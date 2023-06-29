Mini golf in Minnesota with a twist is your summer destination

Bruce Stillman says he had the idea of ​​creating a miniature golf course designed by artists before the Walker Art Center did, and bought it around from local councils. He suggested Boom Island Park in Minneapolis as a possible site, and he also brought the idea to officials in St. Louis Park and Minnetonka. He was shot every time.

So Stillman decided to create his own job on a 17-acre former dairy farm he bought in Minnetrista. Big Stone mini golf opened in 2004, and it encompasses much more than putting greens.

Next to Big Stone is a sprawling sculpture garden filled with an eclectic and at times colossal mix of nearly 80 installations by 16 different artists. There’s a UPS delivery truck-sized tortoise made from glossy black rubber, and a shiny life-size rhinoceros made from Harley-Davidson mufflers, plus a sly nod to the Walker’s most famous work.

Stillman’s oversized metal spoon and life-sized red cherries serve as play equipment for a pack of goats.

Besides miniature golf and not-so-miniature sculptures, Big Stone is a petting zoo of sorts, with about 15 goats on hand. You can pay $1 if you want to feed them. There is a shaggy Scottish highland cow and a miniature mule. Chickens can wander by as you try to line up your putt.

While playing golf and viewing art in a rustic wooded setting, you can also play ping pong on a ping pong table made from a solid granite slab or play chess with pieces the size of a fire hydrant.

A polished silver blob-like piece of art is reminiscent of Chicago’s famous “bean” sculpture, except Stillman’s version spins on a turntable.

You can turn it towards the sun and then swing up a metal arm holding a pan to where the sun’s rays are focused by the curved, mirror-like metal in a spot above the statue hot enough to cook a pizza.

Stillman calls it “baking bean.”

Speaking of names, the reason why it’s called Big Stone: The sculpture garden and some of the holes contain several massive multi-ton stone monuments. Add large tree trunks and the effect is part Stonehenge, part Flintstones.

“There’s literally nothing like it in the world,” says Minneapolis miniature golf enthusiast Tom Loftus, who, along with his wife, Robin Schwartzman, owns the acoupleofputts.com website dedicated to all things mini golf.

“It’s really immersive,” says Schwartzman. “The scale of it. You feel much smaller.”

The couple had their first date at Big Stone and later married there.

“It’s just kind of an experience,” says Stillman, now 64 and a lifelong artist.

Space allows him to take advantage of a knack for acquiring unusual, oversized raw materials for his art. Stillman, for example, bought the hull of an old 34-foot Chris-Craft boat and turned it into a golf course feature. (You are in the upturned boat.)

He cut dozens of holes in the fuselage and filled them with translucent colored plastic that was originally intended to be used to make eyeglass lenses. The light filtering through the holes reminded Stillman of the light from the stained glass windows in a church, which is why he calls the work ‘Holey Ship’.

Stillman created Big Stone to lure visitors off the beaten path to see sculptures in faraway Minnetrista. It has worked. He says about 45,000 people have visited the miniature golf course in the 2022 season (and more than half a million since 2004). Current prices are $14 for adults and $12 for 8 and under.

When you go, bring cash or checks. They don’t accept credit cards. If there is no cashier, leave the money in the donation box and get the putters and golf balls that are always ready.

The golf fees help support a non-profit Stillman started, Big Stone forward artswho runs an art museum and gallery in Mound.

“I just love art, being surrounded by it,” Stillman says. “Everything I do I try to make creative.”

Big Stone mini golf

7110 County Road 110, Ext. W., Minnetrista, bigstoneminigolf.com. Adults $14, Children $12; cash or check only.