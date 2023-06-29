Sports
2022-23 OSU Athletics Annual Review
STILL WATER Big 12 titles from men’s and women’s cross country, women’s indoor track, women’s equestrian, golf and baseball, and a fourth consecutive Softball appearance in the Women’s College World Series highlighted Oklahoma’s 2022-2023 athletic year.
Fouad Messoudi won the NCAA 3,000 meters title and teamed with Charlie Bartholomew, Juan Diego Castro and Ryan Schoppe to win the NCAA Distance Medley Relay.
Grace Yochum became the career scoring leader for Cowgirl Soccer and Kiley Naomi tied Sydney Pennington’s home run record for Cowgirl Softball.
Kelly Maxwell (softball) and Daton Fix (wrestling) both earned spots on the US Senior National Teams in their respective sports and Mike Boynton was selected as an assistant coach for the United States FIBA U19 World Cup squad.
In all sports, OSU produced 46 All-Americans, 23 Big 12 individual champions, and set a school record with 10 College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-Americans.
Using the Learfield Directors’ Cup scoring system, 11 of OSU’s 18 sports achieved top-25 national finishes, with Men’s Cross Country (2nd), Equestrian (3rd), Women’s Cross Country (4th), Softball (fifth) and men’s indoor track and field (sixth) all finishing in the top 10 nationally.
For the first time in the 24-year history of the Bedlam Series for all sports, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma tied, with the 2022-23 final score at 14-14-1. Even with this year’s neutral result, OSU has won the Bedlam Series in eight of the past 10 years.
OSU was one of only nine schools in the country to have every spring sport advance to the NCAA Tournament in their respective sport and was one of only six schools in America to host NCAA regional games in both softball and baseball.
Speaking of hosting postseason events, OSU hosted the NCAA Cross Country Championships at the Greiner Family Course in Stillwater and hosted the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
The $325 million OSU Athletics Vision Plan was unveiled to ensure student-athlete success, enhance the fan experience, and strengthen the University’s ability to attract student-athletes to all programs through a unified and connected to create an athletic village unparalleled in college sports.
OSU celebrated its past by inducting softball coach Sandy Fischer, football star AD Franch, men’s golfer Lindy Miller, women’s basketball star Andrea Riley and football All-American Rashaun Woods into the OSU Athletics Hall of Honor. In addition, Bob Fenimore’s name was added to the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor at Boone Pickens Stadium.
In 2022-23, several department-wide initiatives were strengthened. Barry Hinson and Haneen Rashwan were installed in the newly created roles of Director of Name, Image and Likeness and Assistant Director, respectively. Jawauna Harding and Tia Harring have made significant contributions to student-athlete leadership and professional development, and the OSU Athletics Mental Health and Wellness team grew to employ four full-time professionals to support student-athletes from Cowboy and Cowgirl. to support.
2022-23 Athletic Highlights
Team Big 12 Championships
Men’s Cross Country
Cross country ladies
Women’s indoor running track and field
Rider
Women’s golf
Baseball (regular season)
NCAA individual champions
Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s indoor track – 3,000 meters run
Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s indoor track – DMR
Charlie Bartholomew, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR
Juan Diego Castro, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR
Ryan Schoppe, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR
All Americans
Rory Leonard, Cross Country Men
Alex Maier, Cross Country Men
Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s Cross Country
Isaiah Rodriguez, Men’s Cross Country
Victor Shitsama, Cross Country Men
Natalie Cook, Women’s Cross Country
Taylor Roe, Women’s Cross Country
Grace Yochum, Football
Jason Taylor II, football
Daton Fix, Wrestling – 133 lbs
Dustin Plott, Wrestling – 174 lbs
Riley Hogan, Equestrian – Fences
Sydney North, Equestrian – Fences
Claire McDowall, Equestrian – Horsemanship
Jojo Roberson, Equestrian – Horsemanship
Alex Maier, Men’s Indoor Track – 3,000 meters
Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s indoor track – 3,000 metres
