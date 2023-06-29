Meet Michigan’s high school girls’ tennis teams





The 2023 Michigan girls’ high school tennis season concluded earlier this month with four powerful programs adding state championship trophies to their names. In Division 1, the top-ranked Ann Arbor Pioneer tallied 32 points, including three individual state titles, to claim her third straight state championship. In Division 2, Birmingham Seaholm scored 32 points, largely thanks to three double state titles to win their first state championship since 2018. In Division 3, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood scored 33 points to secure back-to-back state championships for the program, while Ann Arbor Greenhills dominated the Division 4 field with 37 points, including six (of eight) individual state titles along the way. The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association assembled their statewide honorary team this spring to recognize the individual achievements of Michigan’s top girl tennis players with their annual All-State teams for each division. Below are the MHSTeCAs 2023 Girls Lower Peninsula All-State Teams: — SECTION 1 — SINGLE Bridgette Kelly (11) – Ann Arbor Pioneer Elsie Van Wieren (11) – Ann Arbor Pioneer Sari Woo (11) – Ann Arbor Skyline Prisha Lingam (9) – Bloomfield Hills Raegan Tomina (12) – Bloomfield Hills Leah Geisz (10) – Clarkston Eva Stevanovic (12) – Dakota Gabby Sadowski (9) – Eisenhower Estie Sura (10) – Howell Anna Vanderhyde (12) – Jenison Marta Gomez (10) – Jenison Daniella Richardson (10) – Kalamazoo Central Eva Stevanovic (12) – Macomb Dakota Dalton De Boer (10) – Midland Dow Alicen Liu (12) – New Isabelle Hult (9) – Okemos Katie Fu (10) – Rochester Adams Nicole Fu (10) – Rochester Adams Kavitha Gowda (10) – Troy Athens — FAIR MENTION Juliana Pullen (12) – Ann Arbor Pioneer Erika Sauld (12) – Ann Arbor Skyline Megan Sullivan (10) – Farmington Hills Mercy Evelyn Deren (12) – Northville Ann Marie Raftu (12) – Plymouth Salem Lily Van Howe (11) – Port Huron North Darkroom Alison (9) – Rochester Hills Stoney Creek Hayley Chenfang (12) – Troy Hadley Krieger (11) – Walled lake to the north — DOUBLE Eleanor Vogel (11) / Casey Roe (11) – Ann Arbor Pioneer Mia Berens (11) / Natalie Guo (10) – Ann Arbor Pioneer Natalie Raab (12) / Colleen Pettengill (12) – Bloomfield Hills Mandira Sardar (11) / Alice Chen (10) – Novi Katie Beglin (11) / Claire Bahk (11) – Rochester Hills Stoney Creek Grace Zhu (12) / Nika Tananko (11) – Troy Varsha Penumalee (12) / Vienna Thieu (12) – Troy Brooke Nicholson (11) / Alexis Gabriel (9) – Utica Eisenhower — FAIR MENTION Ginger Robinson (10) / Kate Ketzler (10) – Clarkston Lauren Sielinski (11) / Maddy Gurn (12) – Clarkston Sona Manoukian (11) / Alessia Zorzan (12) – Northville Ashlyn Kinney (10) / Phoebe Muir (11) – North Port Huron Isabella Fochtman (12) / Natalie Bourdo (11) – Traverse City Central — COACH OF THE YEAR Annmarie Michol, Utica — SECTION 2 — SINGLE Sade Blackwell (10) – Battle Creek Lake View Courtney Marcum (11) – Birmingham Seaholm Madeleine Leo (12) – Birmingham Seaholm Lily Ohlman (11) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central Andrea Wang (10) – Northern forest hills of Grand Rapids Nathalie Lanne (11) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern Helaina Pietrowsky (12) – Grosse Pointe North Ana Cheng (9) – Mattawan Anna Dinsmore (12) – Portage Central Deshana Betala (12) – Portage Central Allison Wootton (12) – Portage North Rebecca Laynes (10) – Heritage Saginaw Ariella Osipov (12) – Walled in more central — FAIR MENTION Danny Ajao (10) – North Farmington Adelie Chen (9) – Portage Central Ellie Fischer (10) – St Joseph Lanie Smith (11) – St Joseph Laura Thomsen (10) – Zeeland East — DOUBLE Katie Slazinski (11) / Jenna Ting (11) – Birmingham Seaholm Tatum Hirsch (12) / Ellie Wyzykowski (12) – Birmingham Seaholm Addison DeVos (11) / Katie Richards (12) – Byron Center Ava Godlewski (12) / Reiley Hoefer (12) – East Grand Rapids Brooke Kushak (12) / Megan Fox (12) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Cen Ava Hamilton (12) / Lauren Jaklitsch (10) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Ryan Morey (11) / Paige McKenzie (11) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Kaitlyn Strong (9) / Megan Kornmeier (12) – Grosse Pointe South Maeve Hix (11) / Ana Maria Garberding (12) – Grosse Pointe South Megan Kornmeier (12) / Katelyn Strong (9) – Grosse Pointe South Kendall Coon (11) / Nadia Baird (10) Mattawan Ceci Ruchti (11) / Grace Yuan (11) – St. Louis, MO Joseph — FAIR MENTION Sam Connor (11) / Anna Olsen (12) – East Grand Rapids Grace Chen (10) / Ella Sanford (10) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central