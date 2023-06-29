Meet Michigan’s high school girls’ tennis teams

Connect with us

The 2023 Michigan girls’ high school tennis season concluded earlier this month with four powerful programs adding state championship trophies to their names.

In Division 1, the top-ranked Ann Arbor Pioneer tallied 32 points, including three individual state titles, to claim her third straight state championship. In Division 2, Birmingham Seaholm scored 32 points, largely thanks to three double state titles to win their first state championship since 2018.

In Division 3, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood scored 33 points to secure back-to-back state championships for the program, while Ann Arbor Greenhills dominated the Division 4 field with 37 points, including six (of eight) individual state titles along the way.

The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association assembled their statewide honorary team this spring to recognize the individual achievements of Michigan’s top girl tennis players with their annual All-State teams for each division.

Below are the MHSTeCAs 2023 Girls Lower Peninsula All-State Teams:

SECTION 1

SINGLE

Bridgette Kelly (11) – Ann Arbor Pioneer

Elsie Van Wieren (11) – Ann Arbor Pioneer

Sari Woo (11) – Ann Arbor Skyline

Prisha Lingam (9) – Bloomfield Hills

Raegan Tomina (12) – Bloomfield Hills

Leah Geisz (10) – Clarkston

Eva Stevanovic (12) – Dakota

Gabby Sadowski (9) – Eisenhower

Estie Sura (10) – Howell

Anna Vanderhyde (12) – Jenison

Marta Gomez (10) – Jenison

Daniella Richardson (10) – Kalamazoo Central

Eva Stevanovic (12) – Macomb Dakota

Dalton De Boer (10) – Midland Dow

Alicen Liu (12) – New

Isabelle Hult (9) – Okemos

Katie Fu (10) – Rochester Adams

Nicole Fu (10) – Rochester Adams

Kavitha Gowda (10) – Troy Athens

FAIR MENTION

Juliana Pullen (12) – Ann Arbor Pioneer

Erika Sauld (12) – Ann Arbor Skyline

Megan Sullivan (10) – Farmington Hills Mercy

Evelyn Deren (12) – Northville

Ann Marie Raftu (12) – Plymouth Salem

Lily Van Howe (11) – Port Huron North

Darkroom Alison (9) – Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Hayley Chenfang (12) – Troy

Hadley Krieger (11) – Walled lake to the north

DOUBLE

Eleanor Vogel (11) / Casey Roe (11) – Ann Arbor Pioneer

Mia Berens (11) / Natalie Guo (10) – Ann Arbor Pioneer

Natalie Raab (12) / Colleen Pettengill (12) – Bloomfield Hills

Mandira Sardar (11) / Alice Chen (10) – Novi

Katie Beglin (11) / Claire Bahk (11) – Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Grace Zhu (12) / Nika Tananko (11) – Troy

Varsha Penumalee (12) / Vienna Thieu (12) – Troy

Brooke Nicholson (11) / Alexis Gabriel (9) – Utica Eisenhower

FAIR MENTION

Ginger Robinson (10) / Kate Ketzler (10) – Clarkston

Lauren Sielinski (11) / Maddy Gurn (12) – Clarkston

Sona Manoukian (11) / Alessia Zorzan (12) – Northville

Ashlyn Kinney (10) / Phoebe Muir (11) – North Port Huron

Isabella Fochtman (12) / Natalie Bourdo (11) – Traverse City Central

COACH OF THE YEAR

Annmarie Michol, Utica

SECTION 2

SINGLE

Sade Blackwell (10) – Battle Creek Lake View

Courtney Marcum (11) – Birmingham Seaholm

Madeleine Leo (12) – Birmingham Seaholm

Lily Ohlman (11) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Andrea Wang (10) – Northern forest hills of Grand Rapids

Nathalie Lanne (11) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

Helaina Pietrowsky (12) – Grosse Pointe North

Ana Cheng (9) – Mattawan

Anna Dinsmore (12) – Portage Central

Deshana Betala (12) – Portage Central

Allison Wootton (12) – Portage North

Rebecca Laynes (10) – Heritage Saginaw

Ariella Osipov (12) – Walled in more central

FAIR MENTION

Danny Ajao (10) – North Farmington

Adelie Chen (9) – Portage Central

Ellie Fischer (10) – St Joseph

Lanie Smith (11) – St Joseph

Laura Thomsen (10) – Zeeland East

DOUBLE

Katie Slazinski (11) / Jenna Ting (11) – Birmingham Seaholm

Tatum Hirsch (12) / Ellie Wyzykowski (12) – Birmingham Seaholm

Addison DeVos (11) / Katie Richards (12) – Byron Center

Ava Godlewski (12) / Reiley Hoefer (12) – East Grand Rapids

Brooke Kushak (12) / Megan Fox (12) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Cen

Ava Hamilton (12) / Lauren Jaklitsch (10) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills

Ryan Morey (11) / Paige McKenzie (11) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills

Kaitlyn Strong (9) / Megan Kornmeier (12) – Grosse Pointe South

Maeve Hix (11) / Ana Maria Garberding (12) – Grosse Pointe South

Megan Kornmeier (12) / Katelyn Strong (9) – Grosse Pointe South

Kendall Coon (11) / Nadia Baird (10) Mattawan

Ceci Ruchti (11) / Grace Yuan (11) – St. Louis, MO Joseph

FAIR MENTION

Sam Connor (11) / Anna Olsen (12) – East Grand Rapids

Grace Chen (10) / Ella Sanford (10) – Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Madison Engel (11) / Evie Douglass (9) Mattawan

