightlifter Jang Mi-waved at cameras before her farewell press conference in Goyang, Gyeonggi province. (Yonhap)

Jang sought a seat on the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes Commission, but lost to 2004 Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min in a race to become the South Korean nominee in 2015.

Jang has also helped young athletes with scholarships through her eponymous foundation established in 2012. The foundation has so far helped Olympic athletes in judo, table tennis and diving.