Madison Engel (11) / Evie Douglass (9) Mattawan Simar Bhatia (12) / Mindy Hueng (12) – Portage Central — COACH OF THE YEAR Ryan Hankinson, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer — SECTION 3 — SINGLE Muskan Rekhani (11) – Ada Forest Hills east Ava Clogg (10) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood Chiarra Martella (10) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood Sienna Ilitch (11) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood Lily Low (11) – Bloomfield Hills Marian Anne-Marie Begola (11) – Chelsea Sophia Grzesiak (10) – Day from the Detroit countryside Taylor Lopez (9) – Detroit Country Day Grace Sweet (11) – Fruit port Brynn Uchman (9) – Grand Rapids Christian Natalie Poortenga (11) – Grand Rapids Christian Hayden Kobiljak (12) – Grosse Ile Richa Shah (12) – Haslett Aly Aldrich (11) – Otsego Julia Gurne (11) – Pontiac Notre Dame Prep Isabel Thelen (11) – St Johns Josie Arbanas (10) – Stevensville Lakeshore — FAIR MENTION Addy Fales (9) – Allegan Grace Clearwater (12) – Allegan Isabelle Troost (10) – Hamilton Bria Lamps (12) – Holland Christian Hannah Glanville (11) – Ludington Lexi Leek (11) – Otsego Bella Brushaber (11) – Western Parma Bella Virk (11) – Portland AnnaSophia Stone (12) – Williamston Jazmyn Po (11) Williamston — DOUBLE Hailey Fuller (12) / Emma Kuebler (12) – Allegan Daryn Krause (11) / Kayli Lala (11) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Grace Zhang (11) / Sophia Kouza (10) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Katherine Yaldoo (12) / Caroline Torok (9) – Bloomfield Hills Marian Rafi Saba (11) / Ava Barber (11) – Bloomfield Hills Marian Meghan Bareis (11) / Adrienne Delong (12) – Chelsea Aryasai Radhakrishnan (12) / Brooke Lopez (10) – Country Day in Detroit Marin Norlander (11) / Peja Liles (11) – Day from the Detroit countryside Hope Alvesteffer (12) / Carolina Mignini (11) – Grand Rapids Christian Allison Darzniak (11) / Maggie Lee (12) – Grosse Ile Bailey Cook (12) / Erin Daniels (12) – Hastings Mia Daher (12) / Anise Kruse (12) – Pontiac Notre Dame Prep Maggie Sinke (12) / Lili McGuire (12) Williamston — FAIR MENTION Marissa Sullivan (12) / Ashley Wolfe (12) – Grand Rapids Christian Ainsley VandenBrink (12) / Lilly DeVries (11) – Holland Christian Sydney Grile (11) / Anna Moore (11) – Otsego Alena Engle (12) / Teagan Robertson (12) – Parma Western Kaylee Woodbury (11) / Kennedy Sturgis (12) – St. Johns — COACH OF THE YEAR Steve Lubbers, Hamilton — SECTION 4 — SINGLE Jenny Florea (9) – Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard Vivian Heegan (12) – Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard Dani Rakic-Dennis (9) – Ann Arbor Greenhills Maddie Morgan (10) – Ann Arbor Greenhills Shangyang Xia (10) – Ann Arbor Greenhills Ayva Johnstone (11) – Elk Rapids Ruth Rabaut (12) – Grand Rapids Catholic Central Nadia Zerlaut (11) – Grant Emma Keeping (9) – Imlay City Maggie Page (12) – Jackson Lumen Christi Mckenna Pratt (12) – Muskegon Catholic Central Marilyn Gaston (11) – North Muskegon Jadyn Koenes (12) – North Pointe Christian Mary Chittle (12) – Traverse the city of St. Francis — FAIR MENTION Eve Jackson (12) – Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart Fia Lindsay (11) – North Muskegon Mary-Kate Ansley (9) – Traverse City St. Francis Cienna Maristella (11) – Warren Regina — DOUBLE Parini Rao (11) / Sophia Kleer (10) – Ann Arbor Greenhills Sophie Chen (10) / Lauren Ye (9) – Ann Arbor Greenhills Jade Horcoff (12) / Kayla Nafso (11) – Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart Maggie Pulte (11) / Lulu George (11) – Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart Jocee Pleune (10) / Ana Ovalle (10) – Grant Claire LaVigne (12) / Elana LaGuire (12) – Muskegon Catholic Central Ella Tarrant (12) / Anna Toebe (12) – North Muskegon Brenna Cavanaugh (12) / Elizabeth Harris (11) – St. Catherine of Siena Academy Brooke Tietz (11) / Alivia Mott (10) – Western Catholic Renee St. Andre (12) / Avery Oman (11) – Western Catholic High School Katie Grewe (12) / Julia Ivezaj (9) – Wixom St. Catherine of Siena Academy — FAIR MENTION Alana Hindo (10) / Presley Krywko (10) – Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart Abbie Hubbard (12) / Chloe Sidenbender (12) – Brandy Katie Hetzner (12) / Sarah Hauck (12) – Frankenmuth Heidi Brandt (12) / Olivia Rhoda (12) – Grand Rapids NorthPointe Lily Lurvey (11) / Caroline Knox (10) – Traverse City St. Francis — COACH OF THE YEAR Mark Sloan, Grayling — MORE MLIVE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS REPORT Eternal powerhouses besiege in 2023 Michigan Girls Tennis State Finals Five things you need to know about the 2023 Michigan State High School Girls Finals Readers vote North Muskegon’s best girls’ tennis team in Michigan this postseason

