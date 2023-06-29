Sports
Meet Michigan’s high school girls’ tennis teams
The 2023 Michigan girls’ high school tennis season concluded earlier this month with four powerful programs adding state championship trophies to their names.
In Division 1, the top-ranked Ann Arbor Pioneer tallied 32 points, including three individual state titles, to claim her third straight state championship. In Division 2, Birmingham Seaholm scored 32 points, largely thanks to three double state titles to win their first state championship since 2018.
In Division 3, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood scored 33 points to secure back-to-back state championships for the program, while Ann Arbor Greenhills dominated the Division 4 field with 37 points, including six (of eight) individual state titles along the way.
The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association assembled their statewide honorary team this spring to recognize the individual achievements of Michigan’s top girl tennis players with their annual All-State teams for each division.
Below are the MHSTeCAs 2023 Girls Lower Peninsula All-State Teams:
—
SECTION 1
—
SINGLE
Bridgette Kelly (11) – Ann Arbor Pioneer
Elsie Van Wieren (11) – Ann Arbor Pioneer
Sari Woo (11) – Ann Arbor Skyline
Prisha Lingam (9) – Bloomfield Hills
Raegan Tomina (12) – Bloomfield Hills
Leah Geisz (10) – Clarkston
Eva Stevanovic (12) – Dakota
Gabby Sadowski (9) – Eisenhower
Estie Sura (10) – Howell
Anna Vanderhyde (12) – Jenison
Marta Gomez (10) – Jenison
Daniella Richardson (10) – Kalamazoo Central
Eva Stevanovic (12) – Macomb Dakota
Dalton De Boer (10) – Midland Dow
Alicen Liu (12) – New
Isabelle Hult (9) – Okemos
Katie Fu (10) – Rochester Adams
Nicole Fu (10) – Rochester Adams
Kavitha Gowda (10) – Troy Athens
—
FAIR MENTION
Juliana Pullen (12) – Ann Arbor Pioneer
Erika Sauld (12) – Ann Arbor Skyline
Megan Sullivan (10) – Farmington Hills Mercy
Evelyn Deren (12) – Northville
Ann Marie Raftu (12) – Plymouth Salem
Lily Van Howe (11) – Port Huron North
Darkroom Alison (9) – Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Hayley Chenfang (12) – Troy
Hadley Krieger (11) – Walled lake to the north
—
DOUBLE
Eleanor Vogel (11) / Casey Roe (11) – Ann Arbor Pioneer
Mia Berens (11) / Natalie Guo (10) – Ann Arbor Pioneer
Natalie Raab (12) / Colleen Pettengill (12) – Bloomfield Hills
Mandira Sardar (11) / Alice Chen (10) – Novi
Katie Beglin (11) / Claire Bahk (11) – Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Grace Zhu (12) / Nika Tananko (11) – Troy
Varsha Penumalee (12) / Vienna Thieu (12) – Troy
Brooke Nicholson (11) / Alexis Gabriel (9) – Utica Eisenhower
—
FAIR MENTION
Ginger Robinson (10) / Kate Ketzler (10) – Clarkston
Lauren Sielinski (11) / Maddy Gurn (12) – Clarkston
Sona Manoukian (11) / Alessia Zorzan (12) – Northville
Ashlyn Kinney (10) / Phoebe Muir (11) – North Port Huron
Isabella Fochtman (12) / Natalie Bourdo (11) – Traverse City Central
—
COACH OF THE YEAR
Annmarie Michol, Utica
—
SECTION 2
—
SINGLE
Sade Blackwell (10) – Battle Creek Lake View
Courtney Marcum (11) – Birmingham Seaholm
Madeleine Leo (12) – Birmingham Seaholm
Lily Ohlman (11) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Andrea Wang (10) – Northern forest hills of Grand Rapids
Nathalie Lanne (11) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
Helaina Pietrowsky (12) – Grosse Pointe North
Ana Cheng (9) – Mattawan
Anna Dinsmore (12) – Portage Central
Deshana Betala (12) – Portage Central
Allison Wootton (12) – Portage North
Rebecca Laynes (10) – Heritage Saginaw
Ariella Osipov (12) – Walled in more central
—
FAIR MENTION
Danny Ajao (10) – North Farmington
Adelie Chen (9) – Portage Central
Ellie Fischer (10) – St Joseph
Lanie Smith (11) – St Joseph
Laura Thomsen (10) – Zeeland East
—
DOUBLE
Katie Slazinski (11) / Jenna Ting (11) – Birmingham Seaholm
Tatum Hirsch (12) / Ellie Wyzykowski (12) – Birmingham Seaholm
Addison DeVos (11) / Katie Richards (12) – Byron Center
Ava Godlewski (12) / Reiley Hoefer (12) – East Grand Rapids
Brooke Kushak (12) / Megan Fox (12) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Cen
Ava Hamilton (12) / Lauren Jaklitsch (10) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills
Ryan Morey (11) / Paige McKenzie (11) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills
Kaitlyn Strong (9) / Megan Kornmeier (12) – Grosse Pointe South
Maeve Hix (11) / Ana Maria Garberding (12) – Grosse Pointe South
Megan Kornmeier (12) / Katelyn Strong (9) – Grosse Pointe South
Kendall Coon (11) / Nadia Baird (10) Mattawan
Ceci Ruchti (11) / Grace Yuan (11) – St. Louis, MO Joseph
—
FAIR MENTION
Sam Connor (11) / Anna Olsen (12) – East Grand Rapids
Grace Chen (10) / Ella Sanford (10) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Madison Engel (11) / Evie Douglass (9) Mattawan
