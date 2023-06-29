UMD Hockey Programs With Third Full-Time Assistant Coach – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH The DECC has been advertising jobs for concessionaires, parking attendants and ushers for Bulldogs hockey games at the Amsoil Arena for years.

Now the University of Minnesota Duluth men’s and women’s hockey programs are looking for a number of job openings at Amsoil Arena.

UMD currently has three vacancies

strength and conditioning trainer,

director of women’s hockey operations

And

Women’s Hockey Assistant Coach.

There will soon be a fourth vacancy for assistant hockey coach men.

Two of the four placings are the result of the departure of the Bulldogs’ hockey staff.

jeremy golden,

who served as a strength and conditioning coach for both the men’s and women’s hockey teams, has left UMD after one season.

Bob Fester

also left the Bulldogs women’s program after two seasons as director of hockey operations. Both left UMD to pursue other opportunities.

The openings for the two assistant coach positions come in advance of an NCAA rule change that takes effect July 1, 2023.

the NCAA Division I Council voted to abolish the voluntary coach designation

for all Division I sports, but increase the number of paid coaches in the affected sports.

The NCAA

faces multiple antitrust cases from volunteer coaches

from multiple Division I sports claiming the organization’s limits on paid coaches are illegal, as is the use of volunteers.

For Division I men’s and women’s hockey, the rule change means losing a voluntary coaching position, but gaining a third paid assistant coach who can be on the ice for practices and go out to recruit.

Volunteer assistant coach Brant Nicklin chats with Minnesota Duluth goaltender Ryan Fanti (39) during a practice session on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Budwieser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. Clint Austin/File/Duluth News Tribune

For the men’s hockey program, Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin will likely fill his newly paid position

volunteer goalkeeping coach Brant Nicklin

, who can no longer volunteer at UMD under NCAA rules. A standout goaltender for UMD in the 1990s, Nicklin has been part of Sandelin’s staff for the past nine seasons.

Under Nicklin, the Bulldogs have been top 20 in the nation in save percentage in seven of the past nine seasons and top 16 in goals against average in eight of the last nine seasons (2022-23 was the exception).

Nicklin has been credited with developing the likes of Kasimir Kaskisuo, Hunter Miska, Hunter Shepard, and Ryan Fanti. All four have signed NHL contracts, with Shepard doing so after being a two-time All-American and NCHC Goaltender of the Year. Fanti signed an NHL deal after being named All-American and NCHC Goaltender of the Year in 2021-2022.

The elevation of goalkeeper coaches from volunteer to paid assistant is likely to be a popular move in NCAA Division I college hockey, as most programs use volunteers to coach their goalkeepers.

That hasn’t been the case lately for coach Maura Crowell and the UMD women’s program, which already employs a former goaltender in assistant head coach Laura Bellamy, former standout netminder for the high school Duluth Northern Stars and Harvard. at University.

Minnesota Duluth assistant head coach Laura Bellamy works with players during practice on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania. Clint Austin/File/Duluth News Tribune

Instead, Crowell is using the NCAA rule change and vacancy in hockey operations to reassign her staff’s roles. In addition to coaching and recruiting, the new paid assistant coach

oversees and manages the team’s video programs

And

work as the lead video coach

from the booth during games, something Crowell says is especially important in this day and age when coach-initiated video reviews are becoming such an important part of a team’s strategy.

Meanwhile, the

director of hockey operations

will look more like it did from 2015-2022 when

Nick Bryant

and Ian Kronberg also acted as equipment managers for the program. Kronberg left UMD in 2017 to work for CCM, while Bryant left in 2021 to become a hockey operations and events manager for USA Hockey, primarily working with the U.S. Women’s National Team.