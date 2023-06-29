Sports
Flyers Design Matvei Michkov At 7; A talent we can’t pass up
The Philadelphia Flyers did it. They took the biggest hit in the draft, selecting Russian Matvei Michkov with the No. 7 overall pick in the NHL Draft on Wednesday night in Nashville.
Calmly taking the stage in Nashville, General Manager Daniel Briere announced the selection of Michkov, supposedly the second most talented player in the draft after top pick Connor Bedard.
He seemed to be having a great time [when Michkov met with the Flyers]said Briere.
We even met him a few times. You can tell he loved the Flyers for some reason.
He wanted to be part of the Flyers. We saw it on stage, his reaction was amazing.
He basically convinced us at the meeting that he wanted to be there and be a Flyer, so all of our staff felt very, very good about selecting him.
We know he’s under contract for three more seasons, but for us, we felt like we just saw him play and after we met him, we just felt that he’s just a talent that we can’t pass up.
Michkov looked thrilled to have been selected by Philadelphia. “I’m glad to be a Flyer,” Michkov told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan through an interpreter. “I have no words for it, such an emotional moment. He thinks [he’ll be in the NHL] shortly. It’s his dream to be there.
“It means a lot to him. It’s his dream and his dream is to also win the Stanley Cup.”
The choice is considered risky due to Michkov’s uncertain playing status. He is under contract in Russia until 2026. The future of Russian players coming to North America is uncertain.
Michkov is a 5 foot 10, 172 pound dynamo on the ice. Elite Prospects NHL Draft Guide said of Michkov: The rare triple-threat winger, Michkov poses a constant threat to find the back of the net.
His puck skills are near the top of the draft, thanks to his immense creativity, hip-pocket handling, dexterous hands, and a never-say-die attitude.
You may think you have it, but most of the time you really don’t. His ability to problem-solve out of defensive pressure is on a whole new level. Michkov creates plays on the ice that we can’t even fathom with the benefit of a bird’s eye view.
The design broke the Flyers way. No one traded to land Michkov, as the capitals could have done. When Arizona took defenseman Dmitry Simashev at age 6, the Flyers had a choice of Michkov or Ryan Leonard, described as a prototypical Flyer.
Michkov was Briere’s first draft pick as Flyers general manager. He certainly started his managerial career with a bang.
|