Simar Bhatia (12) / Mindy Hueng (12) – Portage Central
—
COACH OF THE YEAR
Ryan Hankinson, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
—
SECTION 3
—
SINGLE
Muskan Rekhani (11) – Ada Forest Hills east
Ava Clogg (10) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
Chiarra Martella (10) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
Sienna Ilitch (11) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
Lily Low (11) – Bloomfield Hills Marian
Anne-Marie Begola (11) – Chelsea
Sophia Grzesiak (10) – Day from the Detroit countryside
Taylor Lopez (9) – Detroit Country Day
Grace Sweet (11) – Fruit port
Brynn Uchman (9) – Grand Rapids Christian
Natalie Poortenga (11) – Grand Rapids Christian
Hayden Kobiljak (12) – Grosse Ile
Richa Shah (12) – Haslett
Aly Aldrich (11) – Otsego
Julia Gurne (11) – Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Isabel Thelen (11) – St Johns
Josie Arbanas (10) – Stevensville Lakeshore
—
FAIR MENTION
Addy Fales (9) – Allegan
Grace Clearwater (12) – Allegan
Isabelle Troost (10) – Hamilton
Bria Lamps (12) – Holland Christian
Hannah Glanville (11) – Ludington
Lexi Leek (11) – Otsego
Bella Brushaber (11) – Western Parma
Bella Virk (11) – Portland
AnnaSophia Stone (12) – Williamston
Jazmyn Po (11) Williamston
—
DOUBLE
Hailey Fuller (12) / Emma Kuebler (12) – Allegan
Daryn Krause (11) / Kayli Lala (11) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook
Grace Zhang (11) / Sophia Kouza (10) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook
Katherine Yaldoo (12) / Caroline Torok (9) – Bloomfield Hills Marian
Rafi Saba (11) / Ava Barber (11) – Bloomfield Hills Marian
Meghan Bareis (11) / Adrienne Delong (12) – Chelsea
Aryasai Radhakrishnan (12) / Brooke Lopez (10) – Country Day in Detroit
Marin Norlander (11) / Peja Liles (11) – Day from the Detroit countryside
Hope Alvesteffer (12) / Carolina Mignini (11) – Grand Rapids Christian
Allison Darzniak (11) / Maggie Lee (12) – Grosse Ile
Bailey Cook (12) / Erin Daniels (12) – Hastings
Mia Daher (12) / Anise Kruse (12) – Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Maggie Sinke (12) / Lili McGuire (12) Williamston
—
FAIR MENTION
Marissa Sullivan (12) / Ashley Wolfe (12) – Grand Rapids Christian
Ainsley VandenBrink (12) / Lilly DeVries (11) – Holland Christian
Sydney Grile (11) / Anna Moore (11) – Otsego
Alena Engle (12) / Teagan Robertson (12) – Parma Western
Kaylee Woodbury (11) / Kennedy Sturgis (12) – St. Johns
—
COACH OF THE YEAR
Steve Lubbers, Hamilton
—
SECTION 4
—
SINGLE
Jenny Florea (9) – Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard
Vivian Heegan (12) – Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard
Dani Rakic-Dennis (9) – Ann Arbor Greenhills
Maddie Morgan (10) – Ann Arbor Greenhills
Shangyang Xia (10) – Ann Arbor Greenhills
Ayva Johnstone (11) – Elk Rapids
Ruth Rabaut (12) – Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Nadia Zerlaut (11) – Grant
Emma Keeping (9) – Imlay City
Maggie Page (12) – Jackson Lumen Christi
Mckenna Pratt (12) – Muskegon Catholic Central
Marilyn Gaston (11) – North Muskegon
Jadyn Koenes (12) – North Pointe Christian
Mary Chittle (12) – Traverse the city of St. Francis
—
FAIR MENTION
Eve Jackson (12) – Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart
Fia Lindsay (11) – North Muskegon
Mary-Kate Ansley (9) – Traverse City St. Francis
Cienna Maristella (11) – Warren Regina
—
DOUBLE
Parini Rao (11) / Sophia Kleer (10) – Ann Arbor Greenhills
Sophie Chen (10) / Lauren Ye (9) – Ann Arbor Greenhills
Jade Horcoff (12) / Kayla Nafso (11) – Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart
Maggie Pulte (11) / Lulu George (11) – Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart
Jocee Pleune (10) / Ana Ovalle (10) – Grant
Claire LaVigne (12) / Elana LaGuire (12) – Muskegon Catholic Central
Ella Tarrant (12) / Anna Toebe (12) – North Muskegon
Brenna Cavanaugh (12) / Elizabeth Harris (11) – St. Catherine of Siena Academy
Brooke Tietz (11) / Alivia Mott (10) – Western Catholic
Renee St. Andre (12) / Avery Oman (11) – Western Catholic High School
Katie Grewe (12) / Julia Ivezaj (9) – Wixom St. Catherine of Siena Academy
—
FAIR MENTION
Alana Hindo (10) / Presley Krywko (10) – Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart
Abbie Hubbard (12) / Chloe Sidenbender (12) – Brandy
Katie Hetzner (12) / Sarah Hauck (12) – Frankenmuth
Heidi Brandt (12) / Olivia Rhoda (12) – Grand Rapids NorthPointe
Lily Lurvey (11) / Caroline Knox (10) – Traverse City St. Francis
—
COACH OF THE YEAR
Mark Sloan, Grayling
—
MORE MLIVE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS REPORT
Eternal powerhouses besiege in 2023 Michigan Girls Tennis State Finals
Five things you need to know about the 2023 Michigan State High School Girls Finals
Readers vote North Muskegon’s best girls’ tennis team in Michigan this postseason
