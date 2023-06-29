The Indian cricket team faces a major injury boost ahead of the 2023 World Cup as two star players will return from long injury layoffs in the Asia Cup. The 2023 Asia Cup starts on August 31 and ends on September 17 and will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.





India is about to get 2 big injury boosts Photo: AP Subscribe to notifications ESSENTIALS India is ready for a big injury boost

Two star players return in the Asia Cup

Asia Cup starts on August 31 The next four months will be one of the most important in recent Indian cricket history as we aim to retain the 50-over Asia Cup title in Sri Lanka while ending a decade-long ICC trophy drought and the 2023 World Cup home soil. While there is excitement among cricket fans in the country with a home World Cup looming on the horizon, the team has been hit by multiple injuries. The Men in Blue have been without several first-choice players in recent months. According to a report by the Indian Express, Rohit Sharma & Co. about to get a big boost as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and senior batsman KL Rahul return to action soon. Both players are reportedly fit for the 2023 Asia Cup, giving them plenty of time to get into match rhythm for the World Cup, which starts on October 5. Bumrah has not played competitive cricket since September 2022 and underwent back surgery in March. The report adds that the star pacer has started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and could be suitable for the Ireland T20I series. However, the team will not risk sending him to Ireland and playing against him directly at the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Speaking of Rahul, he underwent thigh surgery after injuring himself during the 2023 IPL match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The report states that he is currently in physical training and will begin skills training in mid-July. Rahul could also be suitable for the Ireland series. The same report does show that there is great concern about Shreyas Iyer as he is still a few weeks away from starting skills training which has opened up an opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson to secure a spot in the squad for the get the World Cup. The return of the star duo will be a huge boost to India’s hopes of winning the title as Bumrah is the x-factor in the team and a talent that is hard to replace, while Rahul is India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in ODIs and someone which is a revelation in the middle order. zero zero

