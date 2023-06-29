A Look at the “Great Wall of Columbia”

The South Carolina football program has been rebuilt under coach Shane Beamer and results are almost as good as expected.

After a 4 win in 2019 and a 2 win in 2020 under Will Muschamp, Beamer led the Gamecocks to bowl games in his first two seasons, compiling a 7-6 record in 2021 and an 8-5 record in 2022.

Even with some close games not going the way South Carolina football would like each season under Beamer, each year the Gamecocks improved their record and national perception.

The culture also seems to be improving. Reports from around the program at the end of the Muschamp era said the locker room had become extremely individualistic and primarily to put players in the NFL rather than team success (which usually ends up with players in the League anyway).

That is changing under Beamer, who emphasizes brotherhood and family as principles of his program. “Above all, love your brother” has become a rallying cry at the Long Family Football Operations Center, and the camaraderie between teammates is much more prominent than in years past.

Recruitment has also increased, and there is perhaps no position group that symbolizes that reality more than the offensive line.

The big ugliness up front had a bit of a rough time in Beamer’s first season in 2021, and the fan base took notice. Behind the scenes, however, the South Carolina football staff was crafting a recruiting plan that would turn one of the team’s biggest negatives into a positive.

Offensive line coaches Greg Adkins and Lonnie Teasley stuck to the commitment of 4-star lineman Ryan Brubaker and 3-star players Cason Henry and Grayson Mains, three of the first commitments in 2022 for the Beamer-led Gamecocks. All three players signed and pushed for spots in the two-deep ever since.

Then, in the class of 2023, it started moving up even more.

4-star offensive linemen Markee Anderson, Trovon Baugh and Oluwatosin “Big Tree” Babalade all pledged their services to the Gamecocks in the off-season after the 2021 campaign, and high-upside 3-star tackle Jatavius ​​Shivers joined them. Despite considerable pressure from other schools for all four candidates, the Gamecocks signed all of them.

Anderson enrolled early and has already made a mark as a true freshman. Coach Beamer said in an off-season interview that Anderson “will play” in 2023 and could see time at any position on the offensive line. Baugh, Babalade, and Shivers have signed up more recently, but are expected to develop into players competing for spots in the future 2-deep.

The foundation was laid for what came to be known as the “Great Wall of Columbia” with the Classes of 2022 and 2023, but the nickname began when the next brick was added to the Wall in the Class of 2024.

Large-scale (emphasis on big) offensive tackle recruit Kam Pringle committed to the Gamecocks this offseason. The top-100 national prospect is 6’8″ and 330 pounds and is rated as highly as the #1 offensive tackle in the country (ESPN). The South Carolina native will have a hard time staying off the field when he arrives in Columbia next year.

Within a few months of Pringle’s commitment, two more 4-stars joined the class in Greenville High School product Blake Franks (a likely interior player in the future) and Dillon High School stallion Josiah Thompson (a prototype left tackle) .

Franks is a thick-bodied player who has the strength to block in the inside run game and the experience of playing tackle in high school to assist in blocking passes. Thompson is rated equally as the second best offensive tackle in the country (both On3 and 247Sports) and is capable of becoming a potential 5-star in future updates, according to On3.

In a few seasons, South Carolina football could be looking at a starting offensive line unit with two blue chip tackles (Babalade, Pringle, and Thompson were all consensus 4-star recruits) and three 4-star linemen on hold and in the middle (Brubaker, Anderson, Baugh and Franks were all considered 4-star by at least one recruitment agency during their hires).

This doesn’t even account for future recruit additions or the more underrated 3 star players already on the team. Players like Cason Henry and Jatavius ​​Shivers are believed to be as talented as any lineman on the team and can make a real impact if they develop properly.

For those who understand football, it is well known how important offensive line play is to team success. Keeping quarterbacks upright and creating careers for skill position players are some of the keys to moving the ball on offense in major college football.

Some of the best offensive line classes in recent seasons have been signed by Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame and Oregon, programs whose successes speak for themselves.

Let’s take a look at exactly what South Carolina football gets in the three 2024 bricks in the Great Wall.

Comb Pringle

Kam Pringle was the first offensive lineman in the class, and he’s also the greatest. At about 6’8″ tall and 330 pounds, he will be the tallest player on the team by the time he arrives on campus.

Pringle has really long arms that, along with his massive size, allow him to hold back hasters if he gets a hold of them. In the run game, Pringle is so massive that high school level defenders can’t do anything against him. Some of that will translate, especially as he plays very hard, but he will need to work on his technique at a higher level.

Pringle is also a better athlete than you would expect from a player of his stature. On film, he is constantly moving and looking for another victim, even in space on the second and third levels of the defenses. He has a future in both tackle spots for South Carolina football.

You can watch part of his movie here.

Blake Franken

Blake Franks is strong. He carries most of his 320 pounds in his lower half and uses that leg power to drive defenders backwards in the running game and stop them in pass protection in their path. He’ll probably move in once he gets to college, but he plays tackle for his high school senior, and that experience as a pass blocker could be helpful for his transition.

Most high school offensive linemen really struggle to fire the ball low and explode through their blocks. Franks don’t. The big man is explosive from the start, shooting the ball low and lifting defenders off the ground as he gets his hands on them.

Franks is also a good mover. On film, he seems to enjoy pulling and folding and routinely catches unconscious linebackers and defensive backs for big hits. He also takes good steps on range blocks, something that shows more polish in his game than most kids his age have in their bag.

You can watch part of his movie here.

Josiah Thompson

Josiah Thompson is the most potential player in the 2024 recruiting class. He’s still a bit raw with some of his technique, but he’s a freak of an athlete. Aptly nicknamed the “Big Cat,” Thompson moves differently than almost any other 6’7″, 280-pound human has ever moved.

Thompson fires the ball extremely hard and low in the run game. His pass blocking technique is unrefined, but if someone built a pass guard in a lab, the physical result would look just like Josiah Thompson. His 6’11” wingspan and quick feet will have opposing EDGE rushers begging for a position change as he buys his next-level coaching.

Thompson may need some time to develop, especially when adding size. He’s athletic enough that he can easily hold over 300 pounds and still maintain his quick-moving ability, and in the SEC, 300 pounds is almost a necessity. If he can do that, the sky is the limit for Big Cat.

You can watch part of his movie here.

The Great Wall of Columbia is being built brick by brick, and South Carolina’s football program is getting a little better with every bit of extra reinforcement.