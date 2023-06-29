On the court or off the court, chic tennis wear ensures a stylish summer





You don’t have to be a Wimbledon junkie or a Royals gawker to appreciate the Princess of Wales’ latest fashion-meets-fitness move, i.e. donning perfectly immaculate white to work out with Roger Federer. Of course, not everyone can train with a world champion, but that doesn’t mean it’s unattainable to look smart in tennis clothes. So with that as inspiration, and in honor of the opening of Wimbledon on July 3rd, it’s time we thought about what tennis chic is about ourselves. Let’s start with the most groundbreaking piece of them all: the tennis skirt. Polo Ralph Laurens Wimbledon Pleated Wrap Skort ($168 at ralphlauren.com) comes in a ceramic white that pretty much nails the iconic design. I love the subtle pleats on the side and the super smooth front, and the crispness of it contrasts so beautifully with an emerald green and navy band at the waist. after your game. Equally adorable (but note: not specifically designed to actually play the game) is the Knit Tennis Skirt ($44.99 at brooksbrothers.com), an incredibly comfortable and charming retro style, featuring an elasticated drawstring waistband and side stripes in navy and maroon . It’s great on the beach, on a golf course, over brunch, or gallery hopping any weekend. Also wearable across town is the Levitate Dress ($74.99 at athleta.gap.com), a tennis dress that offers a little more coverage than most. So while it’s great for workouts, thanks to a lightweight SwiftLite fabric that’s slim and streamlined, it’s also stylish, flattering and offers enough coverage to wear every day, including lunch or to the farmer’s market. Or how about the Women’s Stretch Cotton Piqu Polo Dress ($115 at lacoste.com)? It’s the kind of slim-fit, answer to all your needs, one-stop-shop wardrobe choice that, even though it’s a tennis dress, is suitable for multiple events and settings. The four-button collar and stretch cotton mini piqué will keep you looking good on dates, at work, in line at the grocery store, and taking the kids to the park. And even though it’s a completely different sport, does anything say tennis as clearly as a white polo shirt? Throw on a classic like the Moncler Short Sleeve Polo Shirt ($295 at bloomingdales.com) and you’re already halfway to winning the game. I love the cut of this one, especially the slightly loose side slits and short sleeves with turn-up cuffs. Speaking of which, it doesn’t get more polished or iconic than the Varsity Heritage Cotton V-neck Sweater ($98 at vineyardvineyards.com). With its raglan sleeves and ribbed body, it’s a serious classic, right down to the classic red and navy stripes at the v-neck and cuffs. Wear it with denim, khaki or a bright red skirt, and there’s no doubt you’ve come to win, even when you’re not playing tennis.

