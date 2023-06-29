Sports
Flyers Select defenseman Oliver Bonk, son of former NHL player Radek Bonk
The Philadelphia Flyers basked in the glow of previously selecting Matvei Michkov with the 7th pick, drafted defenseman Oliver Bonk with the 22nd pick on Wednesday in Nashville.
Bonk is 6-foot-1, 176 pounds and a right-handed shot. He played for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League last season.
He played 67 games and scored 10 goals and 30 assists.
So far, general manager Daniel Briere has chosen one player for offense and one for defense.
“It feels great [to be drafted by the Flyers]’ Bonk said. “It’s like a dream come true. I don’t remember going down the stairs. Definitely a dream come true.”
Bonk was asked about his skills and his strengths.
“I think my hockey IQ,” Bonk said. “I know it may not be a skill. My smart guys help me on both sides of the ice.
“We talked a lot with Danny Briere and their staff. We had some good conversations with them on the combine.”
Bonk said he “needs to get bigger and stronger. A lot of guys say that, but I’m filling out my frame. I’m pretty tall. Pretty lanky, still. Put on some muscle. Working on my shot, skating.
Bonk’s father, Radek, is from the Czech Republic. He was a center who played 969 NHL games over 14 seasons.
“He had a huge influence,” said Oliver Bonk. ‘I’m here because of him. Thanks to him. He coached me all the way when I was growing up. Lots of life lessons from him so he has had a great effect on me.
Bonk’s next trip to Philly will be his first trip to Philly. “I’ve actually never been to Philadelphia, so it’s going to be cool to go there for the first time,” said Bonk. “As for Flyers, I know they work extremely hard. They have their work boots on.”
Elite Prospects said this about Bonk: A prototypical shutdown defenseman, Bonk protects his team by backing off for offensive turnovers, blocks access to the defensive zone, forces opponents to dump the puck around him, then seals the puck against the back wall .
He pushes attackers wide in the defense zone and scans the ice behind him to stop backdoor plays.
Bonk knows he’s part of the Flyers’ rebuilding. “The most important thing about them is that they want to win some games and they want to get everyone they can help win games,” said Bonk. “I can certainly be a part of that.”
Bonks rankings:
Ranked #30 by CONSOLIDATED RANKING
Ranked #56 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM
Ranked #43 by FCHOCKEY
Ranked #26 by FLOHOCKEY/CHRIS PETERS
Ranked #31 by DAILY FACEOFF
Ranked #26 by THE HOCKEY NEWS
Ranked #28 by TSN/BOB McKENZIE
Ranked #35 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY
Ranked #43 by TSN/CRAIG KNOB
Ranked #20 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (NA Skaters)
Ranked #20 by SPORTSNET
Ranked #52 by HPR/SHANE MALLOY
Ranked #31 by RECRUIT SCOUTING
Ranked #71 by FLOATERPROSPECTS
Ranked #29 by DESIGN PROSPECTS HOCKEY
Ranked #86 by SMAHT SCOUTING
|
