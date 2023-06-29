The top hiring targets left in the class of 2024





COLUMBIA South Carolina football has received dozens of 2024 recruits in official visits over the past month, and the Gamecocks secured three pledges in June. South Carolina kicked off the 2024 recruiting cycle with a bang, taking pledges from eight four-star prospects, including four of the top five recruits in the state. However, momentum cooled a bit after spring training: The Gamecocks have not added a recruit higher than 3 stars in the 247Sports Composite since April. There’s still a long way to go until the early signing period begins in December, and South Carolina is still in the mix for several top prospects for 2024. These are the biggest goals left for the Gamecocks as they aim to make their first top-15 recruiting class since 2012. Keylen Adams, wide receiver South Carolina is graduating all of its presumed starting receivers after 2023, and the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Adams could step into the role of someone like Xavier Legette. The 4-star receiver is the No. 2 prospect in Virginia, No. 184 nationally and No. 27 among wide receivers. He would be the second receiver in the Gamecocks class next to Mazeo Bennett. Adams will announce his commitment on July 13 and South Carolina is in his top five alongside Alabama, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. He has made official visits to Alabama and Virginia Tech. Liam Andrews, offensive line The Gamecocks have three offensive linemen committed to the Class of 2024, but Andrews would help build a top-notch unit that could last several seasons together. The 6-5, 260-pound 4-star is ranked No. 95 nationally, No. 2 in Massachusetts, and No. 3 in offensive tackle. Current four-star commits Kam Pringle and Josiah Thompson also rank in the top 100 nationally and top five at the position. Andrews announced a top eight list of South Carolina, Florida, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Wisconsin in May. On June 16, he made an official visit to Columbia. KingJoseph Edwards, athlete Edwards’ profile is similar to that of Nyckoles Harbor, signed by South Carolina in 2023. The 6-5, 242-pound athlete is being recruited as an edge rusher as well as a tight end, and while the Gamecocks need more edge than tight ends, they could add a pass catcher to the TE room after Trey Knox and Josh Simon graduated. Edwards, a 4-star, is the No. 12 athlete, the No. 23 prospect in Georgia and No. 147 prospect nationally. Edwards didn’t choose his finalists, but has offers from 12 of the 14 SEC programs, headlined by Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. He has 34 offers, including Ohio State, Miami, Oklahoma and Southern California. Jonathan Paylor, athlete The 5-9, 170-pound Paylor has versatility to play either wide receiver or defensive back. The Gamecocks will need both after 2023 with a large senior class at receiver and two presumptive starters in the secondary set to graduate as well. Paylor is the No. 2 prospect in North Carolina, No. 146 nationally, and the No. 11 athlete. Paylor announced a top five of South Carolina, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina and Penn State on Tuesday after an official visit to Columbia on June 23. Dylan Stewart, Edge Stewart is easily the number one target left on the Gamecocks board, both because of his elite cap and because the 2024 roster desperately needs edge rushers. 1 in Washington, DC, and the No. 2 edge rusher. He would be the highest rated 5 star commitment of Shane Beamer’s tenure. Stewart announced a top 5 of South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Miami during his official visit to Columbia on June 23. He has hired officials with all of his top 5 except Alabama.

