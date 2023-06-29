Sports
Mini golf in Minnesota with a twist is your summer destination
Bruce Stillman says he had the idea of creating a miniature golf course designed by artists before the Walker Art Center did, and bought it around from local councils. He suggested Boom Island Park in Minneapolis as a possible site, and he also brought the idea to officials in St. Louis Park and Minnetonka. He was shot every time.
So Stillman decided to create his own job on a 17-acre former dairy farm he bought in Minnetrista. Big Stone mini golf opened in 2004, and it encompasses much more than putting greens.
Next to Big Stone is a sprawling sculpture garden filled with an eclectic and at times colossal mix of nearly 80 installations by 16 different artists. There’s a UPS delivery truck-sized tortoise made from glossy black rubber, and a shiny life-size rhinoceros made from Harley-Davidson mufflers, plus a sly nod to the Walker’s most famous work.
Stillman’s oversized metal spoon and life-sized red cherries serve as play equipment for a pack of goats.
Besides miniature golf and not-so-miniature sculptures, Big Stone is a petting zoo of sorts, with about 15 goats on hand. You can pay $1 if you want to feed them. There is a shaggy Scottish highland cow and a miniature mule. Chickens can wander by as you try to line up your putt.
While playing golf and viewing art in a rustic wooded setting, you can also play ping pong on a ping pong table made from a solid granite slab or play chess with pieces the size of a fire hydrant.
A polished silver blob-like piece of art is reminiscent of Chicago’s famous “bean” sculpture, except Stillman’s version spins on a turntable.
You can turn it towards the sun and then swing up a metal arm holding a pan to where the sun’s rays are focused by the curved, mirror-like metal in a spot above the statue hot enough to cook a pizza.
Stillman calls it “baking bean.”
Speaking of names, the reason why it’s called Big Stone: The sculpture garden and some of the holes contain several massive multi-ton stone monuments. Add large tree trunks and the effect is part Stonehenge, part Flintstones.
“There’s literally nothing like it in the world,” says Minneapolis miniature golf enthusiast Tom Loftus, who, along with his wife, Robin Schwartzman, owns the acoupleofputts.com website dedicated to all things mini golf.
“It’s really immersive,” says Schwartzman. “The scale of it. You feel much smaller.”
The couple had their first date at Big Stone and later married there.
“It’s just kind of an experience,” says Stillman, now 64 and a lifelong artist.
Space allows him to take advantage of a knack for acquiring unusual, oversized raw materials for his art. Stillman, for example, bought the hull of an old 34-foot Chris-Craft boat and turned it into a golf course feature. (You are in the upturned boat.)
He cut dozens of holes in the fuselage and filled them with translucent colored plastic that was originally intended to be used to make eyeglass lenses. The light filtering through the holes reminded Stillman of the light from the stained glass windows in a church, which is why he calls the work ‘Holey Ship’.
Stillman created Big Stone to lure visitors off the beaten path to see sculptures in faraway Minnetrista. It has worked. He says about 45,000 people have visited the miniature golf course in the 2022 season (and more than half a million since 2004). Current prices are $14 for adults and $12 for 8 and under.
When you go, bring cash or checks. They don’t accept credit cards. If there is no cashier, leave the money in the donation box and get the putters and golf balls that are always ready.
The golf fees help support a non-profit Stillman started, Big Stone forward artswho runs an art museum and gallery in Mound.
“I just love art, being surrounded by it,” Stillman says. “Everything I do I try to make creative.”
Big Stone mini golf
7110 County Road 110, Ext. W., Minnetrista, bigstoneminigolf.com. Adults $14, Children $12; cash or check only.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/minnesota-mini-golf-with-a-twist-is-your-summer-fun-desitination/600286195/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mini golf in Minnesota with a twist is your summer destination
- White Sneakers for Men: Best White Sneakers for Men in India to Make Your Outfit Stand Out
- Trials show no benefits of prescribing opioids for people with acute back or neck pain
- New law expands Xi’s combative political stance to help China deal with foreign sanctions
- Prime Minister Modi extends Eid al-Adha greetings
- Armenian, Turkish leaders discuss normalization of relations
- Why Bollywood’s ‘Chiffon Sarees in the Snow’ No Longer Work
- NHL Draft still an imperfect science
- Amazon is full of swimwear deals up to 66% off, and these are the 10 styles shoppers love the most
- Establishment of Innovation Experience Center to nurture creativity
- Earthquake hits Islamabad and surrounding areas
- President Jokowi will pray Eid al-Adha 1444H at Yogyakarta Palace with the community