Simar Bhatia (12) / Mindy Hueng (12) – Portage Central

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryan Hankinson, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

SECTION 3

SINGLE

Muskan Rekhani (11) – Ada Forest Hills east

Ava Clogg (10) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

Chiarra Martella (10) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

Sienna Ilitch (11) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

Lily Low (11) – Bloomfield Hills Marian

Anne-Marie Begola (11) – Chelsea

Sophia Grzesiak (10) – Day from the Detroit countryside

Taylor Lopez (9) – Detroit Country Day

Grace Sweet (11) – Fruit port

Brynn Uchman (9) – Grand Rapids Christian

Natalie Poortenga (11) – Grand Rapids Christian

Hayden Kobiljak (12) – Grosse Ile

Richa Shah (12) – Haslett

Aly Aldrich (11) – Otsego

Julia Gurne (11) – Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Isabel Thelen (11) – St Johns

Josie Arbanas (10) – Stevensville Lakeshore

FAIR MENTION

Addy Fales (9) – Allegan

Grace Clearwater (12) – Allegan

Isabelle Troost (10) – Hamilton

Bria Lamps (12) – Holland Christian

Hannah Glanville (11) – Ludington

Lexi Leek (11) – Otsego

Bella Brushaber (11) – Western Parma

Bella Virk (11) – Portland

AnnaSophia Stone (12) – Williamston

Jazmyn Po (11) Williamston

DOUBLE

Hailey Fuller (12) / Emma Kuebler (12) – Allegan

Daryn Krause (11) / Kayli Lala (11) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook

Grace Zhang (11) / Sophia Kouza (10) – Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook

Katherine Yaldoo (12) / Caroline Torok (9) – Bloomfield Hills Marian

Rafi Saba (11) / Ava Barber (11) – Bloomfield Hills Marian

Meghan Bareis (11) / Adrienne Delong (12) – Chelsea

Aryasai Radhakrishnan (12) / Brooke Lopez (10) – Country Day in Detroit

Marin Norlander (11) / Peja Liles (11) – Day from the Detroit countryside

Hope Alvesteffer (12) / Carolina Mignini (11) – Grand Rapids Christian

Allison Darzniak (11) / Maggie Lee (12) – Grosse Ile

Bailey Cook (12) / Erin Daniels (12) – Hastings

Mia Daher (12) / Anise Kruse (12) – Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Maggie Sinke (12) / Lili McGuire (12) Williamston

FAIR MENTION

Marissa Sullivan (12) / Ashley Wolfe (12) – Grand Rapids Christian

Ainsley VandenBrink (12) / Lilly DeVries (11) – Holland Christian

Sydney Grile (11) / Anna Moore (11) – Otsego

Alena Engle (12) / Teagan Robertson (12) – Parma Western

Kaylee Woodbury (11) / Kennedy Sturgis (12) – St. Johns

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Lubbers, Hamilton

SECTION 4

SINGLE

Jenny Florea (9) – Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

Vivian Heegan (12) – Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

Dani Rakic-Dennis (9) – Ann Arbor Greenhills

Maddie Morgan (10) – Ann Arbor Greenhills

Shangyang Xia (10) – Ann Arbor Greenhills

Ayva Johnstone (11) – Elk Rapids

Ruth Rabaut (12) – Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Nadia Zerlaut (11) – Grant

Emma Keeping (9) – Imlay City

Maggie Page (12) – Jackson Lumen Christi

Mckenna Pratt (12) – Muskegon Catholic Central

Marilyn Gaston (11) – North Muskegon

Jadyn Koenes (12) – North Pointe Christian

Mary Chittle (12) – Traverse the city of St. Francis

FAIR MENTION

Eve Jackson (12) – Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart

Fia Lindsay (11) – North Muskegon

Mary-Kate Ansley (9) – Traverse City St. Francis

Cienna Maristella (11) – Warren Regina

DOUBLE

Parini Rao (11) / Sophia Kleer (10) – Ann Arbor Greenhills

Sophie Chen (10) / Lauren Ye (9) – Ann Arbor Greenhills

Jade Horcoff (12) / Kayla Nafso (11) – Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart

Maggie Pulte (11) / Lulu George (11) – Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart

Jocee Pleune (10) / Ana Ovalle (10) – Grant

Claire LaVigne (12) / Elana LaGuire (12) – Muskegon Catholic Central

Ella Tarrant (12) / Anna Toebe (12) – North Muskegon

Brenna Cavanaugh (12) / Elizabeth Harris (11) – St. Catherine of Siena Academy

Brooke Tietz (11) / Alivia Mott (10) – Western Catholic

Renee St. Andre (12) / Avery Oman (11) – Western Catholic High School

Katie Grewe (12) / Julia Ivezaj (9) – Wixom St. Catherine of Siena Academy

FAIR MENTION

Alana Hindo (10) / Presley Krywko (10) – Bloomfield Academy of the Sacred Heart

Abbie Hubbard (12) / Chloe Sidenbender (12) – Brandy

Katie Hetzner (12) / Sarah Hauck (12) – Frankenmuth

Heidi Brandt (12) / Olivia Rhoda (12) – Grand Rapids NorthPointe

Lily Lurvey (11) / Caroline Knox (10) – Traverse City St. Francis

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark Sloan, Grayling

