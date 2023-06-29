2022-23 OSU Athletics Annual Review





STILL WATER Big 12 titles from men’s and women’s cross country, women’s indoor track, women’s equestrian, golf and baseball, and a fourth consecutive Softball appearance in the Women’s College World Series highlighted Oklahoma’s 2022-2023 athletic year. Fouad Messoudi won the NCAA 3,000 meters title and teamed with Charlie Bartholomew, Juan Diego Castro and Ryan Schoppe to win the NCAA Distance Medley Relay. Grace Yochum became the career scoring leader for Cowgirl Soccer and Kiley Naomi tied Sydney Pennington’s home run record for Cowgirl Softball. Kelly Maxwell (softball) and Daton Fix (wrestling) both earned spots on the US Senior National Teams in their respective sports and Mike Boynton was selected as an assistant coach for the United States FIBA ​​U19 World Cup squad. In all sports, OSU produced 46 All-Americans, 23 Big 12 individual champions, and set a school record with 10 College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-Americans. Using the Learfield Directors’ Cup scoring system, 11 of OSU’s 18 sports achieved top-25 national finishes, with Men’s Cross Country (2nd), Equestrian (3rd), Women’s Cross Country (4th), Softball (fifth) and men’s indoor track and field (sixth) all finishing in the top 10 nationally. For the first time in the 24-year history of the Bedlam Series for all sports, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma tied, with the 2022-23 final score at 14-14-1. Even with this year’s neutral result, OSU has won the Bedlam Series in eight of the past 10 years. OSU was one of only nine schools in the country to have every spring sport advance to the NCAA Tournament in their respective sport and was one of only six schools in America to host NCAA regional games in both softball and baseball. Speaking of hosting postseason events, OSU hosted the NCAA Cross Country Championships at the Greiner Family Course in Stillwater and hosted the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The $325 million OSU Athletics Vision Plan was unveiled to ensure student-athlete success, enhance the fan experience, and strengthen the University’s ability to attract student-athletes to all programs through a unified and connected to create an athletic village unparalleled in college sports. OSU celebrated its past by inducting softball coach Sandy Fischer, football star AD Franch, men’s golfer Lindy Miller, women’s basketball star Andrea Riley and football All-American Rashaun Woods into the OSU Athletics Hall of Honor. In addition, Bob Fenimore’s name was added to the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor at Boone Pickens Stadium. In 2022-23, several department-wide initiatives were strengthened. Barry Hinson and Haneen Rashwan were installed in the newly created roles of Director of Name, Image and Likeness and Assistant Director, respectively. Jawauna Harding and Tia Harring have made significant contributions to student-athlete leadership and professional development, and the OSU Athletics Mental Health and Wellness team grew to employ four full-time professionals to support student-athletes from Cowboy and Cowgirl. to support. 2022-23 Athletic Highlights Team Big 12 Championships Men’s Cross Country

Cross country ladies

Women’s indoor running track and field

Rider

Women’s golf

Baseball (regular season) NCAA individual champions Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s indoor track – 3,000 meters run

Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s indoor track – DMR

Charlie Bartholomew, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR

Juan Diego Castro, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR

Ryan Schoppe, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR All Americans Rory Leonard, Cross Country Men

Alex Maier, Cross Country Men

Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s Cross Country

Isaiah Rodriguez, Men’s Cross Country

Victor Shitsama, Cross Country Men

Natalie Cook, Women’s Cross Country

Taylor Roe, Women’s Cross Country

Grace Yochum, Football

Jason Taylor II, football

Daton Fix, Wrestling – 133 lbs

Dustin Plott, Wrestling – 174 lbs

Riley Hogan, Equestrian – Fences

Sydney North, Equestrian – Fences

Claire McDowall, Equestrian – Horsemanship

Jojo Roberson, Equestrian – Horsemanship

Alex Maier, Men’s Indoor Track – 3,000 meters

Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s indoor track – 3,000 metres

