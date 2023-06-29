John McEnroe fires warning after calls for Saudi investment in tennis | Tennis | Sport





John McEnroe has warned the ATP of the dangers of entertaining Saudi investment in elite tennis, citing the current “debacle” in golf as an example of why the idea is “comic”. But top tour star Nick Kyrgios is not on the same wavelength.

Andrea Gaudenzi, the chairman of the men’s tour, confirmed last week that he has held “positive” talks with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund (PIF) – the same group that has invested heavily in other sports, including the Premier League’s 300m takeover Newcastle United football club and the creation of the controversial LIV Golf, which successfully lured top class golfers off the PGA Tour by offering eye-watering application fees. It is widely expected that PIF will add an investment in tennis to their growing sports portfolio, with speculation that the Arab state could host the next ATP Next Gen final. Seven-time Grand Slam winner McEnroe is questioning a deal, especially after seeing the widespread disruption that has been wrought in the golf world. LIV Golf’s breakaway tour created a huge rift among top players, with a large group of former PGA stars rioting to join the new tour in exchange for guaranteed millions.

And the future of the men’s game received a seismic shock a few weeks ago when it was announced that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have agreed to merge into one entity, effectively putting PIF at the top of the sport. . Speaking to reporters ahead of next week’s Wimbledon championships, McEnroe said, “I personally wouldn’t encourage it, that Saudi thing.” I’m not surprised tennis is thrown into the mix after what we saw in golf. I don’t think that’s something we should be aiming for. It’s not in my hands. I wouldn’t know why the hell tennis would be sudden; let’s talk to the Saudis after the golf debacle you’re watching. To me it’s comical that it’s even being brought up now. Gaudenzi has tried to play a diplomatic role in the conversation, brushing aside the suggestion of a similar takeover in tennis to the one now being seen in golf. After recently being re-elected as the head of the ATP tour for another three years, he insisted that every investor must be willing to “commit to respecting the history of the sport and the product, and partnering with the current stakeholder rather than against”.

McEnroe’s concerns about Saudi investment are not shared by outspoken ATP star Kyrgios, who believes it will provide a fairer return on the dedication and investment of the tour’s players. The Australian tweeted: “Finally they see the value. We’re going to get paid what we deserve to get paid. Sign me up.” World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has also said he expects to play in Saudi Arabia in the future, but McEnroe is unimpressed with the apparent wealth on offer. He added: Unfortunately, it’s like talking money, that’s all that matters. But I don’t think that’s all that matters. Eventually you will be bought out. It’s like someone is going to overbid at some point.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1785776/John-McEnroe-Nick-Kyrgios-Saudi-investment-tennis