Ryan Schoppe, Men’s Indoor Track – 3,000 meters
Alex Maier, Men’s Indoor Track – 5,000 meters
Isai Rodriguez, Men’s Indoor Track – 5,000 meters
Charlie Bartholomew, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR
Juan Diego Castro, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR
Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s indoor track – DMR
Ryan Schoppe, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR
Taylor Roe, Women’s Indoor Track – 3,000 meters
Natalie Cook, Women’s Indoor Track – 5,000 meters
Gabija Galvydyte, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR
Billah Jepkiuri, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR
Taylor Roe, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR
Tamara Woodley, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR
Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Women’s Golf
Roc Riggio, Baseball
Nolan Schubart, Baseball
Isaac Stebens, Baseball
Rachel Becker, softball
Kelly Maxwell, softball
Lexi Kilfoyl, softball
Kiley Naomi, softball
Mehdi Yanouri, Men’s outdoor track – 800 metres
Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s Outdoor Track – 1,500 meters
Isai Rodriguez, men’s outdoor track – 10,000 meters
Victor Shitsama, Men’s Outdoor Track – Steeplechase
Gabija Galvydyte, Women’s Outdoor Track – 800 meters
Billah Jepkirui, Women’s Outdoor Track – 1,500 meters
Molly Born, Women’s Outdoor Track – 10,000 meters
Bailey Golden, Women’s Outdoor Track – Heptathlon
Regional player of the year
Alex Maier, Cross Country Men
Natalie Cook, Women’s Cross Country
Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s Indoor Athletics Track
Big 12 Player of the Year
Alex Maier, Cross Country Men
Jordan Nytes, Football (Goalkeeper of the Year)
Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Women’s Golf
Big 12 individual champions
Alex Maier, Cross Country Men
Daton Fix, Wrestling – 133 lbs
Dustin Plott, Wrestling – 174 lbs
Juan Diego Castro, Men’s Indoor Track – 1,000 meters
Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s Indoor Track – Mile Run
Alex Maier, Men’s Indoor Track – 3,000 meters
Alex Maier, Men’s Indoor Track – 5,000 meters
Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s indoor track – DMR
Charlie Bartholomew, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR
Juan Diego Castro, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR
Ryan Schoppe, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR
Billah Jepkirui, Women’s Indoor Track – Mile Run
Taylor Roe, Women’s Indoor Track – 5,000 meters
Gabija Galvydyte, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR
Ansley Scott, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR
Kaylie Politza, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR
Billah Jepkirui, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR
Ariadni Adamopoulou, women’s indoor track – pole vault
Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Women’s Golf
Fouad Messaoudi – Men’s Outdoor Track – 1,500 meters
Victor Shitsama – Men’s Outdoor Track – 3,000 meters steeplechase
Gabija Galvydyte, Women’s Outdoor Track – 800 meters
Billah Jepkirui Women’s Outdoor Track – 1,500 meters
Big 12 Newcomer of the Year
Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s Cross Country
Natalie Cook, Women’s Cross Country
Isaac Becroft, Men’s Tennis
Tyler Wulfert, Baseball
Big 12 freshman of the year
Kendal Daniels, football (defensive)
Billah Jepkirui, women’s indoor track and field
Billah Jepkirui, women’s outdoor track and field
Nolan Schubart, Baseball
Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Alex Maier, Cross Country Men
Jojo Roberson, Equestrian
College Sports Communicators Academic All-America
Isaac Becroft, Men’s Tennis
Rachel Becker, softball
Katelynn Carwile, softball
Chyenne Factor, Softball
Kelly Maxwell, softball
Morgyn Wynne, softball
Alex Maier, Men’s Athletics
Fouad Messaoudi, men’s athletics
Sivan Auerbach, women’s track and field
Taylor Roe, women’s track and field
Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship
Taylor Tuck, softball
Riley Taylor, Baseball
McLendon Institute Postgraduate Scholarship
Morgyn Wynne, softball
Regional coach of the year
Dave Smith, Men’s Cross Country
Dave Smith, Women’s Cross Country
Dave Smith, men’s indoor track and field
Dave Smith, women’s indoor track and field
Big 12 Coach of the Year
Dave Smith, Men’s Cross Country
Dave Smith, Women’s Cross Country
Dave Smith, women’s indoor track and field
Greg Robertson, Women’s Golf