Ryan Schoppe, Men’s Indoor Track – 3,000 meters

Alex Maier, Men’s Indoor Track – 5,000 meters

Isai Rodriguez, Men’s Indoor Track – 5,000 meters

Charlie Bartholomew, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR

Juan Diego Castro, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR

Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s indoor track – DMR

Ryan Schoppe, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR

Taylor Roe, Women’s Indoor Track – 3,000 meters

Natalie Cook, Women’s Indoor Track – 5,000 meters

Gabija Galvydyte, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR

Billah Jepkiuri, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR

Taylor Roe, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR

Tamara Woodley, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Women’s Golf

Roc Riggio, Baseball

Nolan Schubart, Baseball

Isaac Stebens, Baseball

Rachel Becker, softball

Kelly Maxwell, softball

Lexi Kilfoyl, softball

Kiley Naomi, softball

Mehdi Yanouri, Men’s outdoor track – 800 metres

Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s Outdoor Track – 1,500 meters

Isai Rodriguez, men’s outdoor track – 10,000 meters

Victor Shitsama, Men’s Outdoor Track – Steeplechase

Gabija Galvydyte, Women’s Outdoor Track – 800 meters

Billah Jepkirui, Women’s Outdoor Track – 1,500 meters

Molly Born, Women’s Outdoor Track – 10,000 meters

Bailey Golden, Women’s Outdoor Track – Heptathlon Regional player of the year Alex Maier, Cross Country Men

Natalie Cook, Women’s Cross Country

Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s Indoor Athletics Track Big 12 Player of the Year Alex Maier, Cross Country Men

Jordan Nytes, Football (Goalkeeper of the Year)

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Women’s Golf Big 12 individual champions Alex Maier, Cross Country Men

Daton Fix, Wrestling – 133 lbs

Dustin Plott, Wrestling – 174 lbs

Juan Diego Castro, Men’s Indoor Track – 1,000 meters

Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s Indoor Track – Mile Run

Alex Maier, Men’s Indoor Track – 3,000 meters

Alex Maier, Men’s Indoor Track – 5,000 meters

Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s indoor track – DMR

Charlie Bartholomew, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR

Juan Diego Castro, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR

Ryan Schoppe, Men’s Indoor Track – DMR

Billah Jepkirui, Women’s Indoor Track – Mile Run

Taylor Roe, Women’s Indoor Track – 5,000 meters

Gabija Galvydyte, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR

Ansley Scott, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR

Kaylie Politza, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR

Billah Jepkirui, Women’s Indoor Track – DMR

Ariadni Adamopoulou, women’s indoor track – pole vault

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Women’s Golf

Fouad Messaoudi – Men’s Outdoor Track – 1,500 meters

Victor Shitsama – Men’s Outdoor Track – 3,000 meters steeplechase

Gabija Galvydyte, Women’s Outdoor Track – 800 meters

Billah Jepkirui Women’s Outdoor Track – 1,500 meters Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Fouad Messaoudi, Men’s Cross Country

Natalie Cook, Women’s Cross Country

Isaac Becroft, Men’s Tennis

Tyler Wulfert, Baseball Big 12 freshman of the year Kendal Daniels, football (defensive)

Billah Jepkirui, women’s indoor track and field

Billah Jepkirui, women’s outdoor track and field

Nolan Schubart, Baseball Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year Alex Maier, Cross Country Men

Jojo Roberson, Equestrian College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Isaac Becroft, Men’s Tennis

Rachel Becker, softball

Katelynn Carwile, softball

Chyenne Factor, Softball

Kelly Maxwell, softball

Morgyn Wynne, softball

Alex Maier, Men’s Athletics

Fouad Messaoudi, men’s athletics

Sivan Auerbach, women’s track and field

Taylor Roe, women’s track and field Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship Taylor Tuck, softball

Riley Taylor, Baseball McLendon Institute Postgraduate Scholarship Morgyn Wynne, softball Regional coach of the year Dave Smith, Men’s Cross Country

Dave Smith, Women’s Cross Country

Dave Smith, men’s indoor track and field

Dave Smith, women’s indoor track and field Big 12 Coach of the Year Dave Smith, Men’s Cross Country

Dave Smith, Women’s Cross Country

Dave Smith, women’s indoor track and field

Greg Robertson, Women’s Golf

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://okstate.com/news/2023/6/29/general-2022-23-osu-athletics-year-in-review.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